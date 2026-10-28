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WKN: 923484 | ISIN: US7436061052 | Ticker-Symbol: PPY
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:02
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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

  • Completed the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. into Prosperity Bancshares on July 1, 2026
  • Board approved increase in dividend of 6.67%, or $0.04, to $0.64 per share for fourth quarter 2026, representing the 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.4%
  • Third quarter net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.73% compared to second quarter 2026 and 49 basis points compared to third quarter 2025
  • Net income of $141.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for third quarter 2026
  • Net income of $200.8 million(1) and diluted earnings per share of $1.67(1) excluding merger related expenses and other non-recurring items, for third quarter 2026
  • Loans increased $7.03 billion or 28.1% and deposits increased $8.63 billion or 26.5% during third quarter 2026
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $13.8 billion, representing 33.6% of total deposits
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $629.6 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.91%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.41% of third quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Repurchased 457 thousand shares of common stock during third quarter 2026, and 1.5 million shares during 2026

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2026. /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $141.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $137.6 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.18 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1.45 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"). On February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger"). On July 1, 2026, Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Stellar Merger", and together with the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, the "Mergers"). During the third quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred merger related expenses of $69.7 million, or $0.46(1) per diluted common share and an out of state tax settlement of $5.0 million, or $0.04(1) per diluted common share, partially offset by a gain of $927 thousand, or $0.01(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Inc. ("Visa") Class B-2 stock. Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the tax settlement, and the net gain, net of tax, net income was $200.8(1) million and net income per diluted common share was $1.67(1) for the third quarter of 2026. The annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.06%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.41% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.

"I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2026 dividend to $0.64 per share from the $0.60 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters, an increase of 6.7%. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2026 was 10.4%.

We continue to share our success with our shareholders through the payment of dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases, while also continuing to grow our capital," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are extremely proud of this year's growth and would like to highlight the following results. Prosperity had $54.1 billion in total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase of $15.8 billion or 41.1% compared with $38.3 billion at September 30, 2025. Loans were $32.1 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.0 billion or 45.5% compared with $22.0 billion at September 30, 2025, and deposits were $41.2 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $13.4 billion or 48.4% compared with $27.8 billion at September 30, 2025," stated Zalman.

"These increases primarily reflect our three recent mergers. We are highlighting their magnitude because they demonstrate the expertise of our associates, who have extensive experience executing acquisitions and integrating the acquired institutions. Our greater scale strengthens our competitiveness, improves efficiency, and enables technology investments that would be difficult for a smaller bank," continued Zalman.

"We remain focused on completing the operational integration of Texas Partners Bank and Stellar Bank and delivering the outcomes we believe are possible. We are extremely excited about our future as a larger bank, including the potential growth in earnings," added Zalman.

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to expand in late 2026 despite labor supply constraints and headwinds from inflation and energy prices. Texas has a growing population of 31.7 million and continues to attract people and businesses with its business-friendly state government and lack of a state income tax. Major construction projects across Texas include new data centers, factories producing various products from chips to new drugs, and SpaceX and Tesla projects. Both states remain attractive places to live and do business," stated Zalman.

"I want to thank our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for their hard work, loyalty and support, which have been essential to our success. Our strong fundamentals and resolve position us to continue building this great bank," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $141.5 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $137.6 million(3)or $1.45 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2026 were primarily impacted by an increase in net interest income due to the Mergers, partially offset by an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in noninterest expenses related to the Mergers and an increase in provision for income taxes due to an increase in nondeductible merger related expenses and an out of state tax settlement. The $5.0 million tax settlement resulted in a higher than normal effective tax rate of 24.4%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $141.5 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $168.6 million(4) or $1.67 for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were 1.06%, 5.77% and 11.14%(1), respectively.

Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the out of state tax settlement, and the gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange, net of tax, net income was $200.8(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.67(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.50%(1), 8.19%(1) and 15.81%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 62.05%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 48.03%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $443.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $273.4 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $169.5 million or 62.0%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 3.24% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the impact of the Mergers, the repricing of assets, and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $112.4 million or 34.0% to $443.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The increases in both measures were primarily due to the Mergers.

Noninterest income was $52.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $41.2 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $11.5 million or 27.8%. The change was primarily due to the Mergers, partially offset by a net loss on the sale and write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $52.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $8.0 million or 13.2%. The change was primarily due to lower net gain on sale or write-up of securities and an increase in net loss on sale or write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $308.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $138.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $170.0 million. The change was primarily due to increases in merger related expenses, salaries and benefits and additional expenses related to the Mergers. Noninterest expense was $308.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $132.4 million, which was primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Stellar operations.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $426.3 million(5) compared with $402.9 million(6) for the same period in 2025, an increase of $23.4 million or 5.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $3.99 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $4.23 for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were impacted by the Mergers, merger related expenses of $113.0 million, a gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $9.2 million and an increase in provision for income taxes due to an increase in nondeductible merger related expenses and an out of state tax settlement. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were 1.22%, 6.49% and 12.33%(1), respectively.

Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the out of state tax settlement, and gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, net income was $513.3(1) million and earnings per diluted common share was $4.81(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.47%(1), 7.82(1) and 14.84(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 56.27%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 47.21%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $1.095 billion compared with $806.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $288.1 million or 35.7%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was 3.58% compared with 3.19% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, the impact of the Mergers and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings.

Noninterest income was $159.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $125.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $34.4 million or 27.4%, primarily due to the Mergers and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $9.2 million.

Noninterest expense was $702.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $417.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $284.6 million, primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $113.0 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to nine months of American operations, eight months of Southwest operations and three months of Stellar operations.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $54.101 billion in total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase of $15.771 billion or 41.1%, compared with $38.330 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter total assets increased by $10.229 billion or 23.3% compared with $43.873 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger.

