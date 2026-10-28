Asiatic Thai massage London launches a new website and plans a third London studio for 2027.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Asiatic, the first massage studio on Upper Street, is celebrating 17 years in Islington after providing more than 255,000 treatments.





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Ben Pianese and Apple Jatikate founded Asiatic in 2009 at 93 Upper Street in Angel. Since then, the independent business has grown from a single neighbourhood studio into a two-location massage boutique and bodywork practice. Its second studio opened in Highbury in December 2024.

The milestone comes as Asiatic launches its redesigned website and announces plans for a third London location in Covent Garden in 2027.

While Asiatic began in Angel, its clients have long travelled from across London. Over the years, people have visited from Covent Garden, Holborn, Soho, Marylebone, London Bridge, King's Cross, and elsewhere in Central London, alongside local residents, professionals, and families throughout Islington, as well as athletes, actors, and other well-known figures.

Pianese has practised bodywork since 2001, gaining experience in London wellness and clinical settings alongside osteopaths and physiotherapists. Jatikate began her career as a therapist in 2006 before moving into business leadership and client care. Together, they developed a service model centred on personal attention, qualified therapists and treatments adapted to the individual.

Asiatic offers a range of massage treatments in London, including Traditional Thai Massage, Thai Yoga Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Sports Massage, Aromatherapy Massage, Pregnancy Massage, Back, Neck & Shoulder Massage and Thai Foot Massage. Its proprietary Asiatic Master-Led Somatic Bodywork approach guides treatment across the studios, with attention to pressure, movement and how each client responds during a session.

"Asiatic was never intended to become simply another Thai spa," said co-founder Ben Pianese. "We wanted to create a place where skilled bodywork, genuine hospitality and careful attention to the individual could sit together. Seventeen years later, the most important thing is still whether a client feels listened to, looked after and confident in the person treating them."

The Angel studio remains at 93 Upper Street, where Asiatic first opened in 2009, while its Angel and Highbury studios provide two Upper Street locations in Islington.

The planned Covent Garden studio would extend the brand into Central London, an area from which Asiatic has attracted clients throughout its 17-year history. Pianese also founded Massaggi, Asiatic's sister brand in Central London.

The redesigned website brings together treatments, studio histories, therapist profiles, location guidance and the Asiatic Journal, providing a clearer, practitioner-led introduction to the people and approach behind the business.

About Asiatic

Asiatic Thai massage London is an independent massage boutique and bodywork practice founded in 2009 on Upper Street, Islington, by Ben Pianese and Apple Jatikate. With studios in Angel and Highbury, it offers Thai massage, deep tissue, sports, aromatherapy and other massage treatments delivered by qualified therapists. Asiatic is open daily from 10:00 to 21:00.

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