Genefluence's rapid, near-patient PCR test for urinary tract infections in first use at the Royal Hospital Chelsea

Test identifies UTI-causing bacteria and antibiotic resistance genes at the point of decision - helping clinicians choose the right antibiotic first time

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical and consumer genetics innovator Genefluence today announces the first use of its rapid, near-patient diagnostic platform to screen for urinary tract infections (UTIs), at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The lab-free test is being used to identify, confirm and guide the treatment of UTIs on the spot, helping clinicians choose the most effective medication immediately rather than relying on trial-and-error broad-spectrum antibiotics - and helping to reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Genefluence - the new company founded by world-renowned biomedical pioneer Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS FREng FMedSci - is delivering fast, lab-quality PCR testing to detect specific antibiotic resistance genes as well as UTI-causing bacteria. This allows clinicians to prescribe a targeted antibiotic straight away - helping to prevent the deterioration that can lead to sepsis and further hospital admission. The test delivers accurate results in around an hour, compared with the days typically needed for laboratory urine culture, enabling more effective treatment of UTIs in the face of increasing antibiotic resistance.

Genefluence's point-of-care PCR diagnostic platform builds on testing technology developed by Professor Toumazou and his group at Imperial College London and Genefluence. Originally created for consumer DNA testing, it was rapidly adapted in 2020 to deliver a lab-free COVID-19 test, which was deployed in NHS hospitals and clinically validated in a study led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Microbe. Now the technology has been adapted to meet another urgent need: diagnosing UTIs and detecting antibiotic resistance genes at the point of care.

The Lab-in-Cartridge system works by placing a sample into a disposable cartridge that extracts the genetic material. The cartridge is inserted into a portable analyser, which runs the full test from sample to result. Because no laboratory is needed, the test is ideal for use by healthcare professionals directly at the point of decision - from care homes and GP surgeries to hospital wards.

According to a 2025 review in BMJ Quality & Safety, UTIs account for the most antibiotic prescriptions in older people living in care homes in the UK, and are a frequent cause of admission to hospital.1 Yet diagnosing UTIs in older residents can be notoriously difficult. Elderly individuals, especially those living with dementia or cognitive decline, often do not present with classic symptoms such as pain or burning during urination. Instead, they may show "soft signs" such as sudden confusion, agitation or lethargy, which can lead to delayed treatment or to antibiotics being prescribed on suspicion alone.

The Royal Hospital Chelsea is both a registered charity and historic retirement home for veterans of the British Army, famously known as the Chelsea Pensioners. In 2020, the Royal Hospital Chelsea was among the original sites to use the rapid, lab-free COVID-19 test based on technology developed by Professor Toumazou and his Genefluence team and Imperial College London, making it a fitting place for the technology to begin its next chapter in UTI testing.

Dr Fergus Keating, Principal General Practitioner, Physician and Surgeon at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, commented: "Diagnosing a urinary tract infection in an older person can be challenging, and antimicrobial stewardship means we must avoid inappropriate antibiotic prescribing. Waiting days for a culture result, or pre-emptively starting an antibiotic in the hope that it works, is not optimal. Genefluence's technology gives us a reliable answer in around an hour - including whether key resistance genes are present - so we can begin effective treatment immediately and avoid unnecessary prescribing. For all elderly and vulnerable patients, fast and accurate results mean getting better sooner, fewer side effects and, crucially, being able to stay well at home rather than going into hospital."

Professor Chris Toumazou, Founder of Genefluence and Regius Professor of Engineering at Imperial College London, said: "During the COVID-19 pandemic, this technology was transformative - proving that lab-quality, rapid PCR testing could be taken out of the laboratory and deployed directly at the point of decision. We are now bringing that same capability into the day-to-day treatment of infections that are so often hard to spot, and to treat, in older people. To see this new test used for the first time at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, caring for the veterans who have given so much to this country, is a real honour. Fast genetic answers mean precise treatment from day one - which is better for the patient, better for healthcare providers and vital in the global fight against antimicrobial resistance."

Genefluence's UKCA-marked diagnostic portfolio includes testing for UTIs, CYP2C19 to support decisions around clopidogrel treatment for stroke, and DPYD to flag patients at increased risk of severe toxicity from fluoropyrimidine chemotherapy. The company is also developing its next-generation platform to deliver full PCR testing in under 15 minutes, with the ambition of bringing lab-quality genetic answers within the timescale of a clinical consultation. Genefluence is exploring how the same technology can ultimately contribute to areas including the earlier detection of cancer from home.

About Genefluence (https://health.genefluence.com)

Genefluence is a medical and consumer genetics company pioneering a new era of DNA-powered personalised health - taking rapid genetic insight out of the laboratory and into everyday life, from the clinic to the consumer. Founded by Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS FREng FMedSci, the company builds on ground-breaking work in genetics, diagnostics and DNA-personalised consumer health originating from Imperial College London. Genefluence's portable, near-patient PCR platform provides accurate results in around an hour, with a UKCA-marked diagnostic portfolio spanning infectious diseases and pharmacogenomics - including urinary tract infection (UTI), CYP2C19 testing to support clopidogrel treatment decisions in stroke, and DPYD testing to identify patients at risk of severe toxicity from fluoropyrimidine chemotherapy. A next-generation platform with results in under 15 minutes is in development. In consumer health, Genefluence's MIA+ system uses an at-home cheek swab DNA test to create a unique Drops Code for five targeted serums - the world's first personalised skincare system with AI-powered DNA matching to connect people.

1 Prieto J, Wilson J, Tingle A, et al. Preventing urinary tract infection in older people living in care homes: the 'StOP UTI' realist synthesis. BMJ Quality & Safety 2025;34(3):178. doi:10.1136/bmjqs-2023-016967. https://qualitysafety.bmj.com/content/34/3/178

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