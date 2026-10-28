High-Grade Gold Continues Down Dip at Fifi as Drilling Identifies New Near-Surface Vein at Road Zone

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high-grade gold intercepts from its 2026 drilling at the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project. The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100% owned historic mine and adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia.

This third batch of results from the 2026 drill program delivers significant high-grade gold intercepts across the Blueberry, Fifi, and Road vein systems, demonstrating the strength and continuity of mineralisation across the Blueberry Contact Zone. At Fifi drilling has extended high-grade mineralisation down dip beyond the existing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") stope outlines, while at the Road Zone a new near-surface mineralised vein has been identified within the proposed PEA pit shell, outside of the current resource block model. Together with strong infill results these intersections highlight opportunities to both expand mineralisation, strengthen the resource and enhance the existing mine plan. Scottie has completed its largest-ever drilling campaign totalling 61,578 metres ("m") drilled in 227 holes, marking a major milestone in advancing the Scottie Gold Mine Project. With more than 85% of the 2026 assay results still pending, further results are expected to build on the potential for resource growth ahead of the planned Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update and Feasibility Study in the first half of 2027. Figures 1-4 illustrate the location of reported drilling relative to the modelled vein zones. Investors are encouraged to visit our website www.scottieresources.com to view the interactive 3D model showing the distribution of these released holes relative to modeled geology and prior drilling results.

Highlights

Multiple high-grade intercepts at Blueberry: Hole SR26-526 returned 23.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 7.00 m including 72.9 g/t gold over 2.10 m and including 138 g/t over 1.00 m at Blueberry 3, and 23.1 g/t gold over 6.00 m, including 38.3 g/t gold over 3.00 m, at Blueberry 5. Hole SR26-532 returned 12.4 g/t gold over 5.75 m at Blueberry 3 (Table 1, Figures 1 and 2).

High-grade gold mineralisation continues down dip at Fifi and remains open at depth: Hole SR26-532 returned 20.6 g/t gold over 5.60 m, including 33.5 g/t gold over 3.30 m and 73.2 g/t gold over 1.00 m, at the Fifi 2 vein. The result demonstrates that significant gold grades persist at depth, with the Fifi 2 vein remaining open for further expansion. Additional high-grade gold at Fifi 2 was intersected in hole SR26-497, which returned 57.6 g/t gold over 2.00 m, including 113.0 g/t gold over 1.00 m (Table 1, Figure 1 and 4).

High-grade gold and new mineralised vein identified at Road Zone: Hole SR26-503 intersected 83.8 g/t gold over 1.60 m within the Road 1 vein. Nearby, hole SR26-491 intersected 17.2 g/t gold over 3.10 m beginning at just 11.20 m downhole, including 45.1 g/t gold over 1.10 m. This near-surface intersection, together with visual mineralization (assays pending) in adjacent drilling, is interpreted to define an additional mineralised vein within the proposed 2025 PEA open pit shell and outside the existing resource block model, demonstrating the potential to expand the resource in this area (Table 1, Figures 1 and 3).

Record 2026 drilling campaign completed: Scottie has successfully completed its largest drilling program in the Company's history, with 61,578 metres drilled across 227 holes. Assays are expected throughout the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027.

Update MRE & Feasibilty Study expected early H1, 2027: New MRE to include an additional ~90,000 m of drilling since initial MRE in Spring 2025.

"One of the most compelling aspects of the Blueberry Contact Zone is that we continue to uncover new opportunities within an already impressive high-grade gold system," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President and CEO. "We're seeing significant high-grade across multiple veins, continuing at depth, and are discovering new veins within the existing proposed mine plan demonstrating additional opportunities as our understanding of the deposit increases. That's an exciting position to be in as we continue to unlock the potential of Blueberry."

