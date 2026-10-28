CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the execution of a lease agreement for one Boeing 737-800 with Italy-based leisure airline Neos S.p.A. ("Neos").

The new lease agreement builds on the existing relationship between Neos and CDB Aviation, which was established in 2021 with the leasing of two 737-800s. The aircraft will be delivered in November 2026 and deployed on intra-European and intercontinental routes.

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Neos through the delivery of this additional 737-800 from CDB Aviation's portfolio," commented Gavan Daly, Head of Commercial EMEA at CDB Aviation.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with CDB Aviation with the planned addition of this Boeing 737-800 to our fleet," said Marco Brusa, Chief Operating Officer of Neos. "This agreement builds on our established relationship and reflects our confidence in CDB Aviation as a trusted partner. We look forward to welcoming the aircraft and continuing our successful collaboration."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Neos

Neos is Alpitour World's airline, founded in 2002. In a very short time, it became the leading carrier specializing in short-, medium- and long-haul leisure routes, while in recent years it has also launched scheduled services, operations for other market segments and, most recently, cargo services. Its fleet comprises 19 aircraft, the latest of which will enter service in November 2026. Neos operates from four hubs-Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino, Verona and Bologna-and flies its passengers to more than 70 destinations worldwide. Innovation, customer care and quality are the airline's key strengths, making it one of Europe's most dynamic carriers, with one of the youngest fleets on the continent. Its fleet includes latest-generation Boeing 737-800s, 737-8 MAXs and 787-9 Dreamliners. www.neosair.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 41-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world's largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012799470/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844