Loans were $32.060 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.033 billion or 45.5% from $22.028 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter loans increased $7.032 billion or 28.1% from $25.028 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $30.929 billion at September 30, 2026, compared with $20.750 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.179 billion or 49.1%, and compared with $23.738 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $7.191 billion or 30.3%.

Deposits were $41.231 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $13.449 billion or 48.4% from $27.782 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter deposits increased $8.631 billion or 26.5% from $32.600 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $193.9 million or 0.41% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2026, compared with $119.6 million or 0.36% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2025 and $130.6 million or 0.34% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2026. The amounts at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 were impacted by nonperforming assets acquired in the Mergers.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $629.6 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $377.3 million at September 30, 2025, and $420.5 million at June 30, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $592.0 million or 1.85% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared with $339.6 million or 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and $382.8 million or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 due to the Mergers, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger, $45.1 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger, and $213.5 million was attributable to the Stellar Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.91%(1) at September 30, 2026, compared with 1.64%(1) at September 30, 2025, and 1.61%(1) at June 30, 2026.

Net charge-offs were $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included $1.7 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, due to the Stellar Merger, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $146.1 million and Day One accounting for purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") of $67.4 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, $7.6 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $47.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $12.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, included a $37.7 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, due to the Mergers, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $199.5 million and Day One accounting for PSLs of $106.7 million. Further, $20.1 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-2 Stock Exchange

During 2026, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of Visa's public exchange offer, which expired on May 8, 2026. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Prosperity recorded a gain of $13.2 million based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock, the closing price of Visa Class A common stock and the subsequent sale. In the exchange, Prosperity received 24,246 shares of Class B-3 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 9,137 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.64 per share to be paid on January 4, 2027, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2026, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 6.67%, from the prior quarter.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 457 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $69.62 per share for a total of $31.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, and approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.63 per share for a total of $102.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

On July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the acquisition of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. As of June 30, 2026, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.413 billion, total loans of $7.510 billion and total deposits of $8.716 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 19,371,499 shares of its common stock and paid approximately $578.66 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Stellar common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $898.2 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $184.0 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026.

Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $141.5 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026.

Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation

On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $185.7 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, Prosperity completed the operational integration of American Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0372441.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and the out of state tax settlement; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale and securities, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $54.101 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 352 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 40 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 60 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 20 in the East Texas area; 26 in the Central Texas area including Austin; 7 in the San Antonio area; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 11 in the Central Texas area and San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank; and 52 in the Houston and Dallas areas doing business as Stellar Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $11.6 million, and merger related expenses of $69.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.0 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $22.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $19.4 million, merger related expenses of $113.0 million and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $9.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)






Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025


Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















Loans held for sale


$

8,402



$

18,656



$

21,925



$

14,155



$

11,297


Loans held for investment



30,920,119




23,719,186




23,832,909




20,486,415




20,738,294


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,131,888




1,290,156




1,433,152




1,304,798




1,278,178


Total loans



32,060,409




25,027,998




25,287,986




21,805,368




22,027,769


















Investment securities(A)



13,633,525




12,339,080




11,951,591




10,613,425




10,232,462


Federal funds sold



265




194




209




217




210


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(591,951)




(382,841)




(383,840)




(333,742)




(339,626)


Cash and due from banks



2,362,504




1,683,062




1,547,967




1,747,511




1,766,115


Goodwill



4,728,597




3,823,920




3,822,283




3,503,127




3,503,127


Core deposit intangibles, net



276,974




105,582




111,243




51,605




55,194


Other real estate owned



22,784




11,296




13,257




13,296




13,750


Fixed assets, net



516,175




428,478




429,775




383,449




378,776


Other assets



1,091,793




835,742




838,712




679,169




692,692


Total assets


$

54,101,075



$

43,872,511



$

43,619,183



$

38,463,425



$

38,330,469


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

13,840,814



$

10,739,937



$

10,580,920



$

9,467,911



$

9,522,028


Interest-bearing deposits



27,389,839




21,859,750




22,051,836




19,014,573




18,260,066


Total deposits



41,230,653




32,599,687




32,632,756




28,482,484




27,782,094


Other borrowings



2,400,000




2,400,000




2,200,000




1,950,000




2,400,000


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



204,761




199,576




176,099




201,216




185,797


Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



72,341




70,000




76,186




-




-


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646




37,646




37,646




37,646




37,646


Other liabilities



396,139




260,343




288,645




175,939




259,994


Total liabilities



44,341,540




35,567,252




35,411,332




30,847,285




30,665,531


Shareholders' equity(B)



9,759,535




8,305,259




8,207,851




7,616,140




7,664,938


Total liabilities and equity


$

54,101,075



$

43,872,511



$

43,619,183



$

38,463,425



$

38,330,469


(A)

Includes ($3,174), ($319), $44, ($375) and ($1,987) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(B)

Includes ($2,491), ($251), $35, ($296) and ($1,570) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)






Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Sep 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Sep 30,
2026



Sep 30,
2025


Income Statement Data






















Interest income:






















Loans


$

495,564



$

369,574



$

361,756



$

321,516



$

329,445



$

1,226,894



$

973,958


Securities(C)



98,374




81,200




70,531




56,767




58,207




250,105




173,929


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



13,389




8,719




9,488




8,364




10,455




31,596




35,789


Total interest income



607,327




459,493




441,775




386,647




398,107




1,508,595




1,183,676
























Interest expense:






















