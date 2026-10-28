Sodium Silicate Market worth $7.4 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Sodium Silicate Market is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2026 to USD 7.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 256 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sodium Silicate Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Sodium Silicate Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.0 billion

USD 6.0 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.4 billion

USD 7.4 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.4%

Sodium Silicate Market Trends & Insights:

The sodium silicate market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from detergents & cleaning agents, paper & pulp, adhesives, precipitated silica, water treatment and related applications. Increased use of sodium silicate as a binder, dispersant, adhesive, bleaching aid, and raw material in the production of silica-based products drives its industrial applications. A rise in construction activity, increased production of detergents and hygiene products, and the growing role of sodium silicate in geopolymers, soil stabilization, and novel silica production will drive market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the sodium silicate market with a share of 38.9% in 2025.

By form, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By application, the precipitated silica segment is expected register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

PQ Corporation was identified as a star player in the sodium silicate market, as it has focused on innovation, has broad industry coverage, and has strong operational & financial strength.

Silmaco NV, Jam Group Company, and STPP Group, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

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The sodium silicate market is driven by its versatility and growing use across industrial value chains such as detergents and cleaning agents, adhesives, pulp & paper, precipitated silica, water treatment, and others. Sodium silicate is alkaline and can bind, seal, stabilize, and act as an anti-corrosion agent, making it suitable for applications with diverse performance requirements. Its heavy use in detergents and cleaning formulations, along with its established role in cardboard and paperboard production, provides a solid basis for sodium silicate demand. The usage of sodium silicate as an adhesive and binder in construction materials, paperboard, ceramics, refractories, welding rods and foundry molds also broadens the number of industrial applications. In the pulp & paper industry, sodium silicate is used in bleaching and paper recycling, while in water treatment it helps control corrosion and stabilize iron and manganese through coagulation. Sodium silicate is also used as a feedstock for silica gels, zeolites, and other silica-based products.

By form, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Liquid sodium silicate is gaining popularity in detergent and cleaning agent formulations, water treatment, adhesives, pulp and paper processing, and other applications because it can be easily incorporated into aqueous formulations and industrial processes. According to the EPA, sodium silicate is widely available as a solution, and its solid form is also available in commercial markets. It is particularly important in water treatment, where sodium silicate is used for corrosion control, as a coagulant aid, and to stabilize iron and manganese. In addition, liquid sodium silicates are available in several silica-to-sodium oxide ratios, allowing manufacturers to tailor product properties to the requirements of any process or application. The application of liquid sodium silicate in cleaning & laundering products, cardboard manufacturing, adhesives, and other industrial activities is enhancing the demand for liquid grades of sodium silicate. The growing need for silicate solutions that can be easily dosed and used in chemical formulations and water treatment is expected to drive rapid growth in the liquid segment.

By application, precipitated silica is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By application, precipitated silica is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. Sodium silicate reacts with acids to form silica products such as silica gel and other forms of precipitated silica. Precipitated silica is used in multiple applications, including rubber products, tires, coatings, plastics, and other industrial formulations, for its reinforcing, thickening, and functional properties.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for sodium silicate industry during the forecast period due to the expansion of the chemical industry and rising demand for sodium silicate in detergent & cleaning, paper & pulp, adhesives, construction, and water treatment sectors. China was the largest exporter of sodium silicate in 2021. Strong industrialization in China, India, and Southeast Asia drives high demand for sodium silicate in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the sodium silicate companies including PQ Corporation (US), Qemetica (Poland), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan), Occidental Chemical Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Fuji Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), IQE Group (Spain), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Metro Chem Industries (India). Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are key strategies these players use to strengthen their positions in the sodium silicate market.

Investment Funding

The sodium silicate market has seen increased investment activity, indicating growing interest in manufacturing capacity expansion, advanced technology adoption, specialized silicate applications, and downstream integration. The sodium silicate market saw three investments in 2018, rising to seven by 2025, with total funding increasing from USD 2.3 million in 2018 to USD 24.27 million in 2025. Investments in the market peaked in 2024 at USD 43.71 million, driven by funding for manufacturing expansion, technology improvements, and value-added manufacturing processes. Thus, it may be observed that the increasing level of investments in the sodium silicate market has been accompanied by a higher number of investments made during the period under investigation and growth of interest by investors in sodium silicate production.

Revenue Shift

The sodium silicate sector is shifting toward higher-value, customized and sustainability-based applications, driven by the growing need for specialty silicates and related products. However, sodium silicate's common uses in detergents, paper, construction, and general manufacturing continue to drive significant revenue growth. Companies are attempting to grow their revenue by buying customized solutions. Qemetica highlights precipitated silica as the top use for sodium silicate and says it works in new solutions. In 2024, PQ Corporation acquired vanBaerle, which helped it enhance its production of customized sodium silicate. Another example is Tata Chemicals, which highlighted sodium silicate as a necessary ingredient for producing precipitated silica. This change contributes to moving the industry toward sodium silicate production based on specific applications.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the sodium silicate market have been driven by the need to strengthen sodium silicate portfolios, expand production capacity, and enhance geographic presence. According to recent transactions, PQ Corporation purchased vanBaerle from Switzerland in January 2024, strengthening PQ's silicates specialization and expanding its customer base across several regions. The next deal occurred in December 2024, when PQ Corporation acquired Sibelco's specialty silicate operations in Sweden as well as its production plant in Lödöse. These transactions indicate a rising industry trend toward specialization, diversified geography and control over the sodium silicate and silica value chain.

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