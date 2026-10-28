Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW) today announced the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Key Points:

Net Sales of $8,161 million

Net Income of $219 million, with a Net Income Margin of 2.7%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1,205 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 14.8%

of $1,205 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.8% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $874 million

Quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per ordinary share

Smurfit Westrock plc's performance for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except margins and per share data):

Three months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net Sales 8,161 8,003 Net Income 219 245 Net Income Margin 2.7 3.1 Adjusted EBITDA1 1,205 1,302 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 14.8 16.3 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 874 1,133 Basic EPS 0.42 0.47 Adjusted Basic EPS1 0.45 0.58

____________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Basic EPS are non-GAAP measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below for discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures

Tony Smurfit, President and CEO, commented:

"Set against unprecedented cost inflation and somewhat weaker than anticipated converting volumes, our third quarter performance of Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $1,205 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹ of 14.8% represents a resilient performance. Across all our regions we continue to make good progress in implementing our owner operator model and developing our innovative packaging approach for our customers. We have also implemented significant pricing initiatives across most paper grades and we expect these should more than offset input costs as these increases are passed through.

"Our North American business continues to make good progress. The region reported Adjusted EBITDA of $760 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% for the third quarter. We remain sold out in all containerboard grades, and most consumer grades, and our converting businesses in both business areas continue to improve. Our focus on quality and service, as well as investment in productivity and efficiency, is winning customers and has established a strong foundation for future performance. In both Corrugated and Consumer, we continue to see a reduction in loss makers and are optimizing our businesses to improve returns. Most importantly, I am particularly impressed with the expertise and commitment of our people that are leading the change towards a customer centric, performance-led culture.

"Our EMEA APAC business continues to outperform in a market that is heavily impacted by rising energy costs. The region reported Adjusted EBITDA of $379 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% for the third quarter. Containerboard price increases to offset costs have been implemented and are being passed on with the normal time lag. Our EMEA APAC business is increasingly seen as the partner of choice due to our unrivalled product portfolio and our leadership and investment in innovation, sustainability, quality and service.

"In our Latin American region, during the third quarter, we announced our agreement to acquire the containerboard assets of CMPC in Chile. This acquisition further strengthens our leadership presence in Latin America as the only pan regional supplier, where we continue to see many opportunities for development. For the quarter, the region reported Adjusted EBITDA of $126 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.4%.

"For full year 2026, we now estimate our Adjusted EBITDA2 to be approximately $4.7 billion. This expected outcome primarily reflects the continued and unprecedented cost inflation we are experiencing. For example, for the full year 2026 we expect to absorb approximately $700 million of additional freight and energy costs alone, significantly more than anticipated. We have, and are, implementing price increases to more than offset these costs, the full benefits of which we expect to realize into 2027. Against what has been a challenging operating environment I am very proud of the efforts of all our people who have set the foundation for continued progress into 2027 and beyond."

Dividend

Smurfit Westrock plc announced today that its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share on its ordinary shares. The quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per ordinary share is payable on December 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2026.

Earnings Call

Management will host an earnings conference call today at 7:30 AM ET 11:30 AM GMT to discuss Smurfit Westrock's financial results. The conference call will be accessible through a live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast, earnings release, and earnings presentation via the Company's website at www.smurfitwestrock.com. The webcast will be available at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

