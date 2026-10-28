Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

Completed the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. into Prosperity Bancshares on July 1, 2026

Board approved increase in dividend of 6.67%, or $0.04, to $0.64 per share for fourth quarter 2026, representing the 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.4%

Third quarter net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.73% compared to second quarter 2026 and 49 basis points compared to third quarter 2025

Net income of $141.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for third quarter 2026

Net income of $200.8 million (1) and diluted earnings per share of $1.67 ( 1) excluding merger related expenses and other non-recurring items, for third quarter 2026

Loans increased $7.03 billion or 28.1% and deposits increased $8.63 billion or 26.5% during third quarter 2026

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $13.8 billion, representing 33.6% of total deposits

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $629.6 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.91% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.41% of third quarter average interest-earning assets

Repurchased 457 thousand shares of common stock during third quarter 2026, and 1.5 million shares during 2026

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2026. /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $141.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $137.6 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.18 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1.45 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"). On February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger"). On July 1, 2026, Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") merged into Prosperity Bancshares, and Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank") merged into Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Stellar Merger", and together with the American Merger and the Southwest Merger, the "Mergers"). During the third quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred merger related expenses of $69.7 million, or $0.46(1) per diluted common share and an out of state tax settlement of $5.0 million, or $0.04(1) per diluted common share, partially offset by a gain of $927 thousand, or $0.01(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Inc. ("Visa") Class B-2 stock. Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the tax settlement, and the net gain, net of tax, net income was $200.8(1) million and net income per diluted common share was $1.67(1) for the third quarter of 2026. The annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.06%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.41% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.

"I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2026 dividend to $0.64 per share from the $0.60 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters, an increase of 6.7%. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2026 was 10.4%.

We continue to share our success with our shareholders through the payment of dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases, while also continuing to grow our capital," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are extremely proud of this year's growth and would like to highlight the following results. Prosperity had $54.1 billion in total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase of $15.8 billion or 41.1% compared with $38.3 billion at September 30, 2025. Loans were $32.1 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.0 billion or 45.5% compared with $22.0 billion at September 30, 2025, and deposits were $41.2 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $13.4 billion or 48.4% compared with $27.8 billion at September 30, 2025," stated Zalman.

"These increases primarily reflect our three recent mergers. We are highlighting their magnitude because they demonstrate the expertise of our associates, who have extensive experience executing acquisitions and integrating the acquired institutions. Our greater scale strengthens our competitiveness, improves efficiency, and enables technology investments that would be difficult for a smaller bank," continued Zalman.

"We remain focused on completing the operational integration of Texas Partners Bank and Stellar Bank and delivering the outcomes we believe are possible. We are extremely excited about our future as a larger bank, including the potential growth in earnings," added Zalman.

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to expand in late 2026 despite labor supply constraints and headwinds from inflation and energy prices. Texas has a growing population of 31.7 million and continues to attract people and businesses with its business-friendly state government and lack of a state income tax. Major construction projects across Texas include new data centers, factories producing various products from chips to new drugs, and SpaceX and Tesla projects. Both states remain attractive places to live and do business," stated Zalman.

"I want to thank our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for their hard work, loyalty and support, which have been essential to our success. Our strong fundamentals and resolve position us to continue building this great bank," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $141.5 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $137.6 million(3)or $1.45 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2026 were primarily impacted by an increase in net interest income due to the Mergers, partially offset by an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in noninterest expenses related to the Mergers and an increase in provision for income taxes due to an increase in nondeductible merger related expenses and an out of state tax settlement. The $5.0 million tax settlement resulted in a higher than normal effective tax rate of 24.4%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $141.5 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $168.6 million(4) or $1.67 for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were 1.06%, 5.77% and 11.14%(1), respectively.

Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the out of state tax settlement, and the gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange, net of tax, net income was $200.8(1)million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.67(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.50%(1), 8.19%(1) and 15.81%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 62.05%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 48.03%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $443.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $273.4 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $169.5 million or 62.0%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 3.24% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the impact of the Mergers, the repricing of assets, and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $112.4 million or 34.0% to $443.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $330.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The increases in both measures were primarily due to the Mergers.

