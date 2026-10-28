Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318)
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
(October 28, 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 on October 28, 2026. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the nine months ended September 30, 2026:
China's economy sustained steady development against pressure despite a complex, severe external environment in the first nine months of 2026. Key economic indicators manifested growing positive changes, showing development momentum with new growth drivers, improving structure, and better quality and efficiency. Ping An consistently enhances its integrated finance advantages and pursues high-quality development under a customer needs-oriented approach by advancing its tech-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy.
Notes:
(2) Long-PPP products' share in the agency channel's new business: the proportion of first-year premium ("FYP") of insurance policies with an eight-year or longer PPP or a 10-year or longer guaranteed renewal period to total FYP of regular premium insurance policies (excluding universal insurance) sold via the agency channel.
1.2 Key Figures
Notes:
(2) Unless otherwise specified, the financial figures in this report are denominated in Chinese Renminbi ("RMB").
For further details, please refer to the third quarterly results announcement published by the Company on the websites of HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on October 28, 2026 (the "Third Quarterly Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Third Quarterly Results Announcement.
End of Media Release
Issuer: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
Key word(s): Insurance
28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
|47th Floor, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian District
|518033 Shenzen
|China
|Phone:
|+86 400 8866 338
|E-mail:
|ir@pingan.com.cn
|Internet:
|www.pingan.cn
|ISIN:
|XS2924174XXX
|WKN:
|A4ECGX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|LEI Code:
|529900M9MC28JLN35U89
|EQS News ID:
|2423792
|End of News
|EQS Media
2423792 28.10.2026 CET/CEST