Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

- Completed the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. into Prosperity Bancshares on July 1, 2026
- Board approved increase in dividend of 6.67%, or $0.04, to $0.64 per share for fourth quarter 2026, representing the 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.4%
- Third quarter net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.73% compared to second quarter 2026 and 49 basis points compared to third quarter 2025
- Net income of $141.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for third quarter 2026
- Net income of $200.8 million(1) and diluted earnings per share of $1.67(1) excluding merger related expenses and other non-recurring items, for third quarter 2026
- Loans increased $7.03 billion or 28.1% and deposits increased $8.63 billion or 26.5% during third quarter 2026
- Noninterest-bearing deposits of $13.8 billion, representing 33.6% of total deposits
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $629.6 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.91%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.41% of third quarter average interest-earning assets
- Repurchased 457 thousand shares of common stock during third quarter 2026, and 1.5 million shares during 2026
HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2026. /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $141.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $137.6 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.18 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1.45 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"). On February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger"). On July 1, 2026, Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Stellar Merger", and together with the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, the "Mergers"). During the third quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred merger related expenses of $69.7 million, or $0.46(1) per diluted common share and an out of state tax settlement of $5.0 million, or $0.04(1) per diluted common share, partially offset by a gain of $927 thousand, or $0.01(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Inc. ("Visa") Class B-2 stock. Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the tax settlement, and the net gain, net of tax, net income was $200.8(1) million and net income per diluted common share was $1.67(1) for the third quarter of 2026. The annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.06%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.41% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.
"I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2026 dividend to $0.64 per share from the $0.60 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters, an increase of 6.7%. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2026 was 10.4%.
We continue to share our success with our shareholders through the payment of dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases, while also continuing to grow our capital," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We are extremely proud of this year's growth and would like to highlight the following results. Prosperity had $54.1 billion in total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase of $15.8 billion or 41.1% compared with $38.3 billion at September 30, 2025. Loans were $32.1 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.0 billion or 45.5% compared with $22.0 billion at September 30, 2025, and deposits were $41.2 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $13.4 billion or 48.4% compared with $27.8 billion at September 30, 2025," stated Zalman.
"These increases primarily reflect our three recent mergers. We are highlighting their magnitude because they demonstrate the expertise of our associates, who have extensive experience executing acquisitions and integrating the acquired institutions. Our greater scale strengthens our competitiveness, improves efficiency, and enables technology investments that would be difficult for a smaller bank," continued Zalman.
"We remain focused on completing the operational integration of Texas Partners Bank and Stellar Bank and delivering the outcomes we believe are possible. We are extremely excited about our future as a larger bank, including the potential growth in earnings," added Zalman.
"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to expand in late 2026 despite labor supply constraints and headwinds from inflation and energy prices. Texas has a growing population of 31.7 million and continues to attract people and businesses with its business-friendly state government and lack of a state income tax. Major construction projects across Texas include new data centers, factories producing various products from chips to new drugs, and SpaceX and Tesla projects. Both states remain attractive places to live and do business," stated Zalman.
"I want to thank our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for their hard work, loyalty and support, which have been essential to our success. Our strong fundamentals and resolve position us to continue building this great bank," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $141.5 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $137.6 million(3)or $1.45 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2026 were primarily impacted by an increase in net interest income due to the Mergers, partially offset by an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in noninterest expenses related to the Mergers and an increase in provision for income taxes due to an increase in nondeductible merger related expenses and an out of state tax settlement. The $5.0 million tax settlement resulted in a higher than normal effective tax rate of 24.4%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $141.5 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $168.6 million(4) or $1.67 for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were 1.06%, 5.77% and 11.14%(1), respectively.
Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the out of state tax settlement, and the gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange, net of tax, net income was $200.8(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.67(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.50%(1), 8.19%(1) and 15.81%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 62.05%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 48.03%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $443.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $273.4 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $169.5 million or 62.0%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 3.24% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the impact of the Mergers, the repricing of assets, and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $112.4 million or 34.0% to $443.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The increases in both measures were primarily due to the Mergers.
Noninterest income was $52.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $41.2 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $11.5 million or 27.8%. The change was primarily due to the Mergers, partially offset by a net loss on the sale and write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $52.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $8.0 million or 13.2%. The change was primarily due to lower net gain on sale or write-up of securities and an increase in net loss on sale or write-down of assets.
Noninterest expense was $308.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $138.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $170.0 million. The change was primarily due to increases in merger related expenses, salaries and benefits and additional expenses related to the Mergers. Noninterest expense was $308.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $132.4 million, which was primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Stellar operations.
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $426.3 million(5) compared with $402.9 million(6) for the same period in 2025, an increase of $23.4 million or 5.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $3.99 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $4.23 for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were impacted by the Mergers, merger related expenses of $113.0 million, a gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $9.2 million and an increase in provision for income taxes due to an increase in nondeductible merger related expenses and an out of state tax settlement. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were 1.22%, 6.49% and 12.33%(1), respectively.
Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the out of state tax settlement, and gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, net income was $513.3(1) million and earnings per diluted common share was $4.81(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.47%(1), 7.82(1) and 14.84(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 56.27%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 47.21%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $1.095 billion compared with $806.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $288.1 million or 35.7%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was 3.58% compared with 3.19% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, the impact of the Mergers and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings.