Deposits



144,414




107,084




104,237




94,625




95,965




355,735




285,352


Other borrowings



17,914




20,094




14,783




16,028




27,613




52,791




88,206


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,080




1,019




902




1,041




1,094




3,001




3,579


Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



939




746




703




-




-




2,388




-


Total interest expense



164,347




128,943




120,625




111,694




124,672




413,915




377,137


Net interest income



442,980




330,550




321,150




274,953




273,435




1,094,680




806,539


Provision for credit losses



-




-




-




-




-




-




-


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



442,980




330,550




321,150




274,953




273,435




1,094,680




806,539
























Noninterest income:






















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



11,839




11,349




10,867




9,715




9,805




34,055




27,837


Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



11,173




10,303




9,483




9,462




9,446




30,959




27,946


Service charges on deposit accounts



10,728




9,235




8,680




7,618




7,317




28,643




22,370


Trust income



5,274




4,943




4,922




3,662




3,526




15,139




10,986


Mortgage income



989




1,363




1,280




954




931




3,632




2,905


Brokerage income



1,673




1,478




1,568




1,570




1,328




4,719




3,815


Bank owned life insurance income



3,258




2,476




2,598




2,117




2,111




8,332




6,211


Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(2,578)




(42)




318




35




3




(2,302)




1,182


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



927




8,235




-




-




-




9,162




-


Other noninterest income



9,437




11,365




6,758




7,647




6,771




27,560




22,269


Total noninterest income



52,720




60,705




46,474




42,780




41,238




159,899




125,521
























Noninterest expense:






















Salaries and benefits



145,599




110,965




109,211




88,384




87,949




365,775




264,721


Net occupancy and equipment



14,577




10,685




10,654




9,379




9,395




35,916




27,709


Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



23,992




16,121




18,114




12,621




12,515




58,227




35,993


Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



7,456




5,287




6,041




1,600




5,198




18,784




16,495


Core deposit intangibles amortization



12,601




5,661




5,259




3,588




3,602




23,521




10,853


Depreciation



6,992




5,795




5,548




5,155




4,966




18,335




14,519


Communications



4,835




4,271




3,834




3,528




3,480




12,940




10,460


Other real estate expense



583




350




341




219




314




1,274




658


Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



147




(41)




(41)




109




(81)




65




(333)


Merger related expenses



69,744




755




42,516




268




62




113,015




62


Other noninterest expense



22,087




16,327




15,810




13,861




11,235




54,224




36,364


Total noninterest expense



308,613




176,176




217,287




138,712




138,635




702,076




417,501


Income before income taxes



187,087




215,079




150,337




179,021




176,038




552,503




514,559


Provision for income taxes



45,625




46,496




34,070




39,114




38,482




126,191




111,623


Net income available to common shareholders


$

141,462



$

168,583



$

116,267



$

139,907



$

137,556



$

426,312



$

402,936


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $8,552 and $12,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)






Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Sep 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Sep 30,
2026



Sep 30,
2025
























Profitability






















Net income (D) (E)


$

141,462



$

168,583



$

116,267



$

139,907



$

137,556



$

426,312



$

402,936
























Basic earnings per share


$

1.18



$

1.67



$

1.16



$

1.49



$

1.45



$

3.99



$

4.23


Diluted earnings per share


$

1.18



$

1.67



$

1.16



$

1.49



$

1.45



$

3.99



$

4.23
























Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.06

%



1.55

%



1.10

%



1.49

%



1.44

%



1.22

%



1.40

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)



5.77

%



8.14

%



5.70

%



7.30

%



7.18

%



6.49

%



7.08

%

Return on average tangible common equity(F) (G) (J)



11.14

%



15.48

%



10.59

%



13.61

%



13.43

%



12.33

%



13.36

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.73

%



3.47

%



3.51

%



3.30

%



3.24

%



3.58

%



3.19

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



62.05

%



45.99

%



59.16

%



43.66

%



44.06

%



56.27

%



44.85

%























Liquidity and Capital Ratios






















Equity to assets



18.04

%



18.93

%



18.82

%



19.80

%



20.00

%



18.04

%



20.00

%

Common equity tier 1 capital



13.46

%



15.94

%



15.45

%



17.55

%



17.53

%



13.46

%



17.53

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital



13.46

%



15.94

%



15.45

%



17.55

%



17.53

%



13.46

%



17.53

%

Total risk-based capital



14.80

%



17.38

%



16.63

%



18.80

%



18.78

%



14.80

%



18.78

%

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.85

%



11.12

%



11.22

%



11.93

%



11.90

%



9.85

%



11.90

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.68

%



10.96

%



10.77

%



11.63

%



11.81

%



9.68

%



11.81

%























Other Data






















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share






















Basic



119,899




100,783




99,825




94,044




95,093




106,909




95,211


Diluted



119,899




100,783




99,825




94,044




95,093




106,909




95,211


Period end shares outstanding



119,713




100,646




100,835




93,058




94,993




119,713




94,993


Cash dividends paid per common share


$

0.60



$

0.60



$

0.60



$

0.60



$

0.58



$

1.80



$

1.74


Book value per common share


$

81.52



$

82.52



$

81.40



$

81.84



$

80.69



$

81.52



$

80.69


Tangible book value per common share (G)


$

39.71



$

43.48



$

42.39



$

43.64



$

43.23



$

39.71



$

43.23
























Common Stock Market Price






















High


$

75.87



$

74.37



$

77.20



$

73.90



$

75.44



$

77.20



$

82.75


Low


$

65.88



$

65.90



$

63.20



$

61.07



$

64.27



$

63.20



$

61.57


Period end closing price


$

66.21



$

73.03



$

67.18



$

69.11



$

66.35



$

66.21



$

66.35


Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



5,103




4,324




4,429




3,941




3,937




5,103




3,937


Number of banking centers



352




311




312




283




283




352




283


(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date


Sep 30,

2026


Jun 30,

2026


Mar 31,

2026


Dec 31,

2025


Sep 30,

2025


Sep 30,

2026


Sep 30,

2025

Loan discount accretion














Purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs")

