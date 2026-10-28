Forge: StreamTV Europe 2027 Opens Call for Speakers, Bringing the Global Streaming Industry Back to Lisbon

Produced by Forge, StreamTV Europe returns April 20-22, 2027, with industry leaders invited to submit speaking proposals by November 6, 2026

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamTV Europe, the premier gathering for Europe's streaming industry, has announced updated and expanded conference themes for its 2027 event, taking place April 20-22 in Portugal, and opened its Call for Speakers. Following a successful European debut in 2026, the event returns with an expanded conference focus designed to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges, emerging opportunities, and evolving business models.

As streaming enters a new era of competition, consolidation and transformation, StreamTV Europe 2027 will bring together leaders from across the ecosystem to explore what's next for content, monetization, technology and the viewer experience. Building on its core programming pillars of Content, Advertising and Technology, the 2027 conference introduces an increased focus on creator platforms, sports, and vertical video, reflecting their growing influence on the future of European streaming.

"The streaming industry is at a defining moment, and the conversations happening now will shape its future," said Alejandro Piñero, Managing Director, Forge. "For 2027, we're expanding the StreamTV Europe themes to reflect where the industry is heading, bringing new voices and perspectives into the conversation. We're looking for bold ideas, real-world insights and fresh thinking that challenge assumptions and move the industry forward."

Six Conference Themes Shaping StreamTV Europe 2027

The expanded conference programme will explore six key areas:

"Future of Content", "Streaming Technology and Innovation", "Next Gen Advertising Strategies", "Creator Platform Opportunities", and "The Streaming Sports Summit"

Audience, Culture & Content: What's next for scripted and unscripted content, and how will audiences discover, consume and engage with it? Explore the future of content creation, monetization and distribution, including the platforms, partnerships and strategies shaping how content reaches audiences and drives growth.

What's next for scripted and unscripted content, and how will audiences discover, consume and engage with it? Explore the future of content creation, monetization and distribution, including the platforms, partnerships and strategies shaping how content reaches audiences and drives growth. Business, Monetization & Ads: What's next for streaming advertising? Explore how platforms, publishers, agencies and brands can collaborate to deliver more measurable, attributable outcomes, establish industry standards that simplify ad buying, and unlock new revenue opportunities through branded content and innovative advertising models.

What's next for streaming advertising? Explore how platforms, publishers, agencies and brands can collaborate to deliver more measurable, attributable outcomes, establish industry standards that simplify ad buying, and unlock new revenue opportunities through branded content and innovative advertising models. Tech, AI & Experience: How is technology transforming the way streaming content is delivered, discovered and experienced? Explore innovations in AI, personalization, user experience, streaming infrastructure and live content delivery that are shaping the next generation of streaming.

How is technology transforming the way streaming content is delivered, discovered and experienced? Explore innovations in AI, personalization, user experience, streaming infrastructure and live content delivery that are shaping the next generation of streaming. Sports, Streaming & Stakes: The stakes have never been higher. Explore where sports rights, audiences and revenues are moving next and which opportunities could become streaming's next big win.

The stakes have never been higher. Explore where sports rights, audiences and revenues are moving next and which opportunities could become streaming's next big win. The Telco Opportunity: Telcos already own the connection. Can they own more of the streaming experience? Explore opportunities across discovery, aggregation, data, partnerships, and monetization.

Telcos already own the connection. Can they own more of the streaming experience? Explore opportunities across discovery, aggregation, data, partnerships, and monetization. The Broadcaster's Next Act: Explore how European broadcasters are evolving their streaming businesses through new partnerships, distribution models, advertising strategies and approaches to audience growth.





Not Your Typical Conference Programme

StreamTV Europe 2027 will once again challenge the traditional conference format, bringing together provocative perspectives, candid conversations, and the industry's most influential voices.

Returning to the stage, Evan Shapiro, the Media Cartographer, will host, curate and remix The Grand Final, a signature general session bringing together streaming's headline acts to confront The New Normal and explore the forces reshaping the global media landscape.

Call for Speakers: Bring Your Vision to the Stage

StreamTV Europe is seeking compelling proposals from senior executives, innovators, strategists and industry leaders with fresh perspectives on the future of European and global streaming.

The conference team is particularly interested in forward-looking ideas, actionable insights, innovative business strategies and real-world case studies that spark meaningful discussion and offer practical takeaways for the industry.

Key Call for Speakers Dates:

Submission Deadline: November 6, 2026

November 6, 2026 Speaker Notifications: November 23, 2026





To learn more about StreamTV Europe 2027 and submit a speaking proposal, visit europe.streamtvshow.com .

About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event - it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Forge, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado - widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to learn more.

StreamTV Europe runs April 20-22, 2027 at the Estoril Congress Centre in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs August 3-6, 2027 in Denver, Colorado.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B event and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact:

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

charlene.soucy@forgelive.com