Noninterest income was $159.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $125.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $34.4 million or 27.4%, primarily due to the Mergers and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $9.2 million.
Noninterest expense was $702.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $417.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $284.6 million, primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $113.0 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to nine months of American operations, eight months of Southwest operations and three months of Stellar operations.
Balance Sheet Information
Prosperity had $54.101 billion in total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase of $15.771 billion or 41.1%, compared with $38.330 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter total assets increased by $10.229 billion or 23.3% compared with $43.873 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger.
Loans were $32.060 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.033 billion or 45.5% from $22.028 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter loans increased $7.032 billion or 28.1% from $25.028 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $30.929 billion at September 30, 2026, compared with $20.750 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.179 billion or 49.1%, and compared with $23.738 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $7.191 billion or 30.3%.
Deposits were $41.231 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $13.449 billion or 48.4% from $27.782 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter deposits increased $8.631 billion or 26.5% from $32.600 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $193.9 million or 0.41% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2026, compared with $119.6 million or 0.36% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2025 and $130.6 million or 0.34% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2026. The amounts at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 were impacted by nonperforming assets acquired in the Mergers.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $629.6 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $377.3 million at September 30, 2025, and $420.5 million at June 30, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $592.0 million or 1.85% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared with $339.6 million or 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and $382.8 million or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 due to the Mergers, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger, $45.1 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger, and $213.5 million was attributable to the Stellar Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.91%(1) at September 30, 2026, compared with 1.64%(1) at September 30, 2025, and 1.61%(1) at June 30, 2026.
Net charge-offs were $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included $1.7 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, due to the Stellar Merger, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $146.1 million and Day One accounting for purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") of $67.4 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, $7.6 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $47.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $12.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, included a $37.7 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, due to the Mergers, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $199.5 million and Day One accounting for PSLs of $106.7 million. Further, $20.1 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Visa Class B-2 Stock Exchange
During 2026, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of Visa's public exchange offer, which expired on May 8, 2026. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Prosperity recorded a gain of $13.2 million based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock, the closing price of Visa Class A common stock and the subsequent sale. In the exchange, Prosperity received 24,246 shares of Class B-3 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 9,137 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.64 per share to be paid on January 4, 2027, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2026, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 6.67%, from the prior quarter.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 457 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $69.62 per share for a total of $31.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, and approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.63 per share for a total of $102.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
On July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the acquisition of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. As of June 30, 2026, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.413 billion, total loans of $7.510 billion and total deposits of $8.716 billion.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 19,371,499 shares of its common stock and paid approximately $578.66 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Stellar common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $898.2 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $184.0 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026.
Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.
On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $141.5 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026.
Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation
On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $185.7 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, Prosperity completed the operational integration of American Bank.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0372441.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and the out of state tax settlement; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale and securities, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of September 30, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $54.101 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 352 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 40 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 60 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 20 in the East Texas area; 26 in the Central Texas area including Austin; 7 in the San Antonio area; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 11 in the Central Texas area and San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank; and 52 in the Houston and Dallas areas doing business as Stellar Bank.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $11.6 million, and merger related expenses of $69.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.0 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $22.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $19.4 million, merger related expenses of $113.0 million and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $9.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
8,402
$
18,656
$
21,925
$
14,155
$
11,297
Loans held for investment
30,920,119
23,719,186
23,832,909
20,486,415
20,738,294
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,131,888
1,290,156
1,433,152
1,304,798
1,278,178
Total loans
32,060,409
25,027,998
25,287,986
21,805,368
22,027,769
Investment securities(A)
13,633,525
12,339,080
11,951,591
10,613,425
10,232,462
Federal funds sold
265
194
209
217
210
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(591,951)
(382,841)
(383,840)
(333,742)
(339,626)
Cash and due from banks
2,362,504
1,683,062
1,547,967
1,747,511
1,766,115
Goodwill
4,728,597
3,823,920
3,822,283
3,503,127
3,503,127
Core deposit intangibles, net
276,974
105,582
111,243
51,605
55,194
Other real estate owned
22,784
11,296
13,257
13,296
13,750
Fixed assets, net
516,175
428,478
429,775
383,449
378,776
Other assets
1,091,793
835,742
838,712
679,169
692,692
Total assets
$
54,101,075
$
43,872,511
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
13,840,814
$
10,739,937
$
10,580,920
$
9,467,911
$
9,522,028
Interest-bearing deposits
27,389,839
21,859,750
22,051,836
19,014,573
18,260,066
Total deposits
41,230,653
32,599,687
32,632,756
28,482,484
27,782,094
Other borrowings
2,400,000
2,400,000
2,200,000
1,950,000
2,400,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
204,761
199,576
176,099
201,216
185,797
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
72,341
70,000
76,186
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
37,646
37,646
37,646
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
396,139
260,343
288,645
175,939
259,994
Total liabilities
44,341,540
35,567,252
35,411,332
30,847,285
30,665,531
Shareholders' equity(B)
9,759,535
8,305,259
8,207,851
7,616,140
7,664,938
Total liabilities and equity
$
54,101,075
$
43,872,511
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
(A)
Includes ($3,174), ($319), $44, ($375) and ($1,987) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
(B)
Includes ($2,491), ($251), $35, ($296) and ($1,570) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
495,564
$
369,574
$
361,756
$
321,516
$
329,445
$
1,226,894
$
973,958
Securities(C)
98,374
81,200
70,531
56,767
58,207
250,105
173,929
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
13,389
8,719
9,488
8,364
10,455
31,596
35,789
Total interest income
607,327
459,493
441,775
386,647
398,107
1,508,595
1,183,676
Interest expense:
Deposits
144,414
107,084
104,237
94,625
95,965
355,735
285,352
Other borrowings
17,914
20,094
14,783
16,028
27,613
52,791
88,206
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,080
1,019
902
1,041
1,094
3,001
3,579
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
939
746
703
-
-
2,388
-
Total interest expense
164,347
128,943
120,625
111,694
124,672
413,915
377,137
Net interest income
442,980
330,550
321,150
274,953
273,435
1,094,680
806,539
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
442,980
330,550
321,150
274,953
273,435
1,094,680
806,539
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
11,839
11,349
10,867
9,715
9,805
34,055
27,837
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
11,173
10,303
9,483
9,462
9,446
30,959
27,946
Service charges on deposit accounts
10,728
9,235
8,680
7,618
7,317
28,643
22,370
Trust income
5,274
4,943
4,922
3,662
3,526
15,139
10,986
Mortgage income
989
1,363
1,280
954
931
3,632
2,905
Brokerage income
1,673
1,478
1,568
1,570
1,328
4,719
3,815
Bank owned life insurance income
3,258
2,476
2,598
2,117
2,111
8,332
6,211
Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets
(2,578)
(42)
318
35
3
(2,302)
1,182
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities
927
8,235
-
-
-
9,162
-
Other noninterest income
9,437
11,365
6,758
7,647
6,771
27,560
22,269
Total noninterest income
52,720
60,705
46,474
42,780
41,238
159,899
125,521
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
145,599
110,965
109,211
88,384
87,949
365,775
264,721
Net occupancy and equipment
14,577
10,685
10,654
9,379
9,395
35,916
27,709
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
23,992
16,121
18,114
12,621
12,515
58,227
35,993
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
7,456
