At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold (TSXV: RGC, OTCQB: RGCCF), about the company's gold exploration in Wyoming's Archean greenstone belts. Rob explains the thesis behind Relevant Gold: around 2.7 billion years ago, part of today's Wyoming was connected to Canada's Abitibi, the source of more than 300 million ounces of gold, before it was rifted away. Since 2017 the team has identified three large gold systems and is drilling around 10,000 metres this year at Lewiston and Bradley Peak, backed by Kinross Gold and Bill Bollinger as strategic shareholders. A newly approved five-year permit allows the company to test the full three-kilometre strike of the Burr trend and the parallel Sweetwater structure, where rock chips returned up to 25 g/t gold, 12.7% copper and 2,200 g/t silver. Rob also talks about Wyoming as a fast-permitting, infrastructure-rich mining state, the expanded land position at Lewiston, assays still pending, a cash position of about C$10 million at the start of September with a monthly burn of around C$140,000, a tight share structure of about 147 million shares with no warrants, and the next steps at the Shield-Carissa project. RelevantGold RGC Gold Wyoming Abitibi Kinross RobBergmann CommodityTV Company overview: Relevant Gold Corp. ? https://relevantgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA75941G1081, WKN: A3DP4T, TSXV: RGC.V More videos about Relevant Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/relevant-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/