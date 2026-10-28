Solar-Powered Drone Market worth $0.16 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the solar-powered drone market is projected to grow from USD 0.03 billion in 2026 to USD 0.16 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Solar-Powered Drone Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Solar-Powered Drone Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2035

2021-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 0.03 billion

USD 0.03 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 0.16 billion

USD 0.16 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 18.4%

Solar-Powered Drone Market Trends & Insights:

The market growth is driven by the increasing need for long-endurance drones for communication, surveillance, Earth observation, and remote area monitoring, as these applications require drones to operate for longer periods with less dependence on ground charging and battery replacement.

By energy architecture, the fully solar electric UAV segment is set to experience the highest growth rate of 18.9% during the forecast period.

By drone type, the large (above 150 KG MTOW) segment holds a dominant market position.

By operating altitude, the stratospheric (above 65,000 FT) segment holds the leading market position.

By region, Asia Pacific region is expected to have a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

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The market is expected to expand as solar-powered aircraft are increasingly evaluated for missions that require extended flight without frequent landing. Developments in high-efficiency solar cells, lightweight structures, and energy management systems are helping improve power generation and energy use during flight. At the same time, growing use of HAPS and stratospheric UAVs is creating opportunities for communication relay, persistent surveillance, Earth observation, and remote sensing at higher altitudes. These developments are supporting further adoption of long-endurance UAVs for defense, telecommunications, and environmental monitoring, along with other applications.

Small (Up to 25 KG MTOW) segment to hold largest market share in 2026

By drone type, the small (Up to 25 Kg MTOW) segment is expected to record the largest share of the solar-powered drone market in 2026, supported by its suitability for missions requiring lower payload capacity. These solar-powered drones can be used for remote sensing, Earth observation, agriculture monitoring, and infrastructure inspection. Their smaller size can also reduce transport and operational requirements, making them suitable for field missions in remote locations. Small UAV drones are expected to remain important during the early adoption of solar-powered drone technologies, particularly for applications where lightweight design and moderate flight duration are sufficient.

Fully solar-electric UAV segment to become fastest-growing between 2026 and 2035

By energy architecture, the fully solar-electric UAV segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the solar-powered drone market during the forecast period. These UAVs generate power directly from the onboard solar cells, reducing reliance on external charging during daylight operations. This architecture is suitable for missions requiring extended flight duration, including persistent surveillance, communication relay, Earth observation, and remote sensing. Improvements in solar cell efficiency, lightweight aircraft structures, and battery storage are supporting the development of these platforms. The segment is also gaining relevance for HAPS and stratospheric UAVs, where aircraft need to maintain operation for long periods while managing limited onboard energy.

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Middle East to be second-largest solar-powered drone market during forecast period

By region, the Middle East is expected to hold the second-largest share of the solar-powered drone industry during the forecast period. Growth is supported by demand for long-endurance UAVs for border monitoring, maritime surveillance, infrastructure inspection, and remote area operations. The region's large desert and coastal areas create use cases where solar-powered UAVs can support extended missions with limited ground infrastructure. Development of HAPS and stratospheric UAVs is also creating opportunities for communication relay, persistent surveillance, Earth observation, and remote sensing. Government and defense programs in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye are expected to support further adoption of solar-powered drone technologies.

Some major market players in solar-powered drone companies include AALTO HAPS Ltd. (UK), Skydweller Aero Inc. (US), and AeroVironment, Inc. (US). These companies are developing solar-powered UAVs, long-endurance UAVs, and HAPS for applications such as communication relay, persistent surveillance, earth observation, and remote sensing. Their activities include product development, flight testing, government contracts, connectivity programs, and partnerships, supporting the use of solar-powered aircraft for long-duration operations.

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