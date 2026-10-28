A research team at Tokyo University of Science in Japan has developed and tested a prototype fixed-speed flywheel energy storage system (FESS). Flywheels store energy as rotational motion and suit short-duration applications that require rapid charging and discharging, such as grid frequency regulation. Conventional systems use a power electronic converter to vary the flywheel's speed while exchanging electricity with the grid. The proposed system moves weights within the flywheel instead of changing its speed, potentially eliminating the converter and reducing costs. "The main novelty is the ...

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