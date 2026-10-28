

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, climate-control solutions provider Lennox International Inc. (LII) slashed its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $21.00 to $21.50 per share on revenue growth of approximately 6 percent, including 5 percent benefit from completed acquisitions.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $23.00 to $24.00 per share on revenue growth of approximately 8 percent, including an updated 5 percent benefit from completed acquisitions.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LII is trading on the NYSE at $352.00, down $20.43 or 5.49 percent.



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