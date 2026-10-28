

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $144.1 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $127.8 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $172.8 million or $2.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $951.7 million from $878.7 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $144.1 Mln. vs. $127.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $951.7 Mln vs. $878.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.91 To $ 8.96



Full-Year financial guidance



Full year organic sales projected to increase 6.5% to 6.8% over the prior year, up from previous guidance of 5% to 6%



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