Noninterest income was $52.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $41.2 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $11.5 million or 27.8%. The change was primarily due to the Mergers, partially offset by a net loss on the sale and write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $52.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $60.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $8.0 million or 13.2%. The change was primarily due to lower net gain on sale or write-up of securities and an increase in net loss on sale or write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $308.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $138.6 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $170.0 million. The change was primarily due to increases in merger related expenses, salaries and benefits and additional expenses related to the Mergers. Noninterest expense was $308.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $176.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $132.4 million, which was primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Stellar operations.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $426.3 million(5) compared with $402.9 million(6) for the same period in 2025, an increase of $23.4 million or 5.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $3.99 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $4.23 for the same period in 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were impacted by the Mergers, merger related expenses of $113.0 million, a gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $9.2 million and an increase in provision for income taxes due to an increase in nondeductible merger related expenses and an out of state tax settlement. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were 1.22%, 6.49% and 12.33%(1), respectively.

Excluding the merger related expenses, net of tax, the out of state tax settlement, and gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, net income was $513.3(1) million and earnings per diluted common share was $4.81(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.47%(1), 7.82(1) and 14.84(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 56.27%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 47.21%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $1.095 billion compared with $806.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $288.1 million or 35.7%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was 3.58% compared with 3.19% for the same period in 2025. The changes to both measures were primarily due to the repricing of assets, the impact of the Mergers and a decrease in the average balance and average rate on other borrowings.

Noninterest income was $159.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $125.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $34.4 million or 27.4%, primarily due to the Mergers and a gain on Visa Class B-2 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $9.2 million.

Noninterest expense was $702.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $417.5 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $284.6 million, primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $113.0 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to nine months of American operations, eight months of Southwest operations and three months of Stellar operations.

Balance Sheet Information

Prosperity had $54.101 billion in total assets at September 30, 2026, an increase of $15.771 billion or 41.1%, compared with $38.330 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter total assets increased by $10.229 billion or 23.3% compared with $43.873 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger.

Loans were $32.060 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.033 billion or 45.5% from $22.028 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter loans increased $7.032 billion or 28.1% from $25.028 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $30.929 billion at September 30, 2026, compared with $20.750 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $10.179 billion or 49.1%, and compared with $23.738 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $7.191 billion or 30.3%.

Deposits were $41.231 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $13.449 billion or 48.4% from $27.782 billion at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the Mergers. Linked quarter deposits increased $8.631 billion or 26.5% from $32.600 billion at June 30, 2026, primarily due to the Stellar Merger.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $193.9 million or 0.41% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2026, compared with $119.6 million or 0.36% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2025 and $130.6 million or 0.34% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2026. The amounts at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 were impacted by nonperforming assets acquired in the Mergers.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $629.6 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $377.3 million at September 30, 2025, and $420.5 million at June 30, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $592.0 million or 1.85% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared with $339.6 million or 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and $382.8 million or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 due to the Mergers, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger, $45.1 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger, and $213.5 million was attributable to the Stellar Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.91%(1) at September 30, 2026, compared with 1.64%(1) at September 30, 2025, and 1.61%(1) at June 30, 2026.

Net charge-offs were $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included $1.7 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, due to the Stellar Merger, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $146.1 million and Day One accounting for purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") of $67.4 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, $7.6 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $47.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $12.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, included a $37.7 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, due to the Mergers, reserves increased by Day One accounting for PCD loans of $199.5 million and Day One accounting for PSLs of $106.7 million. Further, $20.1 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-2 Stock Exchange

During 2026, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of Visa's public exchange offer, which expired on May 8, 2026. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Prosperity recorded a gain of $13.2 million based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock, the closing price of Visa Class A common stock and the subsequent sale. In the exchange, Prosperity received 24,246 shares of Class B-3 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 9,137 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.64 per share to be paid on January 4, 2027, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2026, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 6.67%, from the prior quarter.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 457 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $69.62 per share for a total of $31.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, and approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.63 per share for a total of $102.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

On July 1, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares completed the acquisition of Stellar and its wholly owned subsidiary Stellar Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar Bank operated 52 banking offices including its main office in Houston and banking offices in the Houston, Beaumont and East Texas areas and in Dallas, Texas. As of June 30, 2026, Stellar, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $10.413 billion, total loans of $7.510 billion and total deposits of $8.716 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 19,371,499 shares of its common stock and paid approximately $578.66 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Stellar common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $898.2 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $184.0 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026.

Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $141.5 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026.

Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation

On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock. This resulted in goodwill of $185.7 million as of September 30, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of September 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026, Prosperity completed the operational integration of American Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0372441.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and the out of state tax settlement; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale and securities, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $54.101 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 352 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 40 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 60 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 20 in the East Texas area; 26 in the Central Texas area including Austin; 7 in the San Antonio area; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 11 in the Central Texas area and San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank; and 52 in the Houston and Dallas areas doing business as Stellar Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $11.6 million, and merger related expenses of $69.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.0 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $22.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $19.4 million, merger related expenses of $113.0 million and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $9.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 8,402



$ 18,656



$ 21,925



$ 14,155



$ 11,297

Loans held for investment



30,920,119





23,719,186





23,832,909





20,486,415





20,738,294

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,131,888





1,290,156





1,433,152





1,304,798





1,278,178

Total loans



32,060,409





25,027,998





25,287,986





21,805,368





22,027,769

































Investment securities(A)



13,633,525





12,339,080





11,951,591





10,613,425





10,232,462

Federal funds sold



265





194





209





217





210

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(591,951)





(382,841)





(383,840)





(333,742)





(339,626)

Cash and due from banks



2,362,504





1,683,062





1,547,967





1,747,511





1,766,115

Goodwill



4,728,597





3,823,920





3,822,283





3,503,127





3,503,127

Core deposit intangibles, net



276,974





105,582





111,243





51,605





55,194

Other real estate owned



22,784





11,296





13,257





13,296





13,750

Fixed assets, net



516,175





428,478





429,775





383,449





378,776

Other assets



1,091,793





835,742





838,712





679,169





692,692

Total assets

$ 54,101,075



$ 43,872,511



$ 43,619,183



$ 38,463,425



$ 38,330,469

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 13,840,814



$ 10,739,937



$ 10,580,920



$ 9,467,911



$ 9,522,028

Interest-bearing deposits



27,389,839





21,859,750





22,051,836





19,014,573





18,260,066

Total deposits



41,230,653





32,599,687





32,632,756





28,482,484





27,782,094

Other borrowings



2,400,000





2,400,000





2,200,000





1,950,000





2,400,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



204,761





199,576





176,099





201,216





185,797

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



72,341





70,000





76,186





-





-

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



396,139





260,343





288,645





175,939





259,994

Total liabilities



44,341,540





35,567,252





35,411,332





30,847,285





30,665,531

Shareholders' equity(B)



9,759,535





8,305,259





8,207,851





7,616,140





7,664,938

Total liabilities and equity

$ 54,101,075



$ 43,872,511



$ 43,619,183



$ 38,463,425



$ 38,330,469



(A) Includes ($3,174), ($319), $44, ($375) and ($1,987) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (B) Includes ($2,491), ($251), $35, ($296) and ($1,570) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2026



Jun 30,

2026



Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2026



Sep 30,

2025

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 495,564



$ 369,574



$ 361,756



$ 321,516



$ 329,445



$ 1,226,894



$ 973,958

Securities(C)



98,374





81,200





70,531





56,767





58,207





250,105





173,929

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



13,389





8,719





9,488





8,364





10,455





31,596





35,789

Total interest income



607,327





459,493





441,775





386,647





398,107





1,508,595





1,183,676













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



144,414





107,084





104,237





94,625





95,965





355,735





285,352

Other borrowings



17,914





20,094





14,783





16,028





27,613





52,791





88,206

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,080





1,019





902





1,041





1,094





3,001





3,579

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



939





746





703





-





-





2,388





-

Total interest expense



164,347





128,943





120,625





111,694





124,672





413,915





377,137

Net interest income



442,980





330,550





321,150





274,953





273,435





1,094,680





806,539

Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



442,980





330,550





321,150





274,953





273,435





1,094,680





806,539













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



11,839





11,349





10,867





9,715





9,805





34,055





27,837

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



11,173





10,303





9,483





9,462





9,446





30,959





27,946

Service charges on deposit accounts



10,728





9,235





8,680





7,618





7,317





28,643





22,370

Trust income



5,274





4,943





4,922





3,662





3,526





15,139





10,986

Mortgage income



989





1,363





1,280





954





931





3,632





2,905

Brokerage income



1,673





1,478





1,568





1,570





1,328





4,719





3,815

Bank owned life insurance income



3,258





2,476





2,598





2,117





2,111





8,332





6,211

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(2,578)





