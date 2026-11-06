Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Receives Expanded Drilling Approvals for the Lewiston Project in Wyoming

Sweetwater drilling and Burr step-outs planned before season end

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") announces that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has approved its Plan of Operations for expanded exploration drilling at its 100%-owned Lewiston Project in Fremont County, Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality ("DEQ") has also approved the associated Drill Notice. The plan includes 29 drill-pad locations along the southern Burr trend and the parallel Sweetwater trend, supporting phased, multi-year exploration.

With the expanded approvals, the Company now plans to complete additional drill holes at the Sweetwater and Burr targets before the end of the 2026 season, including a step-out hole at the Burr target approximately 2 kilometres (km) along strike from the 2024 drill area. The Burr hole will target the mapped extension beneath gold-bearing surface occurrences sampled in 2025, with results intended to guide 2027 follow-up.

"We're excited by the opportunity to test whether the mineralization we've identified so far is part of a much more extensive gold system, and these approvals let us put that bigger geological picture to the test right away," said Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer of Relevant Gold. "Gold in all six of our 2024 holes at Burr gave us a starting point, but now we have the opportunity to test targets across an approximately three-kilometre interpreted Burr trend, as well as the first crack at the parallel Sweetwater trend. With high-grade gold in selected surface samples, detailed mapping, and geophysics, we hope to greatly expand the limits of Lewiston's potential."

Near-Term Expanded Drilling to Guide 2027

The planned holes will evaluate host rocks, shear geometry, alteration and mineralization. Geological observations and assays, when available, will be integrated with mapping, surface geochemistry and geophysics to guide 2027 targets and hole design. Completion before season-end is subject to weather, safe access, rig availability, drilling progress and permit conditions; 2027 plans also depend on results and funding.

2024 drilling established subsurface gold mineralization

The 2024 Burr program intersected shear-hosted gold mineralization in all six holes, totaling 1,026 m, over approximately 300 m of strike and to approximately 175 m vertical depth. Highlights included 2.2 g/t gold over 1.5 m core length within 1.4 g/t gold over 2.4 m core length in hole 24HH-4 (December 18, 2024 news release). Reported intervals are core lengths, not established true widths.

Surface work expanded the target area

Follow-up mapping and sampling traces the interpreted Burr trend more than 2.5 km southwest of the 2024 drill area and identifies parallel mineralized shear corridors, including Sweetwater. Across the 2025 southern Lewiston program, 84 of 446 rock-chip and grab samples returned at least 0.1 g/t gold, including 34 at or above 1.0 g/t gold.

Selected Burr samples returned 13.1 g/t gold and, in a separate sample, 1.66 g/t gold, 2,203 g/t silver and 12.7% copper. A Sweetwater sample returned 8.04 g/t gold, 603 g/t silver and 6.44% copper (January 23, 2026 and June 18, 2026 news releases). Surface samples are selective and do not establish average grades or continuity along either trend.

VTEM and magnetics provide subsurface targeting

Airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") and magnetic data support the Company's interpretation of structural corridors at Lewiston extending more than 3 km along strike, with geophysical responses modelled to more than 400 m depth. Their spatial relationships with mapped shears, alteration, surface geochemistry and known mineralization help prioritize drilling (June 18, 2026 news release). These dimensions describe interpreted geophysical features, not demonstrated mineralized continuity. Electromagnetic responses have multiple possible causes and do not independently establish the presence of gold.

Recent staking secures additional prospective ground

The approvals follow the October 28, 2026 announcement of 294 additional unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 5,800 acres, increasing Lewiston to approximately 20,000 acres. The staking secured prospective ground along the interpreted southern Burr extension and adjacent structural corridors.

Permit Scope and Phased Exploration

The expanded approvals advance the applications disclosed in the August 12, 2026 news release, covering an additional 2.5 km of the Burr trend and the parallel Sweetwater trend. They complement the previously permitted 5,000 m Lewiston program announced in that release and provide additional drill-site options across the approximately 3 km interpreted Burr trend.

The authorization provides drill-site options within the approved footprint; it does not commit the Company to use every pad or represent a 29-hole program. Drilling remains subject to applicable operating, access, reclamation and phase-specific requirements. The approximately 2 km Burr step-out is a reconnaissance test; geological and grade continuity between it and the 2024 drill area would require additional drilling.

Technical Disclosure

No new assay results are reported in this release. Sampling, analytical methods, quality assurance and quality control, and verification procedures are described in the December 18, 2024, January 23, 2026 and August 12, 2026 news releases. The interpreted trends and geophysical targets do not establish a mineral resource or economic viability.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company with a 100% interest in five gold exploration projects covering ~60,000 acres across three historic mining districts in west-central Wyoming. The Company is focused on discovery in one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and on unlocking Wyoming's potential for large-scale Archean gold systems.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the use of expanded drilling approvals; plans to complete at least one Sweetwater hole and at least one Burr step-out before the end of the 2026 season; the approximately 2 km step-out distance and targeting beneath 2025 surface gold occurrences; multi-year exploration and 2027 follow-up; the potential extent and relationships of mineralized structures; and refinement of geological models and drill targets. These statements reflect current expectations and assume the availability of funding, personnel, contractors and equipment; suitable weather and safe access; continued authorizations; and satisfaction of applicable operating, bonding and reclamation requirements.

Actual activities and results may differ materially because of geological uncertainty; the possibility that surface results or geophysical responses do not correspond to mineralization at depth; changes to target rankings or drilling allocations; weather and seasonal restrictions; operational or laboratory delays; cost increases; financing constraints; regulatory requirements; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure. The proposed drilling may not establish continuity or determine the full extent of mineralization. Permit approvals do not guarantee completion of planned work, exploration success, a mineral resource or economic viability.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-receives-expanded-drilling-approvals-for-the-lewiston-project-in-wy-1247810