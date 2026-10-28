Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Expands Lewiston Project By 5,800 Acres

Strategic staking secures prospective ground identified through surface exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that, following previously reported 2025 mapping and surface sampling coincident with airborne geophysics, it has staked 294 additional Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 5,800 acres at its Lewiston Project in Fremont County, Wyoming. The expansion increases the Company's Lewiston land position to approximately 20,000 acres and secures prospective ground along an interpreted 2.5 km extension of the Burr trend (see Jan. 23, 2026 news release) and additional targets along adjacent structural corridors identified through the Company's ongoing exploration programs.

Highlights of the Lewiston Expansion

Approximately 5,800 acres added through strategic, low-cost staking, increasing the Lewiston land position to approximately 20,000 acres.

Burr trend extended: Geological mapping and 2025 surface sampling extended the interpreted mineralized trend by more than 2.5 km southwest of 2024 drilling.

Expanded mineralized footprint: The 2025 program identified multiple parallel mineralized shear zones, including new or expanded mineralized areas at Burr, Sweetwater, Lone Pine, Lame Jack and Wilson Barr, highlighting exploration potential beyond the principal Burr structure.

High-grade surface results: Previously reported rock-chip and grab samples returned individual peak values of 25.4 g/t gold, 2,203 g/t silver and 12.7% copper.

"Expanding Lewiston by 5,800 acres reflects our growing confidence in the scale of the gold system we are exploring," said Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold. "Our initial drilling established gold mineralization at Burr and subsequent surface exploration revealed a network of prospective structures substantially larger than initially believed. We are only beginning to understand the broader potential of Lewiston, and securing this additional ground protects the opportunity."

Exploration Results Drive Strategic Expansion

Relevant Gold's 2024 drilling intersected shear-hosted gold mineralization in all six holes completed at Burr, including 2.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m within a broader interval of 1.4 g/t Au over 2.4 m (core lengths) (see Dec. 18, 2024 news release). Follow-up mapping and surface sampling in 2025 expanded the interpreted mineralized footprint, with 84 of 446 rock-chip and grab samples returning =0.1 g/t Au, including 34 samples grading =1.0 g/t Au. Previously reported results included highlighted values of 25.4 g/t gold, 2,203 g/t silver, 12.7% copper and 4.3% lead.

Together, these results support the Company's interpretation of a potentially extensive, structurally controlled gold system comprising multiple mineralized corridors. The expanded land position strengthens Relevant Gold's presence within the historic Lewiston Mining District and provides additional opportunities to investigate the broader district-scale potential surrounding the Lewiston Project.

The interpreted extensions and parallel structures have been identified principally through surface exploration. The continuity, geometry and grade of mineralization along these trends will be determined by drilling next season.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company with a 100% interest in five district-scale projects across two gold camps covering more than 50,000 acres in west-central Wyoming. The Company is focused on discovery in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and on unlocking Wyoming's potential for large-scale Archean gold systems.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-expands-lewiston-project-by-5-800-acres-1243007