A founding member of the World FUE Institute, Erdogan will participate as a speaker at the April 2027 event in Peru.

Istanbul, Turkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - ASMED Surgical Medical Center announced that its founder and medical director, Dr. Koray Erdogan, will speak at the 10th World FUE Institute Workshop, scheduled for April 21-24, 2027, in Lima, Peru.

Dr. Koray Erdogan at the 9th World FUE Institute Workshop in Limassol, Cyprus, May 2026

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The four-day event will bring together hair-restoration professionals for scientific exchange and hands-on learning, according to the organizer's announcement. It will be the institute's tenth workshop edition.

WFI is an international organization focused on education and knowledge exchange in follicular unit extraction, or FUE. Its activities include research, practical workshops and educational programs, bringing physicians together to share experience in hair-restoration surgery.

Erdogan founded ASMED in 2001 and has performed follicular unit extraction, or FUE, since 2004. His professional profile at the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons records that he co-founded the World FUE Institute in 2016, initially serving as vice president and later as president. He remains listed among the institute's founding members.

The workshop series began in Tenerife, Spain, in November 2016. Subsequent editions have included Istanbul in 2022 and São Paulo, Brazil, in 2025, followed by Limassol, Cyprus, in 2026. The Lima event will continue the series in South America.

Erdogan attended the ninth workshop in Limassol on May 13-16, 2026. The institute's official photo archive documents that meeting, with galleries from the four workshop days. His speaking engagement in Lima will continue his participation in the institute's international events.

At ASMED in Istanbul, Erdogan's approach to natural-looking hair transplant results considers hairline design, donor supply and possible future hair loss together before treatment.

For patients comparing hair transplant clinics and surgeons in Türkiye, ASMED's hair transplant approach explains how individual hair characteristics inform a proposed graft count and coverage plan. It also describes Erdogan's personal role in consultation, surgical planning and recipient-site creation.

About ASMED Surgical Medical Center

ASMED Surgical Medical Center is a hair-transplant clinic in Istanbul, Türkiye, founded by Dr. Koray Erdogan. Its approach aims to achieve natural-looking hair transplant results while considering donor capacity, individualized hairline design and possible future hair loss.

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