____________________ 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measure (net income).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" (including within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")) regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, outcomes, outlooks and prospects, both business and financial, of Smurfit Westrock, the expected benefits of the completed combination of Smurfit Kappa Group plc (re-registered as Smurfit Kappa Group Limited) ("Smurfit Kappa") and WestRock Company ("WestRock") (the "Combination") (including, but not limited to, synergies, as well as our scale, geographic reach and product portfolio), our medium-term plan, demand outlook, operating environment and the impact of unprecedented inflation and energy prices, announced closures and additional economic downtime, our ability to increase prices to offset elevated costs and pass through such increases and any other statements regarding Smurfit Westrock's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, or future events, outlook or performance.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs and expectations of the management of Smurfit Westrock, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "project", "plan", "believe", "expect", "target", "prospects", "potential", "commit", "forecasts", "aims", "considered", "likely" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from the current expectations of the Company depending upon a number of factors affecting its business, including risks associated with the integration and performance of the Company following the Combination. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations include: our ability to deliver on our medium-term plan; our ability to increase prices to offset elevated costs and pass through such increases; changes in demand environment; our ability to deliver on our closure plan and associated efforts; our future cash payments associated with these initiatives; potential future cost savings associated with such initiatives; the amount of charges and the timing of such charges or actions described herein; potential future impairment charges; accuracy of assumptions associated with the charges; economic, competitive and market conditions generally, including macroeconomic uncertainty, customer inventory rebalancing, the impact of inflation and increases in energy, raw materials, shipping, labor and capital equipment costs; geo-economic fragmentation and protectionism such as tariffs, trade wars or similar governmental actions affecting the flows of goods, services or currency (including the implementation of tariffs by the U.S. federal government and reciprocal tariffs and other protectionist or retaliatory measures governments in Europe, Asia, and other countries have taken or may take in response); the impact of prolonged or recurring U.S. federal government shutdowns and any resulting volatility in the capital markets or interruptions in the Company's access to capital; the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics and any related company or governmental policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; reduced supply of raw materials, energy and transportation, including from supply chain disruptions and labor shortages; developments related to pricing cycles and volumes; intense competition; the ability of the Company to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake or other weather-event, terrorist attack, war, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made events, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions; the Company's ability to respond to changing customer preferences and to protect intellectual property; the amount and timing of the Company's capital expenditures; risks related to international sales and operations; failures in the Company's quality control measures and systems resulting in faulty or contaminated products; cybersecurity risks, including threats to the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data in the Company's systems; works stoppages and other labor disputes; the Company's ability to establish and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting in accordance with the Sarbanes Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, and remediate any weaknesses in controls and processes; the Company's ability to retain or hire key personnel; risks related to sustainability matters, including climate change and scarce resources, as well as the Company's ability to comply with changing environmental laws and regulations; the Company's ability to successfully implement strategic transformation initiatives; results and impacts of acquisitions by the Company, including delays or failure to complete pending transactions, the incurrence of significant transaction costs, adverse market reactions, and regulatory or legal challenges; the Company's significant levels of indebtedness; the impact of the Combination on the Company's credit ratings; the potential impairment of assets and goodwill; the availability of sufficient cash to distribute dividends to the Company's shareholders in line with current expectations; the scope, costs, timing and impact of any restructuring of operations and corporate and tax structure; evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; changes in economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions in Ireland, the United States and elsewhere, and other factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility, natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, geopolitical uncertainty, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes associated with the current or subsequent Irish, U.S. or other administrations; legal proceedings instituted against the Company; actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company's ability to promptly and effectively integrate Smurfit Kappa's and WestRock's businesses; the Company's ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the Combination; the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the Combination, including the risk that the Internal Revenue Service may assert that the Company should be treated as a U.S. corporation or be subject to certain unfavorable U.S. federal income tax rules under Section 7874 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, as a result of the Combination; other factors such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company's group operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, and other risk factors included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. Neither the Company nor any of its associates or directors, officers or advisers provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company is under no obligation, and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 96,000 employees across 40 countries.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales 8,161 8,003 23,904 23,599 Cost of goods sold (6,721 (6,434 (19,797 (18,938 Gross profit 1,440 1,569 4,107 4,661 Selling, general and administrative expenses (927 (963 (2,858 (2,899 Impairment and restructuring costs (26 (65 (199 (360 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination (15 (1 (72 Operating profit 487 526 1,049 1,330 Interest expense, net (174 (177 (519 (526 Pension and other postretirement non-service income, net 8 8 26 24 Other expense, net (7 (21 (30 (44 Income before income taxes 314 336 526 784 Income tax expense (95 (91 (156 (183 Net income 219 245 370 601 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 1 6 1 Net income attributable to common shareholders 222 246 376 602 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders 0.42 0.47 0.72 1.15 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders 0.42 0.47 0.71 1.14

Segment Information

We report our financial results of operations in the following three reportable segments:

North America, which includes operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("MEA" and together with Europe, "EMEA") and Asia-Pacific ("APAC"). Latin America ("LATAM"), which includes operations in Central America and the Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Segment profitability is measured based on Adjusted EBITDA, defined as income before income taxes, unallocated corporate costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service income, net, share-based compensation expense, other expense, net, impairment and restructuring costs, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business.

Financial information by segment is summarized below (in millions, except margins).

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales (unaffiliated customers) North America 4,750 4,639 13,813 13,869 Europe, MEA and APAC 2,824 2,819 8,405 8,168 LATAM 587 545 1,686 1,562 Total 8,161 8,003 23,904 23,599 Add net sales (intersegment) North America 109 82 291 276 Europe, MEA and APAC 12 12 28 23 LATAM 1 1 14 Total 122 94 320 313 Net sales (aggregate) North America 4,859 4,721 14,104 14,145 Europe, MEA and APAC 2,836 2,831 8,433 8,191 LATAM 588 545 1,687 1,576 Total 8,283 8,097 24,224 23,912 Adjusted EBITDA North America 760 810 2,061 2,347 Europe, MEA and APAC 379 419 1,180 1,180 LATAM 126 116 359 354 Total 1,265 1,345 3,600 3,881 Adjusted EBITDA Margin3 North America 15.6 17.2 14.6 16.6 Europe, MEA and APAC 13.4 14.8 14.0 14.4 LATAM 21.4 21.3 21.3 22.5