"With our largest-ever drill program complete with over 60,000 m across 227 holes and more than 85% of assays still pending, we see compelling opportunities to expand and strengthen the resource ahead of our planned Mineral Resource Estimate update and Feasibility Study in H1, 2027. I'm incredibly proud of what our team and contractors have accomplished, and we're looking forward to sharing the results of their efforts over the coming months."

Table 1: Selected drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR26-491 11.20 14.30 3.10 17.2 2 'Orphan' incl. 11.20 12.30 1.10 45.1 5 New Vein and 69.30 72.30 3.00 1.3 - Road 4 and 214.85 218.05 3.20 19.6 11 Blueberry 3 incl. 216.90 218.05 1.15 49.5 25 Blueberry 3 and 329.30 330.30 1.00 6.7 3 'Orphan' SR26-497 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.2 48 'Orphan' and 163.00 165.00 2.00 57.6 25 Fifi 2 incl. 164.00 165.00 1.00 113.0 47 Fifi 2 and 168.15 169.70 1.55 1.1 4 Fifi 2 SR26-503 71.00 73.50 2.50 1.2 - 'Orphan' and 77.50 79.10 1.60 83.8 7 Road 1 SR26-507 143.00 144.00 1.00 2.3 2 'Orphan' and 149.00 158.65 9.65 1.7 - Blueberry 3 incl. 149.00 154.00 5.00 2.3 - Blueberry 3 and 313.95 318.60 4.65 5.0 5 Fifi 2 incl. 316.00 317.00 1.00 10.1 8 Fifi 2 SR26-511 26.60 34.00 7.40 2.8 8 Bend incl. 32.00 33.00 1.00 8.1 21 Bend SR26-524 129.00 132.00 3.00 2.5 2 Exploration SR26-526 98.00 105.00 7.00 23.1 8 Blueberry 3 incl. 98.00 100.10 2.10 72.9 27 Blueberry 3 incl. 98.00 99.00 1.00 138.0 43 Blueberry 3 and 117.00 123.00 6.00 23.1 3 Blueberry 5 incl. 120.00 123.00 3.00 38.3 6 Blueberry 5 and 287.75 290.00 2.25 16.6 12 Fifi 2 incl. 287.75 288.95 1.20 24.0 18 Fifi 2 SR26-528 443.45 445.45 2.00 2.6 - 'Orphan' and 497.00 501.00 4.00 3.9 2 'Orphan' and 541.75 543.30 1.55 2.5 4 'Orphan' SR26-532 62.30 64.30 2.00 1.1 - Blueberry 2 and 84.80 90.55 5.75 12.4 5 Blueberry 3 incl. 89.55 90.55 1.00 58.0 17 Blueberry 3 and 112.35 114.00 1.65 2.7 - 'Orphan' and 126.00 127.00 1.00 5.5 - Blueberry 5 and 191.20 192.20 1.00 1.0 - 'Orphan' and 213.00 219.00 6.00 2.5 3 'Orphan' and 361.50 367.10 5.60 20.6 12 Fifi 2 incl. 362.55 365.85 3.30 33.5 16 Fifi 2 incl. 363.85 364.85 1.00 73.2 17 Fifi 2 SR26-544 192.00 195.00 3.00 1.0 - Road 4 1Core Length; true width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling but core angles (with the exception of SR26-503) are between 60 and 90 degrees to core axis representing 80% to 100% true thickness (see Figure 1).

The project's current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced on May 7, 2025, comprises an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.6 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t gold, containing 703,000 ounces of gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025; Bird, S., June 20, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The current MRE does not incorporate approximately 27,000 metres of diamond drilling completed in 2025 or the more than 60,000 metres completed during the 2026 program. Results from these programs will inform an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Feasibility Study, both planned for the first half of 2027.





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Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2026 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program is undertaken under the direction of Lyle Hansen. The majority of drill core is NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core is cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold is assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis is conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Lyle Hansen, P.Geo., Resource Geologist for Scottie Resources Corp., is non-independent and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralised districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralisation around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The PEA outlines a robust ore sorting and Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380-$832 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $129 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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