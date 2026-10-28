

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch payments company Adyen N.V. (ADYEY, 1N8.DE) Wednesday announced an increase in revenue for the third quarter. The company expects a 2026 EBITDA margin of 50% as it accelerates investments in its team, platform and products, following strong merchant demand.



Net revenue rose 23% year-on-year to 738.1 million euros in the third quarter, while processed volume increased 30% to 451.1 billion euros.



The company said strong merchant interest in its payments, loyalty, billing and financial products offerings had given it confidence to accelerate investments across the business.



Adyen said it expects 2026 net revenue growth of 21% to 23% on a constant-currency basis.



The company added that it was discontinuing its medium-term EBITDA objective to maintain flexibility while it increases investments.



Shares of Adyen slumped 10.87% to 844 euros on XETRA.



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