$4,997


$3,104


$2,562


$2,926


$2,242


$10,663


$7,343

PCD

$6,636


$901


$1,186


$205


$613


$8,723


$1,928

Securities net accretion

$2,306


$1,462


$1,573


$342


$1,475


$5,341


$1,509

Time deposits amortization

$(2,599)


$(357)


$(699)


$(1)


$(1)


$(3,655)


$(12)

(E)

Using effective tax rate of 24.4%, 21.6%, 22.7%, 21.8% and 21.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and 22.8% and 21.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025





Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(L)

Interest-earning assets:



























Loans held for sale


$

12,430



$

153



4.88 %


$

17,858



$

281



6.31 %


$

8,371



$

140



6.64 %



Loans held for investment



31,116,337




477,746



6.09 %



23,750,036




350,967



5.93 %



20,851,896




309,949



5.90 %



Loans held for investment -
Warehouse Purchase Program



1,229,203




17,665



5.70 %



1,316,645




18,326



5.58 %



1,217,579




19,356



6.31 %



Total loans



32,357,970




495,564



6.08 %



25,084,539




369,574



5.91 %



22,077,846




329,445



5.92 %



Investment securities



13,367,427




98,374



2.92 %

(M)


12,258,188




81,200



2.66 %

(M)


10,530,807




58,207



2.19 %


(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,494,076




13,389



3.56 %



969,502




8,719



3.61 %



934,318




10,455



4.44 %



Total interest-earning assets



47,219,473




607,327



5.10 %



38,312,229




459,493



4.81 %



33,542,971




398,107



4.71 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(382,299)









(383,281)









(343,872)









Noninterest-earning assets



6,700,502









5,508,187









4,930,764









Total assets


$

53,537,676








$

43,437,135








$

38,129,863




































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

7,985,346



$

28,277



1.40 %


$

6,135,720



$

15,093



0.99 %


$

4,656,452



$

8,951



0.76 %



Savings and money market deposits



13,589,170




70,673



2.06 %



10,928,333




53,661



1.97 %



8,977,585




46,934



2.07 %



Certificates and other time deposits



5,810,493




45,464



3.10 %



4,787,401




38,330



3.21 %



4,422,996




40,080



3.60 %



Other borrowings



1,904,348




17,914



3.73 %



2,174,506




20,094



3.71 %



2,480,435




27,613



4.42 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



204,939




1,080



2.09 %



194,250




1,019



2.10 %



187,462




1,094



2.32 %



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



81,341




939



4.58 %



70,408




746



4.25 %



-




-




-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



29,575,637




164,347



2.20 %

(N)


24,290,618




128,943



2.13 %

(N)


20,724,930




124,672



2.39 %


(N)




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



13,778,100









10,561,142









9,451,153









Allowance for credit losses on off-
balance sheet credit exposures



37,646









37,646









37,646









Other liabilities



345,185









259,201









258,156









Total liabilities



43,736,568









35,148,607









30,471,885









Shareholders' equity



9,801,108









8,288,528









7,657,978









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

53,537,676








$

43,437,135








$

38,129,863




































Net interest income and margin





$

442,980



3.72 %





$

330,550



3.46 %





$

273,435



3.23 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



























Tax equivalent adjustment






1,167









580









807






Net interest income and margin
(tax equivalent basis)





$

444,147



3.73 %





$

331,130



3.47 %





$

274,242



3.24 %



(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.50%, 1.48%, and 1.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






YIELD ANALYSIS


Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2026


Sep 30, 2025





Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(O)

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans held for sale


$

15,350



$

672



5.85 %


$

8,588



$

433



6.74 %



Loans held for investment



26,140,234




1,173,309



6.00 %



20,905,781




921,688



5.89 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,251,301




52,913



5.65 %



1,092,241




51,837



6.35 %



Total loans



27,406,885




1,226,894



5.99 %



22,006,610




973,958



5.92 %



Investment securities



12,372,077




250,105



2.70 %

(P)


10,803,572




173,929



2.15 %


(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,163,922




31,596



3.63 %



1,071,293




35,789



4.47 %



Total interest-earning assets



40,942,884




1,508,595



4.93 %



33,881,475




1,183,676



4.67 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(366,422)









(347,607)









Noninterest-earning assets



5,862,157









4,955,209









Total assets


$

46,438,619








$

38,489,077




























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

6,801,192



$

57,363



1.13 %


$

4,894,289



$

26,829



0.73 %



Savings and money market deposits



11,711,777




175,053



2.00 %



8,976,481




138,375



2.06 %



Certificates and other time deposits



5,146,332




123,319



3.20 %



4,405,329




120,148



3.65 %



Other borrowings



1,900,842




52,791



3.71 %



2,657,143




88,206



4.44 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



192,403




3,001



2.09 %



199,883




3,579



2.39 %



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



71,872




2,388



4.44 %



-




-




-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



25,824,418




413,915



2.14 %

(Q)


21,133,125




377,137



2.39 %


(Q)




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



11,546,649









9,487,984









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,786









37,646









Other liabilities



272,509









246,408









Total liabilities



37,681,362









30,905,163









Shareholders' equity



8,757,257









7,583,914









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

46,438,619








$

38,489,077




























Net interest income and margin





$

1,094,680



3.57 %





$

806,539



3.18 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



















Tax equivalent adjustment






2,323









1,671






Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)





$

1,097,003



3.58 %





$

808,210



3.19 %



(O)

Based on an actual 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,552 and $12,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.48% and 1.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025


YIELD TREND (R)






























Interest-Earning Assets:















Loans held for sale


4.88

%



6.31

%



6.11

%



6.27

%



6.64

%

Loans held for investment


6.09

%



5.93

%



5.95

%



5.83

%



5.90

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program


5.70

%



5.58

%



5.68

%



5.89

%



6.31

%

Total loans


6.08

%



5.91

%



5.94

%



5.83

%



5.92

%

Investment securities (S)


2.92

%



2.66

%



2.49

%



2.17

%



2.19

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets


3.56

%



3.61

%



3.75

%



3.99

%



4.44

%

Total interest-earning assets


5.10

%



4.81

%



4.82

%



4.64

%



4.71

%
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:















Interest-bearing demand deposits


1.40

%



0.99

%



0.91

%



0.75

%



0.76

%

Savings and money market deposits


2.06

%



1.97

%



1.94

%



1.96

%



2.07

%

Certificates and other time deposits


3.10

%



3.21

%



3.32

%



3.58

%



3.60

%

Other borrowings


3.73

%



3.71

%



3.70

%



3.99

%



4.42

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements


2.09

%



2.10

%



2.06

%



2.23

%



2.32

%

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures


4.58

%



4.25

%



4.48

%



-




-


Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.20

%



2.13

%



2.08

%



2.20

%



2.39

%
















Net Interest Margin


3.72

%



3.46

%



3.50

%



3.30

%



3.23

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)


3.73

%



3.47

%



3.51

%



3.30

%



3.24

%

(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended




Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025


Balance Sheet Averages
















Loans held for sale


$

12,430



$

17,858



$

15,800



$

11,077



$

8,371


Loans held for investment



31,116,337




23,750,036




23,469,020




20,603,235




20,851,896


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program



1,229,203




1,316,645




1,207,793




1,258,036




1,217,579


Total loans



32,357,970




25,084,539




24,692,613




21,872,348




22,077,846


















Investment securities



13,367,427




12,258,188




11,469,762




10,378,696




10,530,807


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,494,076




969,502




1,026,015




830,926




934,318


Total interest-earning assets



47,219,473




38,312,229




37,188,390




33,081,970




33,542,971


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(382,299)




(383,281)




(330,133)




(337,892)




(343,872)


Cash and due from banks



350,030




315,132




391,668




311,541




291,809


Goodwill



4,618,369




3,822,507




3,718,640




3,503,127




3,503,127


Core deposit intangibles, net



102,794




108,589




50,089




53,553




56,956


Other real estate



25,244




13,278




14,690




14,004




11,533


Fixed assets, net



509,065




430,575




423,530




380,254




377,680


Other assets



1,095,000




818,106




762,734




659,371




689,659


Total assets


$

53,537,676



$

43,437,135



$

42,219,608



$

37,665,928



$

38,129,863


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

13,778,100



$

10,561,142



$

10,260,022



$

9,543,581



$

9,451,153


Interest-bearing demand deposits



7,985,346




6,135,720




6,266,423




4,812,342




4,656,452


Savings and money market deposits



13,589,170




10,928,333




10,583,184




9,054,281




8,977,585


Certificates and other time deposits



5,810,493




4,787,401




4,830,369




4,519,742




4,422,996


Total deposits



41,163,109




32,412,596




31,939,998




27,929,946




27,508,186


Other borrowings



1,904,348




2,174,506




1,620,556




1,595,652




2,480,435


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



204,939




194,250




177,719




185,289




187,462


Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures



81,341




70,408




63,673




-




-


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
credit exposures



37,646




37,646




38,070




37,646




37,646


Other liabilities



345,185




259,201




218,810




248,593




258,156


Shareholders' equity



9,801,108




8,288,528




8,160,782




7,668,802




7,657,978


Total liabilities and equity


$

53,537,676



$

43,437,135



$

42,219,608



$

37,665,928



$

38,129,863


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025


Period End Balances




















































Loan Portfolio


























Commercial and industrial


$

4,159,677



13.0

%


$

2,805,904



11.2

%


$

2,759,190



10.9

%


$

1,864,337



8.6

%


$

1,879,282



8.5

%

Warehouse purchase program



1,131,888



3.5

%



1,290,156



5.1

%



1,433,152



5.7

%



1,304,798



6.0

%



1,278,178



5.8

%

Construction, land development and other land loans



4,251,633



13.3

%



3,143,607



12.6

%



3,253,389



12.9

%



2,741,455



12.6

%



2,865,279



13.0

%

1-4 family residential



8,845,384



27.6

%



7,777,079



31.1

%



7,876,021



31.1

%



7,430,929



34.1

%



7,461,900



33.9

%

Home equity



776,566



2.4

%



827,696



3.3

%



846,739



3.3

%



843,708



3.8

%



848,740



3.9

%

Commercial real estate
(includes multi-family residential)



10,700,208



33.4

%



7,220,978



28.9

%



7,126,212



28.2

%



5,776,397



26.5

%



5,796,937



26.3

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)



