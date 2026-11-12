

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Connectivity and sensors maker TE Connectivity plc (TEL) announced on Thursday that it would invest more than $60 million in a research, development and manufacturing facility in New York State focused on fiber-optic products for artificial intelligence data centers and cloud providers.



The company said the 135,000-square-foot facility in Henrietta, New York, will support the development and production of high-density fiber array units acquired through its purchase of RAM Photonics.



TE Connectivity said the facility will help expand its optical connectivity capabilities for hyperscale data center operators transitioning to higher-density and lower-power architectures.



The company expects the facility to open in spring 2027 and gradually increase manufacturing capacity through 2031.



TE said the project is expected to create more than 800 jobs in engineering, manufacturing and management in the Rochester region.



On NYSE, shares of TE Connectivity were up 0.99% at $221.70.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News