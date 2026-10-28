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TC

WKN: A40R4H | ISIN: IE000IVNQZ81 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ4
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 11:34
204,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,00202,0014:02
200,00202,0013:56
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 11:00 Uhr
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TE Connectivity plc: TE Connectivity delivers 12% sales increase and over 20% EPS growth in fiscal fourth quarter

Delivered strong full-year performance with sales growth of 15% and more than 20% EPS growth

Expects double digit sales growth in fiscal 2027

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 25, 2026.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were a record $5.3 billion, an increase of 12% on a reported basis and 13% organically year over year, driven by strong growth in both the Industrial and Transportation segments.
  • Orders of $6.1 billion, an increase of 29% year over year and 6% sequentially.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $3.10, up 39% year over year. Adjusted EPS was $3.14, an increase of 21% year over year.
  • GAAP Operating margin was 21% and adjusted operating margin was 22%, driven by strong operational performance across both segments.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $1.5 billion and free cash flow was $1.2 billion, with approximately $800 million returned to shareholders.

Full Year Highlights

  • Company delivered full-year records for sales, orders, operating margin, EPS and cash generation.
  • Net sales were $19.9 billion, up 15% on a reported basis and 12% organically, with broad growth across the portfolio due to customer needs for increased data and power connectivity.
  • Orders of $22.2 billion, up 27%, supporting expected double-digit sales growth in fiscal 2027.
  • GAAP operating margin was 20% and adjusted operating margin was 22%, driven by strong operational performance.
  • GAAP EPS was $11.07, an increase of 80%, and adjusted EPS was $11.52, up 24%
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $4.5 billion and free cash flow was $3.4 billion.
  • Returned approximately $2.8 billion to shareholders and committed $1.6 billion for bolt-on acquisitions in the Industrial segment to broaden the optics and power filtering portfolios.

"Our teams delivered a strong fourth quarter to finish a year in which we set records in sales, earnings and cash generation," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our growth is supported by our strategic positioning of TE around accelerating data and power trends that are driving customer demand for connectivity innovations that are essential to next generation architectures. In our Industrial Solutions segment, which grew 26% in 2026, we continue to benefit from our customers' AI investments, which create opportunities extending from inside the rack in the data center to the networking edge all the way to the energy grid.

"Entering fiscal 2027, we expect that the strong momentum from 2026 will continue as we are well positioned to keep capitalizing on growth drivers and deliver value for our shareholders. With strong orders across our businesses, we expect first quarter sales to be up mid-teens and to deliver more than 20 percent EPS growth year over year. For the full fiscal year, we expect to deliver organic sales growth that is similar to our strong performance in fiscal 2026."

First Quarter FY27 Outlook
For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects sales of approximately $5.35 billion, up 15% on a reported and organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $3.04, an increase of 20% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $3.30, up 21% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast
The company will hold a conference call for investors today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (833) 461-5787 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (585) 542-9983; meeting ID: 968971220.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on October 28.

About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 100,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

  • Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of business interruptions negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict in certain parts of the world; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 26, 2025, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)














For the Quarters Ended


For the Years Ended


September 25,


September 26,


September 25,


September 26,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$

5,312


$

4,749


$

19,885


$

17,262

Cost of sales


3,425



3,089



12,679



11,183

Gross margin


1,887



1,660



7,206



6,079

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


518



494



2,124



1,866

Research, development, and engineering expenses


250



227



942



829

Acquisition and integration costs


12



6



32



47

Restructuring and other charges, net


14



17



117



126

Operating income


1,093



916



3,991



3,211

Interest income


23



21



90



83

Interest expense


(31)



(29)



(124)



(77)

Other expense, net


(9)



(11)



(7)



(13)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes


1,076



897



3,950



3,204

Income tax expense


(175)



(233)



(695)



(1,361)

Income from continuing operations


901



664



3,255



1,843

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


(1)



(1)



(2)



(1)

Net income

$

900


$

663


$

3,253


$

1,842













Basic earnings per share:












Income from continuing operations

$

3.12


$

2.25


$

11.15


$

6.21

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-



(0.01)