(42)





318





35





3





(2,302)





1,182

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



927





8,235





-





-





-





9,162





-

Other noninterest income



9,437





11,365





6,758





7,647





6,771





27,560





22,269

Total noninterest income



52,720





60,705





46,474





42,780





41,238





159,899





125,521













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



145,599





110,965





109,211





88,384





87,949





365,775





264,721

Net occupancy and equipment



14,577





10,685





10,654





9,379





9,395





35,916





27,709

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



23,992





16,121





18,114





12,621





12,515





58,227





35,993

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



7,456





5,287





6,041





1,600





5,198





18,784





16,495

Core deposit intangibles amortization



12,601





5,661





5,259





3,588





3,602





23,521





10,853

Depreciation



6,992





5,795





5,548





5,155





4,966





18,335





14,519

Communications



4,835





4,271





3,834





3,528





3,480





12,940





10,460

Other real estate expense



583





350





341





219





314





1,274





658

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



147





(41)





(41)





109





(81)





65





(333)

Merger related expenses



69,744





755





42,516





268





62





113,015





62

Other noninterest expense



22,087





16,327





15,810





13,861





11,235





54,224





36,364

Total noninterest expense



308,613





176,176





217,287





138,712





138,635





702,076





417,501

Income before income taxes



187,087





215,079





150,337





179,021





176,038





552,503





514,559

Provision for income taxes



45,625





46,496





34,070





39,114





38,482





126,191





111,623

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 141,462



$ 168,583



$ 116,267



$ 139,907



$ 137,556



$ 426,312



$ 402,936



(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $8,552 and $12,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)









Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2026



Jun 30,

2026



Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2026



Sep 30,

2025













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 141,462



$ 168,583



$ 116,267



$ 139,907



$ 137,556



$ 426,312



$ 402,936













































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.18



$ 1.67



$ 1.16



$ 1.49



$ 1.45



$ 3.99



$ 4.23

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.18



$ 1.67



$ 1.16



$ 1.49



$ 1.45



$ 3.99



$ 4.23













































Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.06 %



1.55 %



1.10 %



1.49 %



1.44 %



1.22 %



1.40 % Return on average common equity (F) (J)



5.77 %



8.14 %



5.70 %



7.30 %



7.18 %



6.49 %



7.08 % Return on average tangible common equity(F) (G) (J)



11.14 %



15.48 %



10.59 %



13.61 %



13.43 %



12.33 %



13.36 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.73 %



3.47 %



3.51 %



3.30 %



3.24 %



3.58 %



3.19 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



62.05 %



45.99 %



59.16 %



43.66 %



44.06 %



56.27 %



44.85 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



18.04 %



18.93 %



18.82 %



19.80 %



20.00 %



18.04 %



20.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital



13.46 %



15.94 %



15.45 %



17.55 %



17.53 %



13.46 %



17.53 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



13.46 %



15.94 %



15.45 %



17.55 %



17.53 %



13.46 %



17.53 % Total risk-based capital



14.80 %



17.38 %



16.63 %



18.80 %



18.78 %



14.80 %



18.78 % Tier 1 leverage capital



9.85 %



11.12 %



11.22 %



11.93 %



11.90 %



9.85 %



11.90 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.68 %



10.96 %



10.77 %



11.63 %



11.81 %



9.68 %



11.81 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share









































Basic



119,899





100,783





99,825





94,044





95,093





106,909





95,211

Diluted



119,899





100,783





99,825





94,044





95,093





106,909





95,211

Period end shares outstanding



119,713





100,646





100,835





93,058





94,993





119,713





94,993

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.60



$ 0.60



$ 0.60



$ 0.60



$ 0.58



$ 1.80



$ 1.74

Book value per common share

$ 81.52



$ 82.52



$ 81.40



$ 81.84



$ 80.69



$ 81.52



$ 80.69

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 39.71



$ 43.48



$ 42.39



$ 43.64



$ 43.23



$ 39.71



$ 43.23













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 75.87



$ 74.37



$ 77.20



$ 73.90



$ 75.44



$ 77.20



$ 82.75

Low

$ 65.88



$ 65.90



$ 63.20



$ 61.07



$ 64.27



$ 63.20



$ 61.57

Period end closing price

$ 66.21



$ 73.03



$ 67.18



$ 69.11



$ 66.35



$ 66.21



$ 66.35

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



5,103





4,324





4,429





3,941





3,937





5,103





3,937

Number of banking centers



352





311





312





283





283





352





283



(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2025 Loan discount accretion

























