Probiotics in Animal Feed Market worth $8.76 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the probiotics in animal feed market is estimated at USD 5.82 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.82 billion

USD 5.82 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.76 billion

USD 8.76 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.5%

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Trends & Insights:

The probiotics in animal feed market is defined as the segment of the animal nutrition industry focused on the production, distribution, and use of live beneficial microorganisms-primarily bacteria and sometimes yeasts or fungi-added to animal feed to enhance gut health, immunity, productivity, and overall well-being of livestock such as poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture species, and pets.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the probiotics in animal feed market during the forecast period.

By livestock, the poultry segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 45% in 2026.

By source, the bacteria segment is expected to account for the largest share of 79.5% of the probiotics in animal feed market in 2026.

By form, the dry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecasted period.

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The probiotics in animal feed market has been growing steadily, fueled by increasing awareness of animal health and welfare, as well as a global shift toward reducing antibiotic use in livestock production. Producers are turning to probiotics to enhance feed efficiency, boost immunity, and support the overall well-being of animals, responding to both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for safer, more sustainable animal products. Advances in biotechnology have enabled the development of more effective, species-specific probiotic formulations, further driving their adoption across poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture sectors. This trend is expected to persist as the industry continues to prioritize natural feed additives and sustainable farming practices.

By source, the bacterial source of probiotics holds the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market.

Bacteria-based probiotics dominate the animal feed market, largely because of their extensive research history, proven effectiveness, and commercial availability. Bacterial strains such as Lactobacillus, Bacillus, Streptococcus, and Bifidobacterium are widely used because they offer superior benefits for animal gut health, nutrient absorption, and immune system support compared to other sources like yeast or fungi. Their better resistance to bile acids ensures they reach the intestine and colon, where they exert the most beneficial effects. Additionally, bacterial probiotics are generally more cost-effective and accessible, making them the preferred choice among producers. The favorable regulatory environment and ongoing advancements in bacterial probiotic formulations further reinforce their leading position in the animal feed industry.

By livestock, poultry constitutes a significant share of the probiotics in animal feed market.

The poultry segment holds a major share of the probiotics in animal feed market, driven by the extensive use of probiotics to enhance growth rates, feed conversion efficiency, and overall flock health. Poultry producers are increasingly adopting probiotics as natural alternatives to antibiotics, responding to both regulatory restrictions and consumer demand for antibiotic-free, high-quality meat and eggs. The dominance of poultry is further supported by the rapid expansion of commercial poultry farming worldwide and the high demand for protein-rich diets, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific where poultry production is substantial. These factors collectively ensure that poultry remains the leading livestock segment in the adoption of probiotics for animal nutrition.

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Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share of the probiotics in animal feed market.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market, driven by its vast livestock population, rapid industrialization of animal farming, and increasing awareness of animal health and productivity benefits associated with probiotics. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors, with China leading due to its substantial feed production and large-scale poultry and swine industries. The region's strong market position is further supported by rising demand for meat and eggs, expanding commercial farming operations, and government initiatives to support the livestock sector. As a result, Asia Pacific continues to be the dominant force, with ongoing growth fueled by both economic development and evolving consumer preferences.

Top Companies in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market

The report profiles key players such as Evonik Industries AG (Germany), ADM (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Novonesis Group (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Alltech (US), Kemin (US), Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US), Orffa (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre Corporation (France), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Sanzyme Biologics (India), and Virbac (France).

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Investment & Funding Context

CanBiocin (Canada), a biotechnology company specializing in microbiome-based probiotic solutions for companion animals, entered into a strategic investment partnership with Lesaffre in July 2025 to expand its presence in the global companion-animal care market. The partnership combines CanBiocin's expertise in species-specific probiotics and microencapsulation technologies with Lesaffre's global reach, fermentation capabilities, and industrial expertise. The investment is intended to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative probiotic solutions and expand their availability across international markets. This collaboration highlights the role of strategic investment in advancing microbial technologies and strengthening the animal probiotics industry, although its primary focus is companion animal care rather than livestock feed.

Revenue Shift Context

The probiotics in animal feed market is estimated at USD 5.82 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for animal protein, growing concerns about antimicrobial resistance, and increasing adoption of alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters. Probiotics are increasingly incorporated into feed formulations to improve gut health, nutrient absorption, immunity, and feed conversion efficiency across poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture. Advances in microbial strain development, fermentation, encapsulation, and heat-stable formulations are enabling manufacturers to improve probiotic stability and effectiveness during feed processing and storage. However, high formulation costs, variability in microbial performance, regulatory requirements, and challenges in maintaining probiotic viability under different feed-processing and storage conditions continue to influence market development.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Companies operating in the animal nutrition and biosolutions industry are pursuing acquisitions to expand their microbial technology capabilities, strengthen product portfolios, and improve access to customers and markets. Such transactions can enhance expertise in fermentation, enzyme development, and biological feed solutions. However, acquisitions involving feed enzymes or broader microbial technologies should be distinguished from direct probiotic transactions unless a specific connection to animal-feed probiotics is established.

PROBIOTICS IN ANIMAL FEED MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JUNE 2025-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jul-26 Acquisition Lallemand Inc. (Canada) BIO-CAT (US) Lallemand Inc. (Canada), a global producer of yeast, bacteria, and microbial solutions, completed the acquisition of BIO-CAT (US) on July 31, 2026. The acquisition brings together Lallemand's expertise in fermentation and microbial technologies with BIO-CAT's capabilities in enzyme formulation, probiotics, and customized microbial solutions. The transaction is intended to strengthen Lallemand's presence in the health ingredient and dietary supplement markets while expanding its US production footprint and manufacturing capacity. It is also expected to enhance the company's ability to serve customers across animal nutrition, agriculture, food, and industrial markets. The acquisition highlights Lallemand's strategy of expanding its microbial technology capabilities and strengthening its position in the probiotics and animal nutrition industry. Jun-25 Acquisition Novonesis Group (Denmark) dsm-firmenich (Switzerland) Novonesis Group (Denmark), a global biosolutions company specializing in enzymes and microbial technologies, completed the acquisition of dsm-firmenich's share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance in June 2025. The transaction strengthened Novonesis' capabilities in animal nutrition by integrating the alliance's sales and distribution activities with its existing enzyme research, development, and manufacturing operations. Although the acquisition primarily focuses on feed enzymes rather than probiotics, it strengthens Novonesis' broader biological feed solutions portfolio and customer reach. This development is relevant to the probiotics in animal feed market as it reflects the growing consolidation of biological technologies used to improve feed efficiency, animal health, and livestock productivity.

Company Revenue Share Details

The probiotics in animal feed market is moderately fragmented, with key players including Evonik Industries AG (Germany), ADM (US), Novonesis Group (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada). These companies compete through diverse probiotic portfolios, microbial strain development capabilities, global distribution networks, established customer relationships, and solutions tailored to different livestock species. Competition is driven by innovations in probiotic formulations, multi-strain blends, fermentation technologies, and heat-stable products that maintain viability during feed processing and storage. Increasing demand for antibiotic alternatives, improved feed conversion efficiency, enhanced gut health, and sustainable livestock production further encourages companies to strengthen their microbial technologies and develop targeted solutions for poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture.

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Related Reports:

Probiotics Market by Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages (FnB), Dietary Supplements, and Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Phytogenics, Probiotics, and Others), Source, Form, Livestock, End Users, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

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