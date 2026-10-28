Agreement covers supplier's full E-drive portfolio, creating global production opportunities

Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency and developer of Dynamic Motor Drive (DMD), today announced that it has signed an intellectual property license agreement with a global Tier 1 automotive supplier covering the supplier's entire E-drive portfolio.

Under the agreement, the Tier 1 supplier has a non-exclusive license to Tula's DMD portfolio of patents covering the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The agreement marks the first commercial deployment of DMD spanning the supplier's complete E-drive portfolio.

DMD is an innovative software-only technology that strategically applies torque pulses under optimal conditions, reducing drive-cycle energy consumption by 0.5-2.0%. Because DMD is implemented entirely in software, it requires no hardware changes or additions, allowing suppliers and OEMs to integrate the technology into existing E-drive systems with minimal engineering effort. The result is improved efficiency for electrified vehicles, delivering higher fuel economy in hybrids and greater driving range in EVs, while eliminating perceptible noise or vibration.

"This agreement represents an important step in the commercialization of DMD and reflects the value our technology can bring to a broad range of electrified powertrain applications," said John Fuerst, President and CEO of Tula Technology. "By licensing our DMD patent portfolio across this Tier 1 supplier's full E-drive portfolio, we are creating a path to multiple production opportunities while expanding the potential reach of DMD in major automotive markets."

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology is in the business of licensing its innovative award-winning software IP that optimizes propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including electric, hybrid, gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel vehicles. Tula's culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technologies and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 400 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company that has been backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

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