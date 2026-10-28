Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MC

WKN: A2H7FY | ISIN: LV0000101624 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
28.10.26 | 12:34
10,825 Euro
-0,32 % -0,035
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
MADARA COSMETICS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MADARA COSMETICS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,25011,40012:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 08:27 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MADARA Cosmetics: MADARA Cosmetics achieves 14% y-o-y turnover growth in the first nine months of 2026

AS MADARA Cosmetics (hereinafter - the Group) achieved consolidated turnover of EUR 19.2 million in the first nine months of 2026, representing a 14% increase compared with EUR 16.8 million in the corresponding period last year. MÁDARA brand turnover grew by 12%, while contract manufacturing turnover increased by 23%.

In the third quarter of 2026, consolidated turnover reached EUR 5.8 million, an increase of 7% year on year. The MÁDARA brand maintained double-digit growth of 13%, while contract manufacturing turnover declined by 23%, moderating the Group's overall growth rate during the quarter.

In the third quarter of 2026, MÁDARA brand sales in Latvia increased by 21%, with double-digit growth across the largest sales channels. In the European Union markets, turnover grew by 5%, supported by particularly strong performances in Finland (+60%), Spain (+31%) and France (+16%). Sales in the Czech Republic and Slovakia region increased by 6%, while Germany remained stable.

Outside the European Union, MÁDARA brand turnover increased by 40%, supported by TikTok Shop in the United Kingdom and the onboarding of a new partner in Singapore.

During the third quarter, MÁDARA refreshed its SOS HYDRA skincare line, introducing an updated range of hydration-focused products.

Product innovation also continued with a focus on convenient, easy-to-use formats, including the SHOT Caffeine Eye Serum Stick and XOXO Lip Balm. The stick format reflects the brand's emphasis on practical skincare solutions designed for everyday use and application on the go. Other third quarter introductions included PDRN Algae Shot 7in1 Plump Serum, NECTAR LIPS Ceramide Lip Oil and Long Lash Peptide Serum.

The Group's management retains its 2026 target to achieve turnover of at least EUR 25.54 million, corresponding to growth of at least 10%, as well as a double-digit EBITDA margin.

Management Board of AS MADARA Cosmetics

The shares of AS Madara Cosmetics are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market.

The Certified Adviser for AS Madara Cosmetics is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA.

About AS MADARA Cosmetics

Founded in 2006, AS MADARA Cosmetics is the largest cosmetics manufacturer in Latvia. The Company develops and produces natural skincare and decorative cosmetics, certified by ECOCERT/COSMOS, and exports to more than 35 countries. Since 2017, MADARA shares have been listed on Nasdaq Baltic's alternative market First North. The Company and the MÁDARA brand have received multiple awards for innovation, sustainability, design, and product excellence, both in Latvia and internationally.

In 2025, MADARA obtained B Corp certification, affirming its commitment to responsible, sustainable, and transparent business practices. It has also been recognised as a family-friendly workplace (2023) and a top employer in the manufacturing sector (2023, 2024), while the MÁDARA brand was named the greenest brand in the Baltics (2023).

In 2025, AS MADARA Cosmetics reported a consolidated turnover of EUR 23.22 million, marking an 12% like-for-like year-over-year increase.

Contact information:
Address: 131 Zeltinu Street, Marupe district, Marupe, LV 2167, Latvia
Contact person: Tatjana Nagle, member of the Management Board
E-mail: ir@madaracosmetics.com
Phone: +371 67 470 243
Certified adviser:
ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA
Contact person: Karlis Jekabs Ivans
E-mail: k-j.ivans@eversheds-sutherland.lv
Phone: +371 28 665 066
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.