____________________ 3 Adjusted EBITDA Net sales (aggregate)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $1 million and $3 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 723 892 Accounts receivable, net (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $858 million and $876 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 4,946 4,268 Inventories 3,768 3,693 Other current assets 1,697 1,586 Total current assets 11,134 10,439 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,467 23,232 Goodwill 7,153 7,218 Intangibles, net 991 1,059 Prepaid pension asset 712 616 Other non-current assets (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $398 million and $393 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 2,688 2,593 Total assets 45,145 45,157 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,521 3,597 Accrued expenses 712 601 Accrued compensation and benefits 900 997 Current portion of debt 842 346 Other current liabilities 1,569 1,523 Total current liabilities 7,544 7,064 Non-current debt due after one year (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $365 million and $376 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 13,207 13,427 Deferred tax liabilities 3,321 3,297 Pension liabilities and other postretirement benefits, net of current portion 668 697 Other non-current liabilities (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $336 million and $335 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 2,391 2,318 Total liabilities 27,131 26,803 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares outstanding Common stock, $0.001 par value; 9,500,000,000 shares authorized; 524,526,075 and 522,310,486 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost; 706,129 and 1,449,320 common stock at September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively (34 (64 Capital in excess of par value 16,152 16,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (364 (348 Retained earnings 2,238 2,655 Total shareholders' equity 17,993 18,327 Noncontrolling interests 21 27 Total equity 18,014 18,354 Total liabilities and equity 45,145 45,157

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income 219 245 370 601 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 678 659 2,084 1,875 Impairment of assets 1 58 108 242 Cash surrender value increase in excess of premiums paid (6 (14 (31 (34 Share-based compensation expense 21 35 76 114 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 14 (12 (91 (139 Pension and other postretirement funding more than cost (26 (24 (85 (83 Other 2 15 1 21 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable (45 185 (711 (249 Inventories (173 (4 (100 (59 Other assets (5 28 19 (19 Accounts payable 68 (107 163 (142 Income taxes 20 (1 (29 8 Accrued liabilities and other 106 70 69 61 Net cash provided by operating activities 874 1,133 1,843 2,197 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (514 (610 (1,603 (1,609 Cash paid for purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (1 (20 (5 Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance 19 17 30 20 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 20 15 39 15 Other (3 10 15 Net cash used for investing activities (479 (568 (1,554 (1,564 Financing activities: Additions to debt 2 12 50 510 Repayments of debt (3 (25 (51 (146 Debt issuance costs (1 (2 (5 (8 Changes in commercial paper, net (83 (227 363 (245 Other debt (repayments) additions, net (10 2 10 (16 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (11 (6 (38 (29 Proceeds from re-issuance of shares from treasury stock 14 Tax paid in connection with shares withheld from employees 13 (1 (72 (68 Cash dividends paid to shareholders (238 (225 (712 (675 Other 2 1 3 Net cash used for financing activities (331 (470 (440 (674 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (18 (22 (18 37 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 46 73 (169 (4 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 677 778 892 855 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 723 851 723 851

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Smurfit Westrock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures provide Smurfit Westrock's Board of Directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing its ongoing performance. Smurfit Westrock management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in evaluating company performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from similarly captioned measures presented by other companies. Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share" (referred to as "Adjusted Basic EPS"). We discuss below details of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by us and provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" to evaluate its overall performance. The composition of Adjusted EBITDA is not addressed or prescribed by GAAP. Smurfit Westrock defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service income, net, share-based compensation expense, other expense, net, impairment and restructuring costs, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin measures provide Smurfit Westrock's management, Board of Directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate Smurfit Westrock's performance relative to other periods because it adjusts out non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales.

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted Basic EPS". Management believes this measure provides Smurfit Westrock's management, Board of Directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate Smurfit Westrock's performance because it excludes impairment and restructuring costs, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business. Smurfit Westrock and its Board of Directors use this information when making financial, operating and planning decisions and when evaluating Smurfit Westrock's performance relative to other periods. Smurfit Westrock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted Basic EPS is Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (referred to as "Basic EPS").

Reconciliations to Most Comparable GAAP Measure

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net Income and Net Income Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for the periods indicated (in millions, except margins).

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income 219 245 370 601 Income tax expense 95 91 156 183 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 678 659 2,084 1,875 Impairment and restructuring costs 26 65 199 360 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination 15 1 72 Interest expense, net 174 177 519 526 Pension and other postretirement non-service income, net (8) (8) (26) (24) Share-based compensation expense 21 35 76 114 Other expense, net 7 21 30 44 Other adjustments (7) 2 12 16 Adjusted EBITDA 1,205 1,302 3,421 3,767 Net Sales 8,161 8,003 23,904 23,599 Net Income Margin4 2.7 % 3.1 % 1.5 % 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin5 14.8 % 16.3 % 14.3 % 16.0 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Basic EPS to Basic EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods indicated.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Basic EPS 0.42 0.47 0.72 1.15 Impairment and restructuring costs 0.05 0.13 0.37 0.69 Accelerated depreciation related to machine closures 0.01 0.15 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination 0.03 0.14 Other adjustments (0.02) 0.03 0.03 Income tax (0.01) (0.05) (0.13) (0.3) Adjusted Basic EPS 0.45 0.58 1.14 1.71

____________________ 4 Net Income Net Sales 5 Adjusted EBITDA Net Sales

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Contacts:

Ciarán Potts

Smurfit Westrock

T: +353 1 202 71 27

E: ir@smurfitwestrock.com

FTI Consulting

T: +353 1 765 0800

E: smurfitwestrock@fticonsulting.com