-

Net income


3.11



2.25



11.14



6.20













Diluted earnings per share:












Income from continuing operations

$

3.10


$

2.23


$

11.07


$

6.16

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-



(0.01)



-

Net income


3.09



2.22



11.06



6.16













Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:












Basic


289



295



292



297

Diluted


291



298



294



299

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)








September 25,


September 26,


2026


2025


(in millions, except share data)

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,697


$

1,255

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $55 and $44, respectively


3,839



3,403

Inventories


2,962



2,699

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


785



609

Total current assets


9,283



7,966

Property, plant, and equipment, net


4,637



4,312

Goodwill


7,420



7,126

Intangible assets, net


2,031



2,227

Deferred income taxes


2,128



2,507

Other assets


1,173



943

Total assets

$

26,672


$

25,081

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$

502


$

852

Accounts payable


2,455



2,021

Accrued and other current liabilities


2,407



2,247

Total current liabilities


5,364



5,120

Long-term debt


5,137



4,842

Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities


625



767

Deferred income taxes


246



198

Income taxes


346



414

Other liabilities


1,231



1,010

Total liabilities


12,949



12,351

Commitments and contingencies






Redeemable noncontrolling interests


150



145

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred shares, $1.00 par value, 2 shares authorized, none outstanding


-



-

Ordinary class A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, none outstanding


-



-

Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 296,288,773 and 302,889,075
shares issued, respectively


3



3

Accumulated earnings


15,244



13,932

Ordinary shares held in treasury, at cost, 8,788,224 and 8,330,931 shares, respectively


(1,892)



(1,356)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


218



6

Total shareholders' equity


13,573



12,585

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

26,672


$

25,081

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)














For the Quarters Ended


For the Years Ended


September 25,


September 26,


September 25,


September 26,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

$

900


$

663


$

3,253


$

1,842

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


1



1



2



1

Income from continuing operations


901



664



3,255



1,843

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash
provided by operating activities:












Depreciation and amortization


275



244



1,033



838

Deferred income taxes


60



166



321



938

Non-cash lease cost


41



39



159



145

Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories


10



(4)



71



58

Share-based compensation expense


38



44



168



149

Other


14



20



(37)



80

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and
divestitures:












Accounts receivable, net


(227)



50



(582)



(341)

Inventories


49



139



(316)



(160)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


54



60



92



91

Accounts payable


162



(8)



595



290

Accrued and other current liabilities


132



41



(108)



(35)

Income taxes


14



(25)



(80)



147

Other


5



(9)



(46)



96

Net cash provided by operating activities


1,528



1,421



4,525



4,139

Cash flows from investing activities:












Capital expenditures


(290)



(271)



(1,122)



(936)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment


3



4



9



11

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(12)



-



(212)



(2,628)

Other


(3)



(3)



(9)



(15)

Net cash used in investing activities


(302)



(270)



(1,334)



(3,568)

Cash flows from financing activities:












Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper


-



-



100



(255)

Proceeds from issuance of debt


-



-



750



2,231

Repayment of debt


(1)



-



(852)



(580)

Proceeds from exercise of share options


3



81



82



182

Repurchase of ordinary shares


(544)



(437)



(1,892)



(1,347)

Payment of ordinary share dividends to shareholders


(226)



(209)



(869)



(803)

Other


(1)



(1)



(68)



(57)

Net cash used in financing activities


(769)



(566)



(2,749)



(629)

Effect of currency translation on cash


1



(2)



-



(6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


458



583



442



(64)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,239



672



1,255



1,319

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,697


$

1,255


$

1,697


$

1,255













Supplemental cash flow information:












Interest paid on debt, net

$

28


$

21


$

110


$

34

Income taxes paid, net of refunds


101



92



454



276

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)














For the Quarters Ended


For the Years Ended


September 25,


September 26,


September 25,


September 26,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,528


$

1,421


$

4,525


$

4,139

Capital expenditures, net


(287)



(267)



(1,113)



(925)

Free cash flow (1)

$

1,241


$

1,154


$

3,412


$

3,214













(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



























For the Quarters Ended



For the Years Ended



September 25,



September 26,



September 25,



September 26,



2026



2025



2026



2025



($ in millions)



Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales




Transportation Solutions

$

2,600





$

2,413





$

10,069





$

9,388




Industrial Solutions


2,799






2,336






9,903






7,874




Reconciling item (1)


(87)






-






(87)






-




Total

$

5,312





$

4,749





$

19,885





$

17,262





















































Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income


Margin



Income


Margin



Income


Margin



Income


Margin


Transportation Solutions

$

521


20.0

%


$

465


19.3

%


$

1,969


19.6

%


$

1,818


19.4

%

Industrial Solutions


568


20.3




451


19.3




2,018


20.4




1,393


17.7


Reconciling item (2)


4






-






4






-




Total

$

1,093


20.6

%


$

916


19.3

%


$

3,991


20.1

%


$

3,211


18.6

%


















































Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income (3)


Margin (3)



Income (3)


Margin (3)



Income (3)


Margin (3)



Income (3)


Margin (3)


Transportation Solutions

$

545


21.0

%


$

487


20.2

%


$

2,131


21.2

%


$

1,963


20.9

%

Industrial Solutions


627


22.4




514


22.0




2,235


22.6




1,621


20.6


Reconciling item (2)


4






-






4






-




Total

$

1,176


22.1

%


$

1,001


21.1

%


$

4,370


22.0

%


$

3,584


20.8

%

























(1)Reconciling item relates to IEEPA tariff refunds received in fiscal 2026 that are expected to be returned to customers.


(2)Reconciling item relates to the net impact of IEEPA tariff refunds received in fiscal 2026.


(3)Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)




















Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 25, 2026


versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales



Translation




Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



and Other (2)


Acquisitions


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions :


















Automotive

$

127


7.0

%


$

107


5.9

%


$

20


$

-

Commercial transportation


65


17.9




64


17.8




1



-

Sensors


(5)


(2.0)




(4)


(1.7)




(1)



-

Total Transportation Solutions


187


7.7




167


6.9




20



-

Industrial Solutions :


















Digital data networks


242


34.2




246


34.4




(4)



-

Automation and connected living


103


17.6




101


17.6




2



-

Energy


55


11.8




54


11.7




1



-

Aerospace, defense, and marine


61


15.2




63


16.0




(2)



-

Medical


2


1.1




3


1.3




(1)



-

Total Industrial Solutions


463


19.8




467


20.0




(4)



-

Reconciling item (3)


(87)






-






(87)



-

Total

$

563


11.9

%


$

634


13.4

%


$

(71)


$

-






































Change in Net Sales for the Year Ended September 25, 2026


versus Net Sales for the Year Ended September 26, 2025


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales



Translation




Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



and Other (2)


Acquisitions


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions :


















Automotive

$

417


5.9

%


$

212


3.0

%


$

205


$

-

Commercial transportation


264


19.3




233


17.1




31



-

Sensors


-


-




(22)


(2.4)




22



-

Total Transportation Solutions


681


7.3




423


4.5




258



-

Industrial Solutions :


















Digital data networks


975


44.2




961


43.5




14



-

Automation and connected living


333


15.5




281


13.1




51



1

Energy


543


40.4




243


18.1




29



271

Aerospace, defense, and marine


187


12.6




163


11.0




24



-

Medical


(9)


(1.3)




(9)


(1.3)




-



-

Total Industrial Solutions


2,029


25.8




1,639


20.8




118



272

Reconciling item (3)


(87)






-






(87)



-

Total

$

2,623


15.2

%


$

2,062


11.9

%


$

289


$

272



















(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates and IEEPA tariff refunds.

