IFPA: World Psoriasis Day 2026, Young people speak up against stigma and discrimination

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 million people worldwide live with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and one in three develop first symptoms before age of 20. This World Psoriasis Day, October 29, IFPA (the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations) is launching a global campaign, Look Beyond My Skin, to challenge stigma and discrimination against young people with psoriasis.

Uneducated society - part of the problem

"No one in my class wanted to hug me or sit next to me. If I touched something in the classroom, one of the kids would go and clean it," recalls Daniela Chapman, 29, from Panama, who has lived with psoriasis since infancy. Daniela lives with clinical depression, and those school memories remain difficult to forget.

Christine, 23, from Sweden was diagnosed with psoriasis at six. She also knows what it feels like to be judged because of her condition.

"She came to me and asked: 'Are you allowed to work here with those things on your arms?'" Christine recalls a customer confronting her at the candy shop where she works. "I tried to explain that psoriasis is not contagious, but she just put her candy bag back on the counter and walked out," says Christine.

Both Daniela and Christine are active in psoriasis associations in their home countries, educating others about the disease.

"Uneducated society is part of the problem for young people," says Christine. "That's why awareness campaigns are so important. Because if you don't know about something, you can't understand it either."

Their stories are among those featured in IFPA's global World Psoriasis Day campaign, which puts experiences of young people with psoriasis into the spotlight.

"Young people with psoriatic disease have been largely overlooked in global health agenda," says Frida Dunger, IFPA's Executive Director. "During these formative years, many face bullying, rejection and discrimination. One in three avoids opportunities for work or study because they fear judgement and exclusion. This comes at a cost, not only to individuals but to society, when young people cannot reach their full potential. With our global campaign 'Look Beyond My Skin', we are calling for more inclusive schools, universities and workplaces, where young people with psoriatic disease are treated with respect and have the same opportunities as everyone else."

The impact on mental health.

Psoriatic disease is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the skin and joints and is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression and more. The impact on young people's mental health is concerning. Research shows that young people with psoriasis are more likely to experience depression and suicidal thoughts than their peers without the disease.

"Psoriasis is a tough disease to live with during a vulnerable stage of life, when belonging and self-esteem are so important. Shame, anxiety, bullying, hurtful comments and stares are a daily reality for many. Some start avoiding social situations, creating a vicious circle of isolation and loneliness," says Tarlan Oskooei, Chair of Young with Psoriasis (Ung med Psoriasis), a Swedish organization representing more than 2,000 members.

Young voices from around the world

For the campaign, IFPA interviewed 20 people aged 18-37 worldwide. Their stories are featured in a series of mini-documentaries. In addition, IFPA launches a global report focusing on young adults living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The report is a unique document providing space to young people to tell their stories.

Through this year's World Psoriasis Day campaign, 'Look Beyond My Skin', IFPA and its member organizations are calling on society and policymakers to end stigma and discrimination against people with psoriasis and make mental health support a routine part of dermatological care.

Read more about the campaign: https://www.ifpa-pso.com/global-actions-overview/world-psoriasis-day

Read the report about young people with psoriasis: https://www.ifpa-pso.com/global-actions-overview/world-psoriasis-day/young-adults-living-with-psoriasis-global-report

About IFPA - International Federation of Psoriasis Associations

IFPA is a global non-profit organization, founded in 1971 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, represents people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis worldwide, advocating for better care, greater awareness and improved quality of life.

www.ifpa-pso.com

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