Purchased seasoned loans ("PSLs") $4,997

$3,104

$2,562

$2,926

$2,242

$10,663

$7,343 PCD $6,636

$901

$1,186

$205

$613

$8,723

$1,928 Securities net accretion $2,306

$1,462

$1,573

$342

$1,475

$5,341

$1,509 Time deposits amortization $(2,599)

$(357)

$(699)

$(1)

$(1)

$(3,655)

$(12)

(E) Using effective tax rate of 24.4%, 21.6%, 22.7%, 21.8% and 21.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and 22.8% and 21.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Sep 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2025







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans held for sale

$ 12,430



$ 153



4.88 %

$ 17,858



$ 281



6.31 %

$ 8,371



$ 140



6.64 %



Loans held for investment



31,116,337





477,746



6.09 %



23,750,036





350,967



5.93 %



20,851,896





309,949



5.90 %



Loans held for investment -

Warehouse Purchase Program



1,229,203





17,665



5.70 %



1,316,645





18,326



5.58 %



1,217,579





19,356



6.31 %



Total loans



32,357,970





495,564



6.08 %



25,084,539





369,574



5.91 %



22,077,846





329,445



5.92 %



Investment securities



13,367,427





98,374



2.92 % (M)

12,258,188





81,200



2.66 % (M)

10,530,807





58,207



2.19 %

(M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,494,076





13,389



3.56 %



969,502





8,719



3.61 %



934,318





10,455



4.44 %



Total interest-earning assets



47,219,473





607,327



5.10 %



38,312,229





459,493



4.81 %



33,542,971





398,107



4.71 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(382,299)















(383,281)















(343,872)















Noninterest-earning assets



6,700,502















5,508,187















4,930,764















Total assets

$ 53,537,676













$ 43,437,135













$ 38,129,863





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 7,985,346



$ 28,277



1.40 %

$ 6,135,720



$ 15,093



0.99 %

$ 4,656,452



$ 8,951



0.76 %



Savings and money market deposits



13,589,170





70,673



2.06 %



10,928,333





53,661



1.97 %



8,977,585





46,934



2.07 %



Certificates and other time deposits



5,810,493





45,464



3.10 %



4,787,401





38,330



3.21 %



4,422,996





40,080



3.60 %



Other borrowings



1,904,348





17,914



3.73 %



2,174,506





20,094



3.71 %



2,480,435





27,613



4.42 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



204,939





1,080



2.09 %



194,250





1,019



2.10 %



187,462





1,094



2.32 %



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



81,341





939



4.58 %



70,408





746



4.25 %



-





-





-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



29,575,637





164,347



2.20 % (N)

24,290,618





128,943



2.13 % (N)

20,724,930





124,672



2.39 %

(N)





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



13,778,100















10,561,142















9,451,153















Allowance for credit losses on off-

balance sheet credit exposures



37,646















37,646















37,646















Other liabilities



345,185















259,201















258,156















Total liabilities



43,736,568















35,148,607















30,471,885















Shareholders' equity



9,801,108















8,288,528















7,657,978















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 53,537,676













$ 43,437,135













$ 38,129,863





































































Net interest income and margin







$ 442,980



3.72 %







$ 330,550



3.46 %







$ 273,435



3.23 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



















































Tax equivalent adjustment









1,167















580















807









Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 444,147



3.73 %







$ 331,130



3.47 %







$ 274,242



3.24 %





(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.50%, 1.48%, and 1.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Sep 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2025







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans held for sale

$ 15,350



$ 672



5.85 %

$ 8,588



$ 433



6.74 %



Loans held for investment



26,140,234





1,173,309



6.00 %



20,905,781





921,688



5.89 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,251,301





52,913



5.65 %



1,092,241





51,837



6.35 %



Total loans



27,406,885





1,226,894



5.99 %



22,006,610





973,958



5.92 %



Investment securities



12,372,077





250,105



2.70 % (P)