1,133,443



3.5

%



1,066,122



4.3

%



1,064,540



4.2

%



1,027,904



4.7

%



1,019,589



4.6

%

Consumer and other



455,087



1.4

%



412,268



1.6

%



406,680



1.6

%



376,241



1.7

%



366,027



1.7

%

Energy



606,523



1.9

%



484,188



1.9

%



522,063



2.1

%



439,599



2.0

%



511,837



2.3

%

Total loans


$

32,060,409





$

25,027,998





$

25,287,986





$

21,805,368





$

22,027,769






























Deposit Types


























Noninterest-bearing DDA


$

13,840,814



33.6

%


$

10,739,937



32.9

%


$

10,580,920



32.4

%


$

9,467,911



33.2

%


$

9,522,028



34.3

%

Interest-bearing DDA



8,110,958



19.7

%



6,133,954



18.8

%



6,345,797



19.5

%



5,365,795



18.8

%



4,766,146



17.2

%

Money market



10,612,648



25.7

%



8,248,194



25.3

%



8,163,557



25.0

%



6,538,213



23.0

%



6,402,591



23.0

%

Savings



2,887,489



7.0

%



2,700,522



8.3

%



2,743,732



8.4

%



2,592,873



9.1

%



2,616,196



9.4

%

Certificates and other time deposits



5,778,744



14.0

%



4,777,080



14.7

%



4,798,750



14.7

%



4,517,692



15.9

%



4,475,133



16.1

%

Total deposits


$

41,230,653





$

32,599,687





$

32,632,756





$

28,482,484





$

27,782,094






























Loan to Deposit Ratio



77.8

%





76.8

%





77.5

%





76.6

%





79.3

%



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Construction Loans




Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025




























Single family residential
construction


$

870,105



20.4

%


$

689,081



21.9

%


$

690,393



21.2

%


$

613,288



22.4

%


$

665,194



23.2

%

Land development



403,706



9.5

%



359,067



11.4

%



407,811



12.5

%



252,650



9.2

%



248,616



8.7

%

Raw land



400,134



9.4

%



227,614



7.3

%



276,693



8.5

%



220,169



8.0

%



230,021



8.0

%

Residential lots



287,831



6.8

%



224,650



7.1

%



249,071



7.7

%



199,709



7.3

%



203,396



7.1

%

Commercial lots



208,192



4.9

%



61,423



2.0

%



61,691



1.9

%



59,683



2.2

%



59,853



2.1

%

Commercial construction and other



2,086,482



49.0

%



1,581,569



50.3

%



1,567,640



48.2

%



1,396,850



50.9

%



1,459,255



50.9

%

Net unaccreted premium (discount)



(4,817)






203






90






(894)






(1,056)




Total construction loans


$

4,251,633





$

3,143,607





$

3,253,389





$

2,741,455





$

2,865,279




Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2026





Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type






















Shopping center/retail

$

798,451



$

236,251



$

69,681



$

74,187



$

5,201



$

379,401



$

1,563,172



Commercial and industrial
buildings


280,884




127,572




30,739




27,404




10,833




310,180




787,612



Office buildings


447,756




309,867




100,841




43,529




3,692




126,662




1,032,347



Medical buildings


86,613




59,372




29,257




41,359




23,893




62,088




302,582



Apartment buildings


356,564




230,724




151,978




10,080




10,997




335,493




1,095,836



Hotel


146,860




152,055




39,039




15,247




-




249,124




602,325



Other


321,809




64,922




147,352




4,261




5,716




430,430




974,490



Total

$

2,438,937



$

1,180,763



$

568,887



$

216,067



$

60,332



$

1,893,378



$

6,358,364


(U)

Acquired Loans



PSLs



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Jun 30,
2026



Balance at
Sep 30,
2026



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Jun 30,
2026



Balance at
Sep 30,
2026



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Jun 30,
2026



Balance at
Sep 30,
2026


Loan marks:



























Acquired banks (V)

$

388,625



$

13,140



$

11,830



$

332,400



$

4,577



$

4,168



$

721,025



$

17,717



$

15,998


American Bank (W)


15,473




16,443




17,082




1,923




1,067




589




17,396




17,510




17,671


Texas Partners Bank (X)


38,467




36,199




34,043




2,328




1,800




1,667




40,795




37,999




35,710


Stellar Bank (Y)


57,318




-




55,132




27,424




-




21,808




84,742




-




76,940


Total


499,883




65,782




118,087




364,075




7,444




28,232




863,958




73,226




146,319





























Acquired portfolio
loan balances:



























Acquired banks (V)


14,323,981




1,216,873




1,107,752




1,376,673




239,094




220,826




15,700,654




1,455,967




1,328,578


American Bank (W)


1,810,982




1,591,292




1,334,236




93,300




75,647




73,933




1,904,282




1,666,939




1,408,169


Texas Partners Bank (X)


1,864,565




1,591,029




1,440,053




76,199




68,004




66,525




1,940,764




1,659,033




1,506,578


Stellar Bank (Y)


7,022,287




-




6,366,665




541,214




-




523,683




7,563,501




-




6,890,348


Total


25,021,815




4,399,194




10,248,706




2,087,386




382,745




884,967




27,109,201


(Z)


4,781,939




11,133,673





























Acquired portfolio
loan balances with loan
marks

$

24,521,932



$

4,231,106



$

10,130,619



$

1,723,311



$

375,301



$

856,735



$

26,245,243



$

4,606,407



$

10,987,354


(T)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $10.7 billion as of September 30, 2026.

(V)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas.

(W)

The American Merger was completed on January 1, 2026. The American Merger resulted in the addition of $1.904 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $17.4 million at acquisition date.

(X)

The Southwest Merger was completed on February 1, 2026. The Southwest Merger resulted in the addition of $1.941 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $40.8 million at acquisition date.

(Y)

The Stellar Merger was completed on July 1, 2026. The Stellar Merger resulted in the addition of $7.564 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $84.7 million at acquisition date.

