Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Expands Mineralized Footprint to 2km With Near Surface Intercept in 850m Eastern Step Out

Intercepts of bornite, covellite, semi massive magnetite and high grades of molybdenum continue to demonstrate the strength of the underlying system

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from initial drilling on a new eastern pad at its Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project"), near Batchewana Bay, Ontario (Figures 1 and 2). The new holes were collared approximately 850 metres east of SC-26-16, the previous eastern limit of the MEPS copper zone ("MEPS").

SC-26-20 returned 206.2m grading 0.28% CuEq from 49.8m to 256.0m, including progressively higher-grade intervals of 100.5m grading 0.40% CuEq, 38.6m grading 0.65% CuEq and 20.0m grading 0.98% CuEq. Within the higher-grade portion of the hole, stronger copper is locally associated with massive to semi-massive magnetite containing abundant chalcopyrite and locally covellite. The scale of the step-out, the broad mineralized interval and the early-stage nature of the eastern target create a substantial follow-up opportunity across the intervening and surrounding ground.

Highlights:

Initial drilling from a new eastern pad, located approximately 850m east of the current MEPS limit, expands Soo Copper's drilled mineralized footprint to approximately 2km east-west. Substantial ground between MEPS and the new pad, and around the eastern target, remains untested.

SC-26-20 Intersected 206.2m grading 0.28% CuEq (0.22% Cu) from 49.8m to 256.0m, including 100.5m grading 0.40% CuEq (0.31% Cu), 38.6m grading 0.65% CuEq (0.49% Cu), and 20.0m grading 0.98% CuEq (0.76% Cu). The highest-grade portion of SC-26-20 is locally associated with massive to semi-massive magnetite and bornite.

All drill holes contain chalcopyrite, bornite, covellite and molybdenum with very low pyrite content suggesting eastern continuity of the same underlying porphyry copper system responsible for the 2km mineralized footprint

Register for the upcoming webinar on November 4 at 12:00 pm ET, where CEO Mathew Wilson will walk through the latest results, what they could mean for a new domestic source of critical copper, and the milestones investors should watch in the months ahead: https://6ix.com/event/sterling-metals-or-critical-canadian-copper

Mathew Wilson, CEO, commented, "In just 18 months of drilling the MEPS discovery has demonstrated scale, near-surface bulk tonnage potential, the capacity for tremendous grades, and the 2km mineralized footprint suggests this is only going to get better. Such a continuous and robust copper system, located in an extremely well-accessed area capable of year-round exploration and exceptional cost efficiency makes Soo Copper a unique project. The Soo Copper Project shows all the signs that it has the potential to deliver the copper that Canada and Ontario needs, at a time when the need has never been greater."

Figure 1. Plan map of 2026 drilling over LiDar data showing SC-26-19, SC-26-20 and SC-26-21 on the new eastern drill pad, approximately 850m east of SC-26-16, the current eastern limit of the MEPS copper system. The drilled mineralized footprint now spans approximately 2km east-west

Figure 2. Long section looking north-west showing SC-26-19, SC-26-20 and SC-26-21 relative to previously reported drilling, the approximately 850m eastern step-out from SC-26-16 and the substantial intervening and surrounding area that remains largely untested.

Figure 3. SC-26-20 at approximately 222.2m depth. Semi-massive magnetite with chalcopyrite and covellite (circled in yellow), illustrating the local association between stronger copper grades and magnetite. Sample interval 221.90m to 222.75m returned 0.85m grading 5.42% CuEq (4.74% Cu, 0.531 g/t Au, 17.7 g/t Ag and 19 ppm Mo).

Figure 4. SC-26-20 at approximately 223m depth. Semi-massive magnetite with chalcopyrite. Sample interval 222.75m to 223.65m returned 0.90m grading 4.53% CuEq (3.64% Cu, 0.557 g/t Au, 34.8 g/t Ag and 20 ppm Mo).

Figure 5. Robust molybdenite and chalcopyrite veining with traces of bornite and covellite in hole SC-26-19 from 216m depth to 247m depth

Technical Discussion

The three holes reported here were drilled from the same new pad approximately 850m east of SC-26-16, the current eastern limit of the MEPS copper system. SC-26-19 was drilled west-northwest toward MEPS, while SC-26-20 and SC-26-21 were drilled southeast at different dips. This first-pass program tested whether mineralization continued beyond MEPS. Together with previously reported drilling, the new eastern holes expand the drilled mineralized footprint at Soo Copper to approximately 2km east-west.