10,803,572





173,929



2.15 %

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,163,922





31,596



3.63 %



1,071,293





35,789



4.47 %



Total interest-earning assets



40,942,884





1,508,595



4.93 %



33,881,475





1,183,676



4.67 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(366,422)















(347,607)















Noninterest-earning assets



5,862,157















4,955,209















Total assets

$ 46,438,619













$ 38,489,077





















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,801,192



$ 57,363



1.13 %

$ 4,894,289



$ 26,829



0.73 %



Savings and money market deposits



11,711,777





175,053



2.00 %



8,976,481





138,375



2.06 %



Certificates and other time deposits



5,146,332





123,319



3.20 %



4,405,329





120,148



3.65 %



Other borrowings



1,900,842





52,791



3.71 %



2,657,143





88,206



4.44 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



192,403





3,001



2.09 %



199,883





3,579



2.39 %



Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures



71,872





2,388



4.44 %



-





-





-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



25,824,418





413,915



2.14 % (Q)

21,133,125





377,137



2.39 %

(Q)





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



11,546,649















9,487,984















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,786















37,646















Other liabilities



272,509















246,408















Total liabilities



37,681,362















30,905,163















Shareholders' equity



8,757,257















7,583,914















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 46,438,619













$ 38,489,077





















































Net interest income and margin







$ 1,094,680



3.57 %







$ 806,539



3.18 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



































Tax equivalent adjustment









2,323















1,671









Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 1,097,003



3.58 %







$ 808,210



3.19 %





(O) Based on an actual 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,552 and $12,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.48% and 1.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

4.88 %



6.31 %



6.11 %



6.27 %



6.64 % Loans held for investment

6.09 %



5.93 %



5.95 %



5.83 %



5.90 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

5.70 %



5.58 %



5.68 %



5.89 %



6.31 % Total loans

6.08 %



5.91 %



5.94 %



5.83 %



5.92 % Investment securities (S)

2.92 %



2.66 %



2.49 %



2.17 %



2.19 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

3.56 %



3.61 %



3.75 %



3.99 %



4.44 % Total interest-earning assets

5.10 %



4.81 %



4.82 %



4.64 %



4.71 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

1.40 %



0.99 %



0.91 %



0.75 %



0.76 % Savings and money market deposits

2.06 %



1.97 %



1.94 %



1.96 %



2.07 % Certificates and other time deposits

3.10 %



3.21 %



3.32 %



3.58 %



3.60 % Other borrowings

3.73 %



3.71 %



3.70 %



3.99 %



4.42 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.09 %



2.10 %



2.06 %



2.23 %



2.32 % Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures

4.58 %



4.25 %



4.48 %



-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.20 %



2.13 %



2.08 %



2.20 %



2.39 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.72 %



3.46 %



3.50 %



3.30 %



3.23 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.73 %



3.47 %



3.51 %



3.30 %



3.24 %

(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $933, $3,790, $3,829, $4,668, and $2,877 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 12,430



$ 17,858



$ 15,800



$ 11,077



$ 8,371

Loans held for investment



31,116,337





23,750,036





23,469,020





20,603,235





20,851,896

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,229,203





1,316,645





1,207,793





1,258,036





1,217,579

Total loans



32,357,970





25,084,539





24,692,613





21,872,348





22,077,846

































Investment securities



13,367,427





12,258,188





11,469,762





10,378,696





10,530,807

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,494,076





969,502





1,026,015





830,926





934,318

Total interest-earning assets



47,219,473





38,312,229





37,188,390





33,081,970





33,542,971

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(382,299)





(383,281)





(330,133)





(337,892)





(343,872)