5,287
6,041
1,600
5,198
18,784
16,495
Core deposit intangibles amortization
12,601
5,661
5,259
3,588
3,602
23,521
10,853
Depreciation
6,992
5,795
5,548
5,155
4,966
18,335
14,519
Communications
4,835
4,271
3,834
3,528
3,480
12,940
10,460
Other real estate expense
583
350
341
219
314
1,274
658
Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate
147
(41)
(41)
109
(81)
65
(333)
Merger related expenses
69,744
755
42,516
268
62
113,015
62
Other noninterest expense
22,087
16,327
15,810
13,861
11,235
54,224
36,364
Total noninterest expense
308,613
176,176
217,287
138,712
138,635
702,076
417,501
Income before income taxes
187,087
215,079
150,337
179,021
176,038
552,503
514,559
Provision for income taxes
45,625
46,496
34,070
39,114
38,482
126,191
111,623
Net income available to common shareholders
$
141,462
$
168,583
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
426,312
$
402,936
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $8,552 and $12,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
141,462
$
168,583
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
426,312
$
402,936
Basic earnings per share
$
1.18
$
1.67
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
3.99
$
4.23
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.18
$
1.67
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
3.99
$
4.23
Return on average assets (F) (J)
1.06
%
1.55
%
1.10
%
1.49
%
1.44
%
1.22
%
1.40
%
Return on average common equity (F) (J)
5.77
%
8.14
%
5.70
%
7.30
%
7.18
%
6.49
%
7.08
%
Return on average tangible common equity(F) (G) (J)
11.14
%
15.48
%
10.59
%
13.61
%
13.43
%
12.33
%
13.36
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
3.73
%
3.47
%
3.51
%
3.30
%
3.24
%
3.58
%
3.19
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)
62.05
%
45.99
%
59.16
%
43.66
%
44.06
%
56.27
%
44.85
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
18.04
%
18.93
%
18.82
%
19.80
%
20.00
%
18.04
%
20.00
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.46
%
15.94
%
15.45
%
17.55
%
17.53
%
13.46
%
17.53
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.46
%
15.94
%
15.45
%
17.55
%
17.53
%
13.46
%
17.53
%
Total risk-based capital
14.80
%
17.38
%
16.63
%
18.80
%
18.78
%
14.80
%
18.78
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.85
%
11.12
%
11.22
%
11.93
%
11.90
%
9.85
%
11.90
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
9.68
%
10.96
%
10.77
%
11.63
%
11.81
%
9.68
%
11.81
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
119,899
100,783
99,825
94,044
95,093
106,909
95,211
Diluted
119,899
100,783
99,825
94,044
95,093
106,909
95,211
Period end shares outstanding
119,713
100,646
100,835
93,058
94,993
119,713
94,993
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.58
$
1.80
$
1.74
Book value per common share
$
81.52
$
82.52
$
81.40
$
81.84
$
80.69
$
81.52
$
80.69
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
39.71
$
43.48
$
42.39
$
43.64
$
43.23
$
39.71
$
43.23
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
75.87
$
74.37
$
77.20
$
73.90
$
75.44
$
77.20
$
82.75
Low
$
65.88
$
65.90
$
63.20
$
61.07
$
64.27
$
63.20
$
61.57
Period end closing price
$
66.21
$
73.03
$
67.18
$
69.11
$
66.35
$
66.21
$
66.35
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
5,103
4,324
4,429
3,941
3,937
5,103
3,937
Number of banking centers
352
311
312
283
283
352
283
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30,
2026
Jun 30,
2026
Mar 31,
2026
Dec 31,
2025
Sep 30,
2025
Sep 30,
2026
Sep 30,
2025
Loan discount accretion
Purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs")
$4,997
$3,104
$2,562
$2,926
$2,242
$10,663
$7,343
PCD
$6,636
$901
$1,186
$205
$613
$8,723
$1,928
Securities net accretion
$2,306
$1,462
$1,573
$342
$1,475
$5,341
$1,509
Time deposits amortization
$(2,599)
$(357)
$(699)
$(1)
$(1)
$(3,655)
$(12)
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 24.4%, 21.6%, 22.7%, 21.8% and 21.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and 22.8% and 21.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Sep 30, 2025
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
12,430
$
153
4.88 %
$
17,858
$
281
6.31 %
$
8,371
$
140
6.64 %
Loans held for investment
31,116,337
477,746
6.09 %
23,750,036
350,967
5.93 %
20,851,896
309,949
5.90 %
Loans held for investment -
1,229,203
17,665
5.70 %
1,316,645
18,326
5.58 %
1,217,579
19,356
6.31 %
Total loans
32,357,970
495,564
6.08 %
25,084,539
369,574
5.91 %
22,077,846
329,445
5.92 %
Investment securities
13,367,427
98,374
2.92 %
(M)
12,258,188
81,200
2.66 %
(M)
10,530,807
58,207
2.19 %
(M)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,494,076
13,389
3.56 %
969,502
8,719
3.61 %
934,318
10,455
4.44 %
Total interest-earning assets
47,219,473
607,327
5.10 %
38,312,229
459,493
4.81 %
33,542,971
398,107
4.71 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(382,299)
(383,281)
(343,872)
Noninterest-earning assets
6,700,502
5,508,187
4,930,764
Total assets
$
53,537,676
$
43,437,135
$
38,129,863
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
7,985,346
$
28,277
1.40 %
$
6,135,720
$
15,093
0.99 %
$
4,656,452
$
8,951
0.76 %
Savings and money market deposits
13,589,170
70,673
2.06 %
10,928,333
53,661
1.97 %
8,977,585
46,934
2.07 %
Certificates and other time deposits
5,810,493
45,464
3.10 %
4,787,401
38,330
3.21 %
4,422,996
40,080
3.60 %
Other borrowings
1,904,348
17,914
3.73 %
2,174,506
20,094
3.71 %
2,480,435
27,613
4.42 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
204,939
1,080
2.09 %
194,250
1,019
2.10 %
187,462
1,094
2.32 %
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
81,341
939
4.58 %
70,408
746
4.25 %
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
29,575,637
164,347
2.20 %
(N)
24,290,618
128,943
2.13 %
(N)
20,724,930
124,672
