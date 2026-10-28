

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $948.800 million, or $6.17 per share. This compares with $2.215 billion, or $6.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AerCap Holdings NV reported adjusted earnings of $1.009 billion or $6.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $2.415 billion from $2.308 billion last year.



AerCap Holdings NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $948.800 Mln. vs. $2.215 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.17 vs. $6.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.415 Bln vs. $2.308 Bln last year.



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