Cash and due from banks



350,030





315,132





391,668





311,541





291,809

Goodwill



4,618,369





3,822,507





3,718,640





3,503,127





3,503,127

Core deposit intangibles, net



102,794





108,589





50,089





53,553





56,956

Other real estate



25,244





13,278





14,690





14,004





11,533

Fixed assets, net



509,065





430,575





423,530





380,254





377,680

Other assets



1,095,000





818,106





762,734





659,371





689,659

Total assets

$ 53,537,676



$ 43,437,135



$ 42,219,608



$ 37,665,928



$ 38,129,863

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 13,778,100



$ 10,561,142



$ 10,260,022



$ 9,543,581



$ 9,451,153

Interest-bearing demand deposits



7,985,346





6,135,720





6,266,423





4,812,342





4,656,452

Savings and money market deposits



13,589,170





10,928,333





10,583,184





9,054,281





8,977,585

Certificates and other time deposits



5,810,493





4,787,401





4,830,369





4,519,742





4,422,996

Total deposits



41,163,109





32,412,596





31,939,998





27,929,946





27,508,186

Other borrowings



1,904,348





2,174,506





1,620,556





1,595,652





2,480,435

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



204,939





194,250





177,719





185,289





187,462

Subordinated notes and junior subordinated

debentures



81,341





70,408





63,673





-





-

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



37,646





37,646





38,070





37,646





37,646

Other liabilities



345,185





259,201





218,810





248,593





258,156

Shareholders' equity



9,801,108





8,288,528





8,160,782





7,668,802





7,657,978

Total liabilities and equity

$ 53,537,676



$ 43,437,135



$ 42,219,608



$ 37,665,928



$ 38,129,863



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025

Period End Balances





































































































Loan Portfolio

















































Commercial and industrial

$ 4,159,677



13.0 %

$ 2,805,904



11.2 %

$ 2,759,190



10.9 %

$ 1,864,337



8.6 %

$ 1,879,282



8.5 % Warehouse purchase program



1,131,888



3.5 %



1,290,156



5.1 %



1,433,152



5.7 %



1,304,798



6.0 %



1,278,178



5.8 % Construction, land development and other land loans



4,251,633



13.3 %



3,143,607



12.6 %



3,253,389



12.9 %



2,741,455



12.6 %



2,865,279



13.0 % 1-4 family residential



8,845,384



27.6 %



7,777,079



31.1 %



7,876,021



31.1 %



7,430,929



34.1 %



7,461,900



33.9 % Home equity



776,566



2.4 %



827,696



3.3 %



846,739



3.3 %



843,708



3.8 %



848,740



3.9 % Commercial real estate

(includes multi-family residential)



10,700,208



33.4 %



7,220,978



28.9 %



7,126,212



28.2 %



5,776,397



26.5 %



5,796,937



26.3 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



1,133,443



3.5 %



1,066,122



4.3 %



1,064,540



4.2 %



1,027,904



4.7 %



1,019,589



4.6 % Consumer and other



455,087



1.4 %



412,268



1.6 %



406,680



1.6 %



376,241



1.7 %



366,027



1.7 % Energy



606,523



1.9 %



484,188



1.9 %



522,063



2.1 %



439,599



2.0 %



511,837



2.3 % Total loans

$ 32,060,409







$ 25,027,998







$ 25,287,986







$ 21,805,368







$ 22,027,769

























































Deposit Types

















































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 13,840,814



33.6 %

$ 10,739,937



32.9 %

$ 10,580,920



32.4 %

$ 9,467,911



33.2 %

$ 9,522,028



34.3 % Interest-bearing DDA



8,110,958



19.7 %



6,133,954



18.8 %



6,345,797



19.5 %



5,365,795



18.8 %



4,766,146



17.2 % Money market



10,612,648



25.7 %



8,248,194



25.3 %



8,163,557



25.0 %



6,538,213



23.0 %



6,402,591



23.0 % Savings



2,887,489



7.0 %



2,700,522



8.3 %



2,743,732



8.4 %



2,592,873



9.1 %



2,616,196



9.4 % Certificates and other time deposits



5,778,744



14.0 %



4,777,080



14.7 %



4,798,750



14.7 %



4,517,692



15.9 %



4,475,133



16.1 % Total deposits

$ 41,230,653







$ 32,599,687







$ 32,632,756







$ 28,482,484







$ 27,782,094

























































Loan to Deposit Ratio



77.8 %







76.8 %







77.5 %







76.6 %







79.3 %





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Construction Loans





Sep 30, 2026



Jun 30, 2026



Mar 31, 2026



Dec 31, 2025



Sep 30, 2025





















































Single family residential

construction

$ 870,105



20.4 %

$ 689,081



21.9 %

$ 690,393



21.2 %

$ 613,288



22.4 %

$ 665,194



23.2 % Land development



403,706



9.5 %



359,067



11.4 %



407,811



12.5 %



252,650



9.2 %



248,616



8.7 % Raw land



400,134



9.4 %



227,614



7.3 %



276,693



8.5 %



220,169



8.0 %



230,021



8.0 % Residential lots



287,831



6.8 %



224,650



7.1 %



249,071



7.7 %



199,709



7.3 %



203,396



7.1 % Commercial lots



208,192



4.9 %



61,423



2.0 %



61,691



1.9 %



59,683



2.2 %



59,853



2.1 % Commercial construction and other



2,086,482



49.0 %



1,581,569



50.3 %



1,567,640



48.2 %



1,396,850



50.9 %



1,459,255



50.9 % Net unaccreted premium (discount)



