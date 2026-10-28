St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Evolution PowerX Corp. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Evolution"), a leading Canadian provider of turbine-based power generation, site electrification and infrastructure services, is pleased to announce the deployment of its multi-turbine, natural gas-powered microgrid technology to support hydraulic fracturing operations for an established Canadian oil and gas producer.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects ("EPP"), the Company is providing an integrated power solution utilizing multiple synchronized natural gas turbine generators to electrify critical infrastructure and equipment associated with the producer's hydraulic fracturing ("frac") operations.

The customer is a publicly traded Canadian energy producer with substantial natural gas and natural gas liquids production, significant infrastructure ownership, and an extensive development inventory within Alberta's prolific Montney formation. The producer maintains an active drilling and completions program focused on operational efficiency, production optimization and responsible resource development.

The EPP deployment represents a comprehensive application of turbine-based electrification across multiple frac-site operations, supplying electricity to essential infrastructure including wireline operations, data acquisition and control facilities (datavan), blending equipment, sand delivery systems, hydraulic power systems and other associated site infrastructure.

The configuration incorporates multiple natural gas turbine generators operating as a synchronized microgrid, providing centralized power generation with the flexibility to accommodate varying electrical demands across simultaneous field activities. The system is designed to reduce reliance on conventional diesel-powered generation while supporting improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, lower noise levels and enhanced operational reliability.

By integrating multiple traditionally independent power requirements into a common electrical platform, Evolution PowerX is demonstrating the versatility and scalability of its turbine technology in one of the energy industry's most demanding operating environments.

Desmond O'Kell, Evolution PowerX's President & Director, commented:

"Electrifying multiple aspects of hydraulic fracturing operations represents a significant opportunity for our power solutions business. The ability to deliver reliable, scalable electricity across numerous critical applications from a synchronized natural gas turbine platform demonstrates the considerable versatility of our technology.

As producers increasingly recognize the operational and economic advantages of transitioning away from conventional diesel generation, we believe these integrated power solutions will become an important component of modern field development. This deployment further validates our ability to address increasingly complex power requirements while expanding our presence within the Canadian energy sector."

Evolution PowerX continues to advance its position as a provider of integrated natural gas-to-electricity solutions for the energy and industrial sectors. Through its expanding turbine fleet, proprietary microgrid integration capabilities and comprehensive Concept-to-Completion service model, the Company is positioned to support increasingly sophisticated power requirements across drilling, completions, production facilities and other industrial applications.

The Company believes that the continued adoption of distributed natural gas power generation presents meaningful opportunities for further fleet utilization, customer diversification and long-term growth.

About Evolution PowerX Corp.

Evolution PowerX Corp. is a Canadian power solutions and specialized infrastructure company delivering reliable, scalable and lower-emission energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers. Through its growing portfolio of natural gas turbine generation, mobile and semi-permanent power systems, microgrid integration and complementary site infrastructure, Evolution provides flexible Concept-to-Completion solutions engineered around customers' operating requirements. Building on more than two decades of experience supporting some of Canada's largest energy and resource companies, Evolution is expanding its capabilities beyond traditional energy services into broader power markets. Further information is available at the Company's website www.evolutionpowerx.com Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release includes, without limitation, the Company's plans to develop a broader fleet of larger capacity natural gas turbine solutions; the potential benefits and anticipated demand for the Company's natural gas turbine solutions and corporate development opportunities available to the Company. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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