2.39 %
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
13,778,100
10,561,142
9,451,153
Allowance for credit losses on off-
37,646
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
345,185
259,201
258,156
Total liabilities
43,736,568
35,148,607
30,471,885
Shareholders' equity
9,801,108
8,288,528
7,657,978
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
53,537,676
$
43,437,135
$
38,129,863
Net interest income and margin
$
442,980
3.72 %
$
330,550
3.46 %
$
273,435
3.23 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,167
580
807
Net interest income and margin
$
444,147
3.73 %
$
331,130
3.47 %
$
274,242
3.24 %
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.50%, 1.48%, and 1.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2026
Sep 30, 2025
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
15,350
$
672
5.85 %
$
8,588
$
433
6.74 %
Loans held for investment
26,140,234
1,173,309
6.00 %
20,905,781
921,688
5.89 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,251,301
52,913
5.65 %
1,092,241
51,837
6.35 %
Total loans
27,406,885
1,226,894
5.99 %
22,006,610
973,958
5.92 %
Investment securities
12,372,077
250,105
2.70 %
(P)
10,803,572
173,929
2.15 %
(P)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,163,922
31,596
3.63 %
1,071,293
35,789
4.47 %
Total interest-earning assets
40,942,884
1,508,595
4.93 %
33,881,475
1,183,676
4.67 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(366,422)
(347,607)
Noninterest-earning assets
5,862,157
4,955,209
Total assets
$
46,438,619
$
38,489,077
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,801,192
$
57,363
1.13 %
$
4,894,289
$
26,829
0.73 %
Savings and money market deposits
11,711,777
175,053
2.00 %
8,976,481
138,375
2.06 %
Certificates and other time deposits
5,146,332
123,319
3.20 %
4,405,329
120,148
3.65 %
Other borrowings
1,900,842
52,791
3.71 %
2,657,143
88,206
4.44 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
192,403
3,001
2.09 %
199,883
3,579
2.39 %
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
71,872
2,388
4.44 %
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
25,824,418
413,915
2.14 %
(Q)
21,133,125
377,137
2.39 %
(Q)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
11,546,649
9,487,984
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
37,786
37,646
Other liabilities
272,509
246,408
Total liabilities
37,681,362
30,905,163
Shareholders' equity
8,757,257
7,583,914
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
46,438,619
$
38,489,077
Net interest income and margin
$
1,094,680
3.57 %
$
806,539
3.18 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
2,323
1,671
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
1,097,003
3.58 %
$
808,210
3.19 %
(O)
Based on an actual 365-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,552 and $12,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
(Q)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.48% and 1.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
YIELD TREND (R)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
4.88
%
6.31
%
6.11
%
6.27
%
6.64
%
Loans held for investment
6.09
%
5.93
%
5.95
%
5.83
%
5.90
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
5.70
%
5.58
%
5.68
%
5.89
%
6.31
%
Total loans
6.08
%
5.91
%
5.94
%
5.83
%
5.92
%
Investment securities (S)
2.92
%
2.66
%
2.49
%
2.17
%
2.19
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
3.56
%
3.61
%
3.75
%
3.99
%
4.44
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.10
%
4.81
%
4.82
%
4.64
%
4.71
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1.40
%
0.99
%
0.91
%
0.75
%
0.76
%
Savings and money market deposits
2.06
%
1.97
%
1.94
%
1.96
%
2.07
%
Certificates and other time deposits
3.10
%
3.21
%
3.32
%
3.58
%
3.60
%
Other borrowings
3.73
%
3.71
%
3.70
%
3.99
%
4.42
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2.09
%
2.10
%
2.06
%
2.23
%
2.32
%
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
4.58
%
4.25
%
4.48
%
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.20
%
2.13
%
2.08
%
2.20
%
2.39
%
Net Interest Margin
3.72
%
3.46
%
3.50
%
3.30
%
3.23
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.73
%
3.47
%
3.51
%
3.30
%
3.24
%
(R)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(S)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
12,430
$
17,858
$
15,800
$
11,077
$
8,371
Loans held for investment
31,116,337
23,750,036
23,469,020
20,603,235
20,851,896
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
1,229,203
1,316,645
1,207,793
1,258,036
1,217,579
Total loans
32,357,970
25,084,539
24,692,613
21,872,348
22,077,846
Investment securities
13,367,427
12,258,188
11,469,762
10,378,696
10,530,807
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,494,076
969,502
1,026,015
830,926
934,318
Total interest-earning assets
47,219,473
38,312,229
37,188,390
33,081,970
33,542,971
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(382,299)
(383,281)
(330,133)
(337,892)
(343,872)
Cash and due from banks
350,030
315,132
391,668
311,541
291,809
Goodwill
4,618,369
3,822,507
3,718,640
3,503,127
3,503,127
Core deposit intangibles, net
102,794
108,589
50,089
53,553
56,956
Other real estate
25,244
13,278
14,690
14,004
11,533
Fixed assets, net
509,065
430,575
423,530
380,254
377,680
Other assets
1,095,000
818,106
762,734
659,371
689,659
Total assets
$
53,537,676
$
43,437,135
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
13,778,100
$
10,561,142
$
10,260,022
$
9,543,581
$
9,451,153
Interest-bearing demand deposits
7,985,346
6,135,720
6,266,423
4,812,342
4,656,452
Savings and money market deposits
13,589,170
10,928,333
10,583,184
9,054,281
8,977,585
Certificates and other time deposits
5,810,493
4,787,401
4,830,369
4,519,742
4,422,996
Total deposits
41,163,109
32,412,596
31,939,998
