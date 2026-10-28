AppGate Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Risk Protection, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Risk Protection (DRP) vendors.

AppGate, with its integrated capabilities spanning digital threat protection, fraud detection, compromised-data discovery, adaptive authentication, and threat response, has been recognized for its fraud-centric approach, multi-channel threat detection, and ability to connect threat intelligence with proactive response and remediation.

PUNE, India, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named AppGate as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Risk Protection, 2026.

Sahil Dhamgaye, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "AppGate has established a strong position in the Digital Risk Protection market through its integrated approach to digital threat detection, fraud protection, and response. Its 360 Fraud Protection portfolio brings together capabilities across digital threat protection, compromised-data discovery, fraud detection, adaptive authentication, and threat response, enabling organizations to address a broad range of external digital risks through a connected framework. AppGate differentiates itself through its fraud-centric approach, supported by machine learning, proprietary and third-party intelligence sources, and a 24/7 multilingual security operations capability. Its ability to detect and respond to phishing, impersonation, credential theft, malicious applications, and other forms of digital fraud, combined with takedown and remediation capabilities, enables organizations to improve visibility into external threats and accelerate risk mitigation."

QKS Group defines Digital Risk Protection as a solution that safeguards organizations from digital threats by leveraging real-time threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, and automated remediation. DRP solutions actively identify and mitigate risks across an organization's publicly exposed digital assets, including social media platforms, IoT devices, and third-party ecosystems, detecting and mitigating threats such as phishing, impersonation, and data leaks. DRP helps reduce reputational, operational, and compliance risks, enabling organizations to respond faster to emerging threats and maintain a resilient digital presence.

AppGate positions itself as a Digital Risk Protection provider with a strong focus on digital fraud prevention and external threat protection. Through its 360 Fraud Protection portfolio, including 360 Brand Guardian, 360 Adaptive Authentication, and 360 Risk Engine, the company brings together capabilities for digital threat detection, compromised-data discovery, fraud detection, authentication, and response. AppGate supports use cases spanning phishing, brand and executive impersonation, credential theft, account takeover, fraudulent applications, and payment-related fraud. Its combination of machine-learning-based detection, proprietary and third-party intelligence, and security operations support strengthens its ability to identify threats across multiple digital channels and coordinate remediation activities.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning in the Digital Risk Protection market. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of DRP providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being named a Leader for the second consecutive year reinforces our approach to addressing fraud as a connected challenge rather than a series of isolated events," said Mike Lopez, Senior Vice President, 360 Fraud Protection, AppGate. "By bringing together external threat disruption, real-time risk intelligence and adaptive authentication, 360 Fraud Protection helps organizations identify risk earlier, respond faster and protect customers while minimizing unnecessary friction."

Additional Resources:

For more information about AppGate, visit Here.

Download report here - SPARK Matrix: Digital Risk Protection, 2026

About AppGate:

360 Fraud Protection by AppGate provides end-to-end fraud protection in a unified platform. The solution includes 360 Brand Guardian, 360 Risk Control, and 360 Adaptive Authentication. Together they provide comprehensive threat management, brand protection and fraud prevention, safeguarding financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at 360fraud.ai

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/appgate-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-digital-risk-protection-2026-by-qks-group-1841

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appgate-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-digital-risk-protection-2026-by-qks-group-302922067.html