SC-26-20 was drilled to a final depth of 512.23m at a dip of -70 degrees and azimuth of 132 degrees. The hole intersected 206.2m grading 0.28% CuEq from 49.8m to 256.0m. Mineralization strengthens downward, with 100.5m grading 0.40% CuEq from 155.5m to 256.0m, including 38.6m grading 0.65% CuEq from 186.7m to 225.3m and 20.0m grading 0.98% CuEq from 205.3m to 225.3m. The strongest mineralization occurs at approximately 218m to 225m depth and is associated with massive to semi-massive magnetite containing abundant chalcopyrite and locally covellite.

Within the magnetite-rich portion of SC-26-20, two adjacent samples between 221.90m and 223.65m returned 5.42% and 4.53% CuEq, respectively (Figures 3 and 4). The association between stronger copper grades and massive to semi-massive magnetite provides a distinctive feature for follow-up targeting. The eastern drilling also shows alteration and geological characteristics that differ from MEPS, including a relative lack of porphyry observed to date. Sterling plans to compare core-scanning and alteration data from the eastern holes with MEPS to refine vectors toward the strongest parts of the eastern system.

SC-26-19 was drilled to a final depth of 321.0m at a dip of -45 degrees and azimuth of 280 degrees. The hole returned 62.4m grading 0.29% CuEq from 202.6m to 264.9m, including 31.3m grading 0.42% CuEq with an average of 566.94 ppm Mo. A shallower interval returned 20.1m grading 0.20% CuEq from 31.9m to 52.0m. The interval from 77.5m to 114.0m was not sampled for assay after GeologicAI scanning indicated that this portion of the hole did not contain copper above approximately 0.1%. The bottom part of this hole consistently contains the higher Mo grades encountered in this hole in addition to a narrow altered felsic porphyry dyke suggesting the approach of a mineralized stock as was intercepted in the bottom of SC-26-16 located 850m to the west.

SC-26-21 was drilled to a final depth of 402.0m at a dip of -48 degrees and azimuth of 132 degrees. It returned 59.3m grading 0.20% CuEq from 156.0m to 215.3m, including 4.1m grading 0.52% CuEq from 211.2m to 215.3m. Collectively, these first three eastern holes materially expand the area of known copper mineralization. With substantial ground still untested, Sterling is focused on defining the geometry, scale and higher-grade portions of this emerging eastern zone and its relationship to the MEPS discovery zone.

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Drillhole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq

(%) SC-26-19 31.9 52.0 20.1 0.18 0.01 1.37 2.48 0.20 SC-26-19 202.6 264.9 62.4 0.10 0.01 0.50 346.28 0.29 including 216.6 247.8 31.3 0.11 0.02 0.68 566.94 0.42 SC-26-20 49.8 256.0 206.2 0.22 0.03 1.72 40.34 0.28 including 155.5 256.0 100.5 0.31 0.04 1.73 59.02 0.40 including 186.7 225.3 38.6 0.49 0.07 3.01 111.96 0.65 including 205.3 225.3 20.0 0.76 0.10 4.81 176.33 0.98 SC-26-21 156.0 215.3 59.3 0.13 0.03 0.62 80.43 0.20 including 211.2 215.3 4.1 0.39 0.08 3.59 21.86 0.52

Intervals may not represent true widths, which are not yet known, and capping has not been applied to grades. CuEq is calculated using the same metal prices, recoveries and formula used in Sterling's October 5, 2026 news release: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 × Au g/t) + (0.0107 × Ag g/t) + (0.00051 × Mo ppm).

Note: The interval from 77.5m to 114.0m in SC-26-19 was not submitted for assay after GeologicAI scanning indicated that the interval did not contain copper above approximately 0.1%.

Table 2. Hole Locations, Directions and Final Depths

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth SC-26-19 682016 5212945 426.96 321.0 -45.0 280.0 SC-26-20 682013 5212945 426.96 512.23 -70.0 132.0 SC-26-21 682013 5212945 426.96 402.0 -48.0 132.0

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, an independent accredited analytical laboratory. Drill core was logged, split with a diamond saw and half-core samples were securely stored prior to shipment to the laboratory.

Samples were prepared by crushing, splitting and pulverizing before multi-element analysis following a near-total four-acid digestion. Selected sample pulps were analyzed for gold by fire assay. The laboratory program included blanks, controls, duplicates and certified reference materials, supplemented by Sterling's systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and certified reference materials as part of the Company's internal QA/QC program.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper mineralization, demonstrated scale and grade, and proximity to existing infrastructure, Sterling believes Soo Copper has the potential to emerge as a critical Canadian copper project.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on large-scale Canadian copper exploration opportunities. The Company's flagship Soo Copper Project in Ontario comprises a 35,000+ hectare land position across the Batchewana Copper Belt, which hosts past production and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure. Sterling also holds the Adeline Project in Labrador, which covers an extensive sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both projects have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral-rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-expands-mineralized-footprint-to-2km-with-near-surface-intercept-in-850m-1242849