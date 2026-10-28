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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
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BICV Technology Co., Ltd.: Going Global with Intelligent Connectivity, Expanding into Europe | BICV Debuts at IZB 2026 in Wolfsburg

Going Global with Intelligent Connectivity, Expanding into Europe | BICV Debuts at IZB 2026 in Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held biennially, the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfsburg is one of Europe's most influential automotive supply chain shows, running October 27-29. BICV Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter BICV), a leading Chinese supplier of intelligent connected vehicle solutions, debuts at IZB with over 20 products forming our full-stack innovative product portfolio, covering production-proven offerings and cutting-edge technologies. BICV showcases offerings spanning intelligent cockpit domain, cockpit-driving fusion, telematics and navigation products.

At the show, BICV demonstrates its advanced technical strength via a refreshed lineup. Its new-generation high-end intelligent cockpit, optimized at the underlying layer, delivers low-latency multimodal AI interaction, smooth in-vehicle operation and immersive Dolby Vision spatial audio-visual experience, turning computing power into a stable, comfortable in-cabin mobility experience. The BDIPPER cockpit-driving fusion computing platform adopts the "One Platform Unifying Four Domains" architecture, linking computing pools for intelligent driving, cockpit domain, instrument cluster and vehicle control to support dynamic, scenario-based computing allocation. Its 3D AR-HUD leverages native spatial 3D display technology to break limits of traditional onboard flat screens, overlaying virtual and physical driving information to safeguard driving safety alongside immersive in-car 3D audio-visual experience. With full-stack capabilities from core components to system integration, BICV provides modular, customizable solutions from discrete components to domain controller platforms to meet OEMs' diverse model demands.

With over ten years in overseas markets, BICV has built a global integrated delivery system for R&D, manufacturing and technical support, with cumulative overseas shipments above one million units. It operates local development networks across Europe, North America and Southeast Asia, plus business and manufacturing hubs in Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia. Having forged deep ties with global leaders including Suzuki, Citroën, Proton, Pioneer and Alpine, BICV delivers one-stop services for overseas automakers via local teams, covering joint development, mass-production supply and after-sales support.

As the global automotive industry transforms toward intelligent connectivity, BICV will continuously upgrade its global technical delivery capabilities. Drawing on local R&D and manufacturing capabilities, we deliver engineering-ready, mass-producible intelligent connected solutions for automakers across Europe and worldwide. BICV expects close collaboration with global supply chain partners for win-win outcomes, to enable inclusive smart mobility and redefine next-gen spatial intelligent mobility.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/going-global-with-intelligent-connectivity-expanding-into-europe--bicv-debuts-at-izb-2026-in-wolfsburg-302922036.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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