(Z)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Sep 30,
2026



Jun 30,
2026



Mar 31,
2026



Dec 31,
2025



Sep 30,
2025



Sep 30,
2026



Sep 30,
2025


Asset Quality





















Nonaccrual loans

$

170,251



$

116,911



$

106,473



$

137,217



$

105,529



$

170,251



$

105,529


Accruing loans 90 or more days past due


780




2,360




2,241




317




268




780




268


Total nonperforming loans


171,031




119,271




108,714




137,534




105,797




171,031




105,797


Repossessed assets


57




9




136




12




16




57




16


Other real estate


22,784




11,296




13,257




13,296




13,750




22,784




13,750


Total nonperforming assets

$

193,872



$

130,576



$

122,107



$

150,842



$

119,563



$

193,872



$

119,563























Nonperforming assets:





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

35,840



$

22,115



$

17,495



$

57,237



$

27,880



$

35,840



$

27,880


Construction, land development and other land loans


8,228




3,781




2,054




2,183




583




8,228




583


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


84,341




64,394




63,168




60,296




57,241




84,341




57,241


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


49,874




19,597




17,880




9,215




11,471




49,874




11,471


Agriculture (includes farmland)


12,729




15,590




16,259




16,713




17,080




12,729




17,080


Consumer and other


2,860




5,099




5,251




5,198




5,308




2,860




5,308


Total

$

193,872



$

130,576



$

122,107



$

150,842



$

119,563



$

193,872



$

119,563


Number of loans/properties


709




499




484




449




424




709




424


Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

591,951



$

382,841



$

383,840



$

333,742



$

339,626



$

591,951



$

339,626























Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

1,848



$

1,386



$

39,225



$

5,388



$

3,341



$

42,459



$

4,715


Construction, land development and other land loans


(1)




50




-




(154)




34




49




(125)


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


308




314




862




175




853




1,484




2,246


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


1,004




(1,064)




(121)




(665)




1,015




(181)




1,248


Agriculture (includes farmland)


(51)




28




52




(5)




(40)




29




(54)


Consumer and other


1,329




1,469




1,291




1,145




1,255




4,089




4,149


Total

$

4,437



$

2,183



$

41,309



$

5,884



$

6,458



$

47,929



$

12,179























Asset Quality Ratios





















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets


0.41

%



0.34

%



0.33

%



0.46

%



0.36

%



0.47

%



0.35

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate


0.60

%



0.52

%



0.48

%



0.69

%



0.54

%



0.60

%



0.54

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)


0.05

%



0.03

%



0.67

%



0.11

%



0.12

%



0.23

%



0.07

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.85

%



1.53

%



1.52

%



1.53

%



1.54

%



1.85

%



1.54

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans,
excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)


1.91

%



1.61

%



1.61

%



1.63

%



1.64

%



1.91

%



1.64

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and the out of state tax settlement; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date



Sep 30,
2026


Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Sep 30,
2026


Sep 30,
2025

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:















Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)


$ 1.18


$ 1.67


$ 1.16


$ 1.49


$ 1.45


$ 3.99


$ 4.23
















Net income


$ 141,462


$ 168,583


$ 116,267


$ 139,907


$ 137,556


$ 426,312


$ 402,936

Merger related expenses, net of tax(AA)


55,098


596


33,588


212


49


89,282


49

FDIC special assessment, net of tax(AA)


-


-


-


(2,807)


-


-


-

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA)


(732)


(6,506)


-


-


-


(7,238)


-

Out of state tax settlement


4,965


-


-


-


-


4,965


-

Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement


$ 200,793


$ 162,673


$ 149,855


$ 137,312


$ 137,605


$ 513,321


$ 402,985
















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


119,899


100,783


99,825


94,044


95,093


106,909


95,211

Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)


$ 0.46


$ 0.01


$ 0.34


$ -


$ -


$ 0.84


$ -

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.03)


$ -


$ -


$ -

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)


$ (0.01)


$ (0.06)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.06)


$ -

Out of state tax settlement, per diluted common share


$ 0.04


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 0.04


$ -

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement


$ 1.67


$ 1.62


$ 1.50


$ 1.46


$ 1.45


$ 4.81


$ 4.23
















Reconciliation of effective income tax rate to effective income tax rate excluding out of state tax settlement:















Effective income tax rate (unadjusted)


24.4 %


21.6 %


22.7 %


21.8 %


21.9 %


22.8 %


21.7 %
















Income before income taxes


$ 187,087


$ 215,079


$ 150,337


$ 179,021


$ 176,038


$ 552,503


$ 514,559

Provision for income taxes


45,625


46,496


34,070


39,114


38,482


126,191


111,623

Out of state tax settlement


4,965


-


-


-


-


4,965


-

Provision for income taxes excluding out of state tax settlement


$ 40,660


$ 46,496


$ 34,070


$ 39,114


$ 38,482


$ 121,226


$ 111,623

Effective income tax rate excluding out of state tax settlement


21.7 %


21.6 %


22.7 %


21.8 %


21.9 %


21.9 %


21.7 %

































Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date



Sep 30,
2026


Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Sep 30,
2026


Sep 30,
2025

Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:















Return on average assets (unadjusted)


1.06 %


1.55 %


1.10 %


1.49 %


1.44 %


1.22 %


1.40 %
















Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement


$ 200,793


$ 162,673


$ 149,855


$ 137,312


$ 137,605


$ 513,321


$ 402,985

Average total assets


$ 53,537,676


$ 43,437,135


$ 42,219,608


$ 37,665,928


$ 38,129,863


$ 46,438,619


$ 38,489,077

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement


1.50 %


1.50 %


1.42 %


1.46 %


1.44 %


1.47 %


1.40 %
















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:















Return on average common equity (unadjusted)


5.77 %


8.14 %


5.70 %


7.30 %


7.18 %


6.49 %


7.08 %
















Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement


$ 200,793


$ 162,673


$ 149,855


$ 137,312


$ 137,605


$ 513,321


$ 402,985

Average shareholders' equity


$ 9,801,108


$ 8,288,528


$ 8,160,782


$ 7,668,802


$ 7,657,978


$ 8,757,257


$ 7,583,914

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement


8.19 %


7.85 %


7.35 %


7.16 %


7.19 %


7.82 %


7.08 %
















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:















Net income


$ 141,462


$ 168,583


$ 116,267


$ 139,907


$ 137,556


$ 426,312


$ 402,936

Average shareholders' equity


$ 9,801,108


$ 8,288,528


$ 8,160,782


$ 7,668,802


$ 7,657,978


$ 8,757,257


$ 7,583,914

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets


(4,721,163)


(3,931,096)


(3,768,729)


(3,556,680)


(3,560,083)


(4,146,343)


(3,563,763)

Average tangible shareholders' equity


$ 5,079,945


$ 4,357,432


$ 4,392,053


$ 4,112,122


$ 4,097,895


$ 4,610,914


$ 4,020,151

Return on average tangible common equity (F)


11.14 %


15.48 %


10.59 %


13.61 %


13.43 %


12.33 %


13.36 %
















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA), and out of state tax settlement:















Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement


$ 200,793


$ 162,673


$ 149,855


$ 137,312


$ 137,605


$ 513,321


$ 402,985

Average shareholders' equity


$ 9,801,108


$ 8,288,528


$ 8,160,782


$ 7,668,802


$ 7,657,978


$ 8,757,257


$ 7,583,914

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets


(4,721,163)


(3,931,096)


(3,768,729)


(3,556,680)


(3,560,083)


(4,146,343)


(3,563,763)

Average tangible shareholders' equity


$ 5,079,945


$ 4,357,432


$ 4,392,053


$ 4,112,122


$ 4,097,895


$ 4,610,914


$ 4,020,151

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement


15.81 %


14.93 %


13.65 %


13.36 %


13.43 %


14.84 %


13.37 %

































Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date



Sep 30,
2026


Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Sep 30,
2026


Sep 30,
2025

Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:















Shareholders' equity


$ 9,759,535


$ 8,305,259


$ 8,207,851


$ 7,616,140


$ 7,664,938


$ 9,759,535


$ 7,664,938

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


(5,005,571)


(3,929,502)


(3,933,526)


(3,554,732)


(3,558,321)


(5,005,571)


(3,558,321)

Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 4,753,964


$ 4,375,757


$ 4,274,325


$ 4,061,408


$ 4,106,617


$ 4,753,964


$ 4,106,617
















Period end shares outstanding


119,713


100,646


100,835


93,058


94,993


119,713


94,993

Tangible book value per share


$ 39.71


$ 43.48


$ 42.39


$ 43.64


$ 43.23


$ 39.71


$ 43.23
















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:















Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 4,753,964


$ 4,375,757


$ 4,274,325


$ 4,061,408


$ 4,106,617


$ 4,753,964


$ 4,106,617

Total assets


$ 54,101,075


$ 43,872,511


$ 43,619,183


$ 38,463,425


$ 38,330,469


$ 54,101,075


$ 38,330,469

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


(5,005,571)


(3,929,502)


(3,933,526)


(3,554,732)


(3,558,321)


(5,005,571)


(3,558,321)

Tangible assets


$ 49,095,504


$ 39,943,009


$ 39,685,657


$ 34,908,693


$ 34,772,148


$ 49,095,504


$ 34,772,148

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio


9.68 %


10.96 %


10.77 %


11.63 %


11.81 %


9.68 %


11.81 %
















Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:















Allowance for credit losses on loans


$ 591,951


$ 382,841


$ 383,840


$ 333,742


$ 339,626


$ 591,951


$ 339,626

Total loans


$ 32,060,409


$ 25,027,998


$ 25,287,986


$ 21,805,368


$ 22,027,769


$ 32,060,409


$ 22,027,769

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans


(1,131,888)


(1,290,156)


(1,433,152)


(1,304,798)


(1,278,178)


(1,131,888)


(1,278,178)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program


$ 30,928,521


$ 23,737,842


$ 23,854,834


$ 20,500,570


$ 20,749,591


$ 30,928,521


$ 20,749,591

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program


1.91 %


1.61 %


1.61 %


1.63 %


1.64 %


1.91 %


1.64 %
















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets:















Noninterest expense


$ 308,613


$ 176,176


$ 217,287


$ 138,712


$ 138,635


$ 702,076


$ 417,501
















Net interest income


$ 442,980


$ 330,550


$ 321,150


$ 274,953


$ 273,435


$ 1,094,680


$ 806,539

Noninterest income


52,720


60,705


46,474


42,780


41,238


159,899


125,521

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets


(2,578)


(42)


318


35


3


(2,302)


1,182

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities


927


8,235


-


-


-


9,162


-

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets


54,371


52,512


46,156


42,745


41,235


153,039


124,339

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets


$ 497,351


$ 383,062


$ 367,306


$ 317,698


$ 314,670


$ 1,247,719


$ 930,878

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets


62.05 %


45.99 %


59.16 %


43.66 %


44.06 %


56.27 %


44.85 %
















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:















Noninterest expense


$ 308,613


$ 176,176


$ 217,287


$ 138,712


$ 138,635


$ 702,076


$ 417,501

Less: merger related expenses


69,744


755


42,516


268


62


113,015


62

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


(3,554)


-


-


-

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment


$ 238,869


$ 175,421


$ 174,771


$ 141,998


$ 138,573


$ 589,061


$ 417,439
















Net interest income


$ 442,980


$ 330,550


$ 321,150


$ 274,953


$ 273,435


$ 1,094,680


$ 806,539

Noninterest income


52,720


60,705


46,474


42,780


41,238


159,899


125,521

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets


(2,578)


(42)


318


35


3


(2,302)


1,182

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities


927


8,235


-


-


-


9,162


-

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets


54,371


52,512


46,156


42,745


41,235


153,039


124,339

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets


$ 497,351


$ 383,062


$ 367,306


$ 317,698


$ 314,670


$ 1,247,719


$ 930,878

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment


48.03 %


45.79 %


47.58 %


44.70 %


44.04 %


47.21 %


44.84 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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