27,929,946
27,508,186
Other borrowings
1,904,348
2,174,506
1,620,556
1,595,652
2,480,435
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
204,939
194,250
177,719
185,289
187,462
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
81,341
70,408
63,673
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
37,646
37,646
38,070
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
345,185
259,201
218,810
248,593
258,156
Shareholders' equity
9,801,108
8,288,528
8,160,782
7,668,802
7,657,978
Total liabilities and equity
$
53,537,676
$
43,437,135
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
4,159,677
13.0
%
$
2,805,904
11.2
%
$
2,759,190
10.9
%
$
1,864,337
8.6
%
$
1,879,282
8.5
%
Warehouse purchase program
1,131,888
3.5
%
1,290,156
5.1
%
1,433,152
5.7
%
1,304,798
6.0
%
1,278,178
5.8
%
Construction, land development and other land loans
4,251,633
13.3
%
3,143,607
12.6
%
3,253,389
12.9
%
2,741,455
12.6
%
2,865,279
13.0
%
1-4 family residential
8,845,384
27.6
%
7,777,079
31.1
%
7,876,021
31.1
%
7,430,929
34.1
%
7,461,900
33.9
%
Home equity
776,566
2.4
%
827,696
3.3
%
846,739
3.3
%
843,708
3.8
%
848,740
3.9
%
Commercial real estate
10,700,208
33.4
%
7,220,978
28.9
%
7,126,212
28.2
%
5,776,397
26.5
%
5,796,937
26.3
%
Agriculture (includes farmland)
1,133,443
3.5
%
1,066,122
4.3
%
1,064,540
4.2
%
1,027,904
4.7
%
1,019,589
4.6
%
Consumer and other
455,087
1.4
%
412,268
1.6
%
406,680
1.6
%
376,241
1.7
%
366,027
1.7
%
Energy
606,523
1.9
%
484,188
1.9
%
522,063
2.1
%
439,599
2.0
%
511,837
2.3
%
Total loans
$
32,060,409
$
25,027,998
$
25,287,986
$
21,805,368
$
22,027,769
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
13,840,814
33.6
%
$
10,739,937
32.9
%
$
10,580,920
32.4
%
$
9,467,911
33.2
%
$
9,522,028
34.3
%
Interest-bearing DDA
8,110,958
19.7
%
6,133,954
18.8
%
6,345,797
19.5
%
5,365,795
18.8
%
4,766,146
17.2
%
Money market
10,612,648
25.7
%
8,248,194
25.3
%
8,163,557
25.0
%
6,538,213
23.0
%
6,402,591
23.0
%
Savings
2,887,489
7.0
%
2,700,522
8.3
%
2,743,732
8.4
%
2,592,873
9.1
%
2,616,196
9.4
%
Certificates and other time deposits
5,778,744
14.0
%
4,777,080
14.7
%
4,798,750
14.7
%
4,517,692
15.9
%
4,475,133
16.1
%
Total deposits
$
41,230,653
$
32,599,687
$
32,632,756
$
28,482,484
$
27,782,094
Loan to Deposit Ratio
77.8
%
76.8
%
77.5
%
76.6
%
79.3
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Sep 30, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Single family residential
$
870,105
20.4
%
$
689,081
21.9
%
$
690,393
21.2
%
$
613,288
22.4
%
$
665,194
23.2
%
Land development
403,706
9.5
%
359,067
11.4
%
407,811
12.5
%
252,650
9.2
%
248,616
8.7
%
Raw land
400,134
9.4
%
227,614
7.3
%
276,693
8.5
%
220,169
8.0
%
230,021
8.0
%
Residential lots
287,831
6.8
%
224,650
7.1
%
249,071
7.7
%
199,709
7.3
%
203,396
7.1
%
Commercial lots
208,192
4.9
%
61,423
2.0
%
61,691
1.9
%
59,683
2.2
%
59,853
2.1
%
Commercial construction and other
2,086,482
49.0
%
1,581,569
50.3
%
1,567,640
48.2
%
1,396,850
50.9
%
1,459,255
50.9
%
Net unaccreted premium (discount)
(4,817)
203
90
(894)
(1,056)
Total construction loans
$
4,251,633
$
3,143,607
$
3,253,389
$
2,741,455
$
2,865,279
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2026
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (T)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
798,451
$
236,251
$
69,681
$
74,187
$
5,201
$
379,401
$
1,563,172
Commercial and industrial
280,884
127,572
30,739
27,404
10,833
310,180
787,612
Office buildings
447,756
309,867
100,841
43,529
3,692
126,662
1,032,347
Medical buildings
86,613
59,372
29,257
41,359
23,893
62,088
302,582
Apartment buildings
356,564
230,724
151,978
10,080
10,997
335,493
1,095,836
Hotel
146,860
152,055
39,039
15,247
-
249,124
602,325
Other
321,809
64,922
147,352
4,261
5,716
430,430
974,490
Total
$
2,438,937
$
1,180,763
$
568,887
$
216,067
$
60,332
$
1,893,378
$
6,358,364
(U)
Acquired Loans
PSLs
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (V)
$
388,625
$
13,140
$
11,830
$
332,400
$
4,577
$
4,168
$
721,025
$
17,717
$
15,998
American Bank (W)
15,473
16,443
17,082
1,923
1,067
589
17,396
17,510
17,671
Texas Partners Bank (X)
38,467
36,199
34,043
2,328
1,800
1,667
40,795
37,999
35,710
Stellar Bank (Y)
57,318
-
55,132
27,424
-
21,808
84,742
-
76,940
Total
499,883
65,782
118,087
364,075
7,444
28,232
863,958
73,226
146,319
Acquired portfolio
Acquired banks (V)
14,323,981
1,216,873
1,107,752
1,376,673
239,094
220,826
15,700,654
1,455,967
1,328,578
American Bank (W)
1,810,982
1,591,292
1,334,236
93,300
75,647
73,933
1,904,282
1,666,939
1,408,169
Texas Partners Bank (X)
1,864,565
1,591,029
1,440,053
76,199
68,004
66,525
1,940,764
1,659,033
1,506,578
Stellar Bank (Y)
7,022,287
-
6,366,665
541,214
-
523,683
7,563,501
-
6,890,348
Total
25,021,815
4,399,194
10,248,706
2,087,386
382,745
884,967
27,109,201
(Z)
4,781,939
11,133,673
Acquired portfolio
$
24,521,932
$
4,231,106
$
10,130,619
$
1,723,311
$
375,301
$
856,735
$
26,245,243
$
4,606,407
$
10,987,354
(T)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(U)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $10.7 billion as of September 30, 2026.
(V)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas.
(W)
The American Merger was completed on January 1, 2026. The American Merger resulted in the addition of $1.904 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $17.4 million at acquisition date.
(X)
The Southwest Merger was completed on February 1, 2026. The Southwest Merger resulted in the addition of $1.941 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $40.8 million at acquisition date.
(Y)
The Stellar Merger was completed on July 1, 2026. The Stellar Merger resulted in the addition of $7.564 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $84.7 million at acquisition date.