(3)Reconciling item relates to IEEPA tariff refunds received in fiscal 2026 that are expected to be returned to customers.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended September 25, 2026


(UNAUDITED)



























Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

521



$

1


$

5


$

18


$

-


$

545


Industrial Solutions


568




11



9



39



-



627


Reconciling item (4)


4




-



-



-



-



4


Total

$

1,093



$

12


$

14


$

57


$

-


$

1,176






















Operating margin


20.6

%















22.1

%





















Income tax expense

$

(175)



$

(2)


$

2


$

(11)


$

(59)


$

(245)






















Effective tax rate


16.3

%















21.1

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

901



$

10


$

16


$

46


$

(59)


$

914






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

3.10



$

0.03


$

0.05


$

0.16


$

(0.20)


$

3.14






















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents a $59 million income tax benefit related to a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


(4)Reconciling item relates to the net impact of IEEPA tariff refunds received in fiscal 2026.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended September 26, 2025


(UNAUDITED)



























Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

465



$

-


$

3


$

19


$

-


$

487


Industrial Solutions


451




10



14



39



-



514


Total

$

916



$

10


$

17


$

58


$

-


$

1,001






















Operating margin


19.3

%















21.1

%





















Income tax expense

$

(233)



$

(2)


$

6


$

(11)


$

31


$

(209)






















Effective tax rate


26.0

%















21.3

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

664



$

8


$

23


$

47


$

31


$

773






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

2.23



$

0.03


$

0.08


$

0.16


$

0.10


$

2.59






















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents income tax expense of $44 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance for certain U.S. tax loss and credit carryforwards and an income
tax benefit of $13 million related to the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.























TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Year Ended September 25, 2026


(UNAUDITED)



























Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

1,969



$

2


$

89


$

71


$

-


$

2,131


Industrial Solutions


2,018




33



28



156



-



2,235


Reconciling item (4)


4




-



-



-



-



4


Total

$

3,991



$

35


$

117


$

227


$

-


$

4,370






















Operating margin


20.1

%















22.0

%





















Income tax expense

$

(695)



$

(7)


$

(21)


$

(45)


$

(173)


$

(941)






















Effective tax rate


17.6

%















21.7

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

3,255



$

28


$

96


$

182


$

(173)


$

3,388






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

11.07



$

0.10


$

0.33


$

0.62


$

(0.59)


$

11.52






















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents a $114 million net income tax benefit related primarily to the settlement of prior period tax matters and a $59 million income tax benefit related to a
decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


(4)Reconciling item relates to the net impact of IEEPA tariff refunds received in fiscal 2026.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Year Ended September 26, 2025


(UNAUDITED)




























Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:





















Transportation Solutions

$

1,818



$

-


$

75


$

70


$

-


$

1,963



Industrial Solutions


1,393




57



51



120



-



1,621



Total

$

3,211



$

57


$

126


$

190


$

-


$

3,584
























Operating margin


18.6

%















20.8

%























Income tax expense

$

(1,361)



$

(12)


$

(13)


$

(37)


$

618


$

(805)
























Effective tax rate


42.5

%















22.5

%























Income from continuing operations

$

1,843



$

45


$

113


$

153


$

618


$

2,772
























Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

6.16



$

0.15


$

0.38


$

0.51


$

2.07


$

9.27
























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents income tax expense of $574 million related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax
credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024 as well as income tax expense of $44 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance for certain U.S.
tax loss and credit carryforwards.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended December 26, 2025


(UNAUDITED)
























Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring










Related


and Other


Amortization


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

501



$

-


$

4


$

18


$

523


Industrial Solutions


462




6



6



39



513


Total

$

963



$

6


$

10


$

57


$

1,036



















Operating margin


20.6

%












22.2

%


















Income tax expense

$

(210)



$

(1)


$

(3)


$

(11)


$

(225)



















Effective tax rate


21.9

%












21.8

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

751



$

5


$

7


$

46


$

809



















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

2.53



$

0.02


$

0.02


$

0.15


$

2.72



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in
effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY PLC


RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


As of October 28, 2026


(UNAUDITED)






Outlook for



Quarter Ending



December 25,



2026


Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

3.04


Acquisition-related charges


0.06


Restructuring and other charges, net


0.05


Amortization expense


0.15


Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

$

3.30










Net sales growth


14.6

%

Translation and other (2)


0.7


(Acquisitions) divestitures, net


-


Organic net sales growth (1)


15.3

%





(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Includes IEEPA tariff refunds expected to be received in fiscal 2027 and returned to customers.




SOURCE TE Connectivity plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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