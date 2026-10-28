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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 12:06 Uhr
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ITE Hong Kong 2027: Where 70% of Trade Buyers Come from the Wealthy GBA

ITE Hong Kong 2027: Where 70% of Trade Buyers Come from the Wealthy GBA

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprising the 41st ITE-Leisure and 22nd ITE-MICE, ITE2027 will be held June 10-13 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, with separate B2B and B2C days and programs.

ITE2026 drew 602 exhibitors (94% from outside Hong Kong), 69 exhibiting destinations (one-third from outside Asia), and 8,442 Buyer-Trade-Visitors (BTV) - 46% from Hong Kong, 20% from Guangdong, 16% from other Chinese provinces, and 17% from other Asian markets.

The Greater Bay Area (GBA) - comprising Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other cities - contributed 70% of ITE's BTV and over 90% of public visitors (PV). The GBA's GDP totaled US$2.15 trillion in 2025, ranking it the world's 10th largest economy. Hong Kong alone spent US$30.3 billion on outbound travel in 2025, ranking it the world's 15th largest outbound market. Hong Kong's per-capita outbound spending (US$4,040) exceeds Germany's (US$1,844). China's top three cities - Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong - each have 200,000+ families with RMB10 million+ net worth.

ITE2026's 74,170 quality PV are frequent travelers (around half took 3 or more outbound trips per half-year) and affluent (91% maintained or increased travel spending). Geopolitical conflict reduced their travel frequency and budget by only 2%. Around 80% prefer FIT or private tours.

Strong official support: The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government sent a welcoming message, and China's Ministry of Culture & Tourism organized a pavilion featuring 20 provinces and municipalities, and hundreds of co-exhibitors from the mainland.

ITE's B2B program includes Business Matching (buyers seated by markets), networking with 50 KOLs, and options for exhibitors to hold their own workshops in in-hall meeting rooms. Free pre-show online promotions on ITE's trade website recorded nearly 300,000 visits in June 2026.

At ITE, PV seek niche or new destinations (49.3%), make on-site bookings (45.9%) - many via mobile - and attend seminars (31%), reflecting strong purchase intent.

ITE's B2C program includes 100+ seminars drawing some 10,000 attendees, while themed promotions target specific groups: the ICE/SNOW pavilion for adventure/sports enthusiasts, and the Junior KOL Catwalk for young affluent families. Exhibitors can apply for a free 25-minute seminar session or engage visitors with photo opportunities and games at their booth.

Booths from US$485/SQM (raw space) / US$530/SQM (shell scheme); early payment discounts available.

GBA market reports and HK outbound survey available at www.itehk.com. Inquiries: WhatsApp +852 94008444 | travel@tkshk.com | WeChat: ite_hongkong

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ite-hong-kong-2027-where-70-of-trade-buyers-come-from-the-wealthy-gba-302922045.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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