(Z)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
170,251
$
116,911
$
106,473
$
137,217
$
105,529
$
170,251
$
105,529
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
780
2,360
2,241
317
268
780
268
Total nonperforming loans
171,031
119,271
108,714
137,534
105,797
171,031
105,797
Repossessed assets
57
9
136
12
16
57
16
Other real estate
22,784
11,296
13,257
13,296
13,750
22,784
13,750
Total nonperforming assets
$
193,872
$
130,576
$
122,107
$
150,842
$
119,563
$
193,872
$
119,563
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
35,840
$
22,115
$
17,495
$
57,237
$
27,880
$
35,840
$
27,880
Construction, land development and other land loans
8,228
3,781
2,054
2,183
583
8,228
583
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
84,341
64,394
63,168
60,296
57,241
84,341
57,241
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
49,874
19,597
17,880
9,215
11,471
49,874
11,471
Agriculture (includes farmland)
12,729
15,590
16,259
16,713
17,080
12,729
17,080
Consumer and other
2,860
5,099
5,251
5,198
5,308
2,860
5,308
Total
$
193,872
$
130,576
$
122,107
$
150,842
$
119,563
$
193,872
$
119,563
Number of loans/properties
709
499
484
449
424
709
424
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
591,951
$
382,841
$
383,840
$
333,742
$
339,626
$
591,951
$
339,626
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
1,848
$
1,386
$
39,225
$
5,388
$
3,341
$
42,459
$
4,715
Construction, land development and other land loans
(1)
50
-
(154)
34
49
(125)
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
308
314
862
175
853
1,484
2,246
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
1,004
(1,064)
(121)
(665)
1,015
(181)
1,248
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(51)
28
52
(5)
(40)
29
(54)
Consumer and other
1,329
1,469
1,291
1,145
1,255
4,089
4,149
Total
$
4,437
$
2,183
$
41,309
$
5,884
$
6,458
$
47,929
$
12,179
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.41
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.46
%
0.36
%
0.47
%
0.35
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.60
%
0.52
%
0.48
%
0.69
%
0.54
%
0.60
%
0.54
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.67
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.23
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.85
%
1.53
%
1.52
%
1.53
%
1.54
%
1.85
%
1.54
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans,
1.91
%
1.61
%
1.61
%
1.63
%
1.64
%
1.91
%
1.64
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and the out of state tax settlement; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
$ 1.18
$ 1.67
$ 1.16
$ 1.49
$ 1.45
$ 3.99
$ 4.23
Net income
$ 141,462
$ 168,583
$ 116,267
$ 139,907
$ 137,556
$ 426,312
$ 402,936
Merger related expenses, net of tax(AA)
55,098
596
33,588
212
49
89,282
49
FDIC special assessment, net of tax(AA)
-
-
-
(2,807)
-
-
-
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA)
(732)
(6,506)
-
-
-
(7,238)
-
Out of state tax settlement
4,965
-
-
-
-
4,965
-
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement
$ 200,793
$ 162,673
$ 149,855
$ 137,312
$ 137,605
$ 513,321
$ 402,985
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
119,899
100,783
99,825
94,044
95,093
106,909
95,211
Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)
$ 0.46
$ 0.01
$ 0.34
$ -
$ -
$ 0.84
$ -
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.03)
$ -
$ -
$ -
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.06)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.06)
$ -
Out of state tax settlement, per diluted common share
$ 0.04
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 0.04
$ -
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement
$ 1.67
$ 1.62
$ 1.50
$ 1.46
$ 1.45
$ 4.81
$ 4.23
Reconciliation of effective income tax rate to effective income tax rate excluding out of state tax settlement:
Effective income tax rate (unadjusted)
24.4 %
21.6 %
22.7 %
21.8 %
21.9 %
22.8 %
21.7 %
Income before income taxes
$ 187,087
$ 215,079
$ 150,337
$ 179,021
$ 176,038
$ 552,503
$ 514,559
Provision for income taxes
45,625
46,496
34,070
39,114
38,482
126,191
111,623
Out of state tax settlement
4,965
-
-
-
-
4,965
-
Provision for income taxes excluding out of state tax settlement
$ 40,660
$ 46,496
$ 34,070
$ 39,114
$ 38,482
$ 121,226
$ 111,623
Effective income tax rate excluding out of state tax settlement
21.7 %
21.6 %
22.7 %
21.8 %
21.9 %
21.9 %
21.7 %
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
1.06 %
1.55 %
1.10 %
1.49 %
1.44 %
1.22 %
1.40 %
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement
$ 200,793
$ 162,673
$ 149,855
$ 137,312
$ 137,605
$ 513,321
$ 402,985
Average total assets
$ 53,537,676
$ 43,437,135
$ 42,219,608
$ 37,665,928
$ 38,129,863
$ 46,438,619
$ 38,489,077
Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement
1.50 %
1.50 %
1.42 %
1.46 %
1.44 %
1.47 %
1.40 %
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
5.77 %
8.14 %
5.70 %
7.30 %
7.18 %
6.49 %
7.08 %
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement
$ 200,793
$ 162,673
$ 149,855
$ 137,312
$ 137,605
$ 513,321
$ 402,985
Average shareholders' equity
$ 9,801,108
$ 8,288,528
$ 8,160,782
$ 7,668,802
$ 7,657,978
$ 8,757,257
$ 7,583,914
Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement
8.19 %
7.85 %
7.35 %
7.16 %
7.19 %
7.82 %
7.08 %
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$ 141,462
$ 168,583
$ 116,267
$ 139,907
$ 137,556
$ 426,312
$ 402,936
Average shareholders' equity
$ 9,801,108
$ 8,288,528
$ 8,160,782
$ 7,668,802
$ 7,657,978
$ 8,757,257
$ 7,583,914
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(4,721,163)
(3,931,096)
(3,768,729)
(3,556,680)
(3,560,083)
(4,146,343)
(3,563,763)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$ 5,079,945
$ 4,357,432
$ 4,392,053
$ 4,112,122
$ 4,097,895
$ 4,610,914
$ 4,020,151
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
11.14 %
15.48 %
10.59 %
13.61 %
13.43 %
12.33 %
13.36 %
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA), and out of state tax settlement:
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement
$ 200,793
$ 162,673
$ 149,855
$ 137,312
$ 137,605
$ 513,321
$ 402,985
Average shareholders' equity
$ 9,801,108
$ 8,288,528
$ 8,160,782
$ 7,668,802
$ 7,657,978
$ 8,757,257
$ 7,583,914
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(4,721,163)
(3,931,096)
(3,768,729)
(3,556,680)
(3,560,083)
(4,146,343)
(3,563,763)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$ 5,079,945
$ 4,357,432
$ 4,392,053
$ 4,112,122
$ 4,097,895
$ 4,610,914
$ 4,020,151
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement
15.81 %
14.93 %
13.65 %
13.36 %
13.43 %
14.84 %
13.37 %
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$ 9,759,535
$ 8,305,259
$ 8,207,851
$ 7,616,140
$ 7,664,938
$ 9,759,535
$ 7,664,938
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(5,005,571)
(3,929,502)
(3,933,526)
(3,554,732)
(3,558,321)
(5,005,571)
(3,558,321)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 4,753,964
$ 4,375,757
$ 4,274,325
$ 4,061,408
$ 4,106,617
$ 4,753,964
$ 4,106,617
Period end shares outstanding
119,713
100,646
100,835
93,058
94,993
119,713
94,993
Tangible book value per share
$ 39.71
$ 43.48
$ 42.39
$ 43.64
$ 43.23
$ 39.71
$ 43.23
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 4,753,964
$ 4,375,757
$ 4,274,325
$ 4,061,408
$ 4,106,617
$ 4,753,964
$ 4,106,617
Total assets
$ 54,101,075
$ 43,872,511
$ 43,619,183
$ 38,463,425
$ 38,330,469
$ 54,101,075
$ 38,330,469
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(5,005,571)
(3,929,502)
(3,933,526)
(3,554,732)
(3,558,321)
(5,005,571)
(3,558,321)
Tangible assets
$ 49,095,504
$ 39,943,009
$ 39,685,657
$ 34,908,693
$ 34,772,148
$ 49,095,504
$ 34,772,148
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
9.68 %
10.96 %
10.77 %
11.63 %
11.81 %
9.68 %
11.81 %
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$ 591,951
$ 382,841
$ 383,840
$ 333,742
$ 339,626
$ 591,951
$ 339,626
Total loans
$ 32,060,409
$ 25,027,998
$ 25,287,986
$ 21,805,368
$ 22,027,769
$ 32,060,409
$ 22,027,769
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,131,888)
(1,290,156)
(1,433,152)
(1,304,798)
(1,278,178)
(1,131,888)
(1,278,178)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
$ 30,928,521
$ 23,737,842
$ 23,854,834
$ 20,500,570
$ 20,749,591
$ 30,928,521
$ 20,749,591
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program
1.91 %
1.61 %
1.61 %
1.63 %
1.64 %
1.91 %
1.64 %
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets:
Noninterest expense
$ 308,613
$ 176,176
$ 217,287
$ 138,712
$ 138,635
$ 702,076
$ 417,501
Net interest income
$ 442,980
$ 330,550
$ 321,150
$ 274,953
$ 273,435
$ 1,094,680
$ 806,539
Noninterest income
52,720
60,705
46,474
42,780
41,238
159,899
125,521
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
(2,578)
(42)
318
35
3
(2,302)
1,182
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
927
8,235
-
-
-
9,162
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets
54,371
52,512
46,156
42,745
41,235
153,039
124,339
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets
$ 497,351
$ 383,062
$ 367,306
$ 317,698
$ 314,670
$ 1,247,719
$ 930,878
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets
62.05 %
45.99 %
59.16 %
43.66 %
44.06 %
56.27 %
44.85 %
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:
Noninterest expense
$ 308,613
$ 176,176
$ 217,287
$ 138,712
$ 138,635
$ 702,076
$ 417,501
Less: merger related expenses
69,744
755
42,516
268
62
113,015
62
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
(3,554)
-
-
-
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
$ 238,869
$ 175,421
$ 174,771
$ 141,998
$ 138,573
$ 589,061
$ 417,439
Net interest income
$ 442,980
$ 330,550
$ 321,150
$ 274,953
$ 273,435
$ 1,094,680
$ 806,539
Noninterest income
52,720
60,705
46,474
42,780
41,238
159,899
125,521
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
(2,578)
(42)
318
35
3
(2,302)
1,182
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
927
8,235
-
-
-
9,162
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets
54,371
52,512
46,156
42,745
41,235
153,039
124,339
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets
$ 497,351
$ 383,062
$ 367,306
$ 317,698
$ 314,670
$ 1,247,719
$ 930,878
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
48.03 %
45.79 %
47.58 %
44.70 %
44.04 %
47.21 %
44.84 %
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.