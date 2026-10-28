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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 12:24 Uhr
160 Leser
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Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort Offers Island Getaway Experiences for International Families with Children

Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort Offers Island Getaway Experiences for International Families with Children

SANYA, China, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort is located in the heart of Haitang Bay, boasting direct sea views and a total of 500 guest rooms and suites, including 39 suites. Guests can reach the beach area in about a 3-6 minute walk through coconut palm gardens. The resort has a Russian-speaking Guest Relations Officer to provide seamless arrival services for Russian-speaking guests, including check-in, communication and inquiry handling, while dining venues can also assist Russian-speaking guests with dining-related communication needs.

The resort offers extensive children's activities and family facilities for families traveling with children. Family facilities span more than 2,500 square meters, including a 718-square-meter indoor children's club, a water park, a jungle climbing area and other children's play facilities. The resort features five outdoor swimming pools and offers a daily bubble party experience. The resort presents all-day family activities and interactive S Show performances throughout the day, featuring fire dance, clown magic and welcome acrobatics. With a full schedule of family activities throughout the day, families can enjoy a fun-filled family holiday without leaving the resort.

The dining experience brings together global cuisine to meet diverse guest preferences. InAzia Seaside Restaurant rotates its theme every two days, offering different flavors such as seafood hot pot feasts and Southeast Asian tropical cuisine. Yue Chinese Restaurant specializes in Cantonese and Hainan cuisine and features a main dining hall and private rooms, catering to family gatherings, private banquets and other dining needs. Lobby Lounge serves afternoon tea, light meals and beverages, while Noodle Bar features handmade noodles and family set menus for convenient dining.

The resort's Traditional Chinese Medicine Center offers traditional Chinese medicine health care services, providing guests with an additional way to relax during their stay. The resort is close to cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex and provides a complimentary shuttle bus, as well as exclusive cdf discount coupons and privileges for international guests.

Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort is committed to creating a comfortable and convenient coastal resort experience, enabling guests to enjoy a relaxed and pleasant holiday in Haitang Bay.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sheraton-sanya-haitang-bay-resort-offers-island-getaway-experiences-for-international-families-with-children-302922056.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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