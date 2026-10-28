Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH: DERMALOG Strengthens Biometric Security with Independent Face and Fingerprint PAD Validations

DERMALOG Strengthens Biometric Security with Independent Face and Fingerprint PAD Validations

Independent security evaluations by Fime demonstrate DERMALOG's advanced anti-spoofing capabilities, with its facial recognition and fingerprint technologies successfully detecting all 1,500 tested presentation attacks.

- Picture is available at AP -

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALOG Identification Systems has achieved another milestone in biometric security. Its facial recognition technology and TF60 fingerprint scanner have successfully completed independent Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) evaluations conducted by Fime, an internationally recognized testing and certification provider. Across both evaluations, DERMALOG's technologies successfully detected all 1,500 tested presentation attacks.

As biometric solutions become increasingly important for digital identity, financial services, and border security, protecting systems against fraudulent authentication attempts is essential. Presentation Attack Detection helps distinguish genuine users from spoofing attempts involving photos, videos, facial masks, or artificial fingerprints.

The independent evaluations, conducted in accordance with international ISO/IEC 30107 standards, confirmed that both DERMALOG technologies meet Fime's Level 2 requirements for Presentation Attack Detection. Both achieved an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0.00 %. Of particular note, DERMALOG's facial liveness detection software also achieved a Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) of 0.00 %. This means that every tested presentation attack was detected, while all genuine user presentations were correctly classified during the facial recognition evaluation. These results highlight an exceptional combination of robust security and seamless user authentication under the evaluated test conditions.

"Trust is the foundation of every secure digital identity," said Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG. "These independent results demonstrate our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud threats and providing customers with biometric technologies they can rely on."

With these successful validations, DERMALOG further strengthens its position as a leading provider of biometric identification solutions, helping organizations worldwide protect digital identities while enabling secure and convenient authentication.

Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
www.dermalog.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermalog-strengthens-biometric-security-with-independent-face-and-fingerprint-pad-validations-302922037.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.