(4,817)









203









90









(894)









(1,056)





Total construction loans

$ 4,251,633







$ 3,143,607







$ 3,253,389







$ 2,741,455







$ 2,865,279







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2026







Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 798,451



$ 236,251



$ 69,681



$ 74,187



$ 5,201



$ 379,401



$ 1,563,172



Commercial and industrial

buildings

280,884





127,572





30,739





27,404





10,833





310,180





787,612



Office buildings

447,756





309,867





100,841





43,529





3,692





126,662





1,032,347



Medical buildings

86,613





59,372





29,257





41,359





23,893





62,088





302,582



Apartment buildings

356,564





230,724





151,978





10,080





10,997





335,493





1,095,836



Hotel

146,860





152,055





39,039





15,247





-





249,124





602,325



Other

321,809





64,922





147,352





4,261





5,716





430,430





974,490



Total $ 2,438,937



$ 1,180,763



$ 568,887



$ 216,067



$ 60,332



$ 1,893,378



$ 6,358,364

(U)

Acquired Loans



PSLs



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2026



Balance at

Sep 30,

2026



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2026



Balance at

Sep 30,

2026



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2026



Balance at

Sep 30,

2026

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (V) $ 388,625



$ 13,140



$ 11,830



$ 332,400



$ 4,577



$ 4,168



$ 721,025



$ 17,717



$ 15,998

American Bank (W)

15,473





16,443





17,082





1,923





1,067





589





17,396





17,510





17,671

Texas Partners Bank (X)

38,467





36,199





34,043





2,328





1,800





1,667





40,795





37,999





35,710

Stellar Bank (Y)

57,318





-





55,132





27,424





-





21,808





84,742





-





76,940

Total

499,883





65,782





118,087





364,075





7,444





28,232





863,958





73,226





146,319























































Acquired portfolio

loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (V)

14,323,981





1,216,873





1,107,752





1,376,673





239,094





220,826





15,700,654





1,455,967





1,328,578

American Bank (W)

1,810,982





1,591,292





1,334,236





93,300





75,647





73,933





1,904,282





1,666,939





1,408,169

Texas Partners Bank (X)

1,864,565





1,591,029





1,440,053





76,199





68,004





66,525





1,940,764





1,659,033





1,506,578

Stellar Bank (Y)

7,022,287





-





6,366,665





541,214





-





523,683





7,563,501





-





6,890,348

Total

25,021,815





4,399,194





10,248,706





2,087,386





382,745





884,967





27,109,201

(Z)

4,781,939





11,133,673























































Acquired portfolio

loan balances with loan

marks $ 24,521,932



$ 4,231,106



$ 10,130,619



$ 1,723,311



$ 375,301



$ 856,735



$ 26,245,243



$ 4,606,407



$ 10,987,354



(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $10.7 billion as of September 30, 2026. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas. (W) The American Merger was completed on January 1, 2026. The American Merger resulted in the addition of $1.904 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $17.4 million at acquisition date. (X) The Southwest Merger was completed on February 1, 2026. The Southwest Merger resulted in the addition of $1.941 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $40.8 million at acquisition date. (Y) The Stellar Merger was completed on July 1, 2026. The Stellar Merger resulted in the addition of $7.564 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $84.7 million at acquisition date. (Z) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Sep 30,

2026



Jun 30,

2026



Mar 31,

2026



Dec 31,

2025



Sep 30,

2025



Sep 30,

2026



Sep 30,

2025

Asset Quality







































Nonaccrual loans $ 170,251



$ 116,911



$ 106,473



$ 137,217



$ 105,529



$ 170,251



$ 105,529

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

780





2,360





2,241





317





268





780





268

Total nonperforming loans

171,031





119,271





108,714





137,534





105,797





171,031





105,797

Repossessed assets

57





9





136





12





16





57





16

Other real estate

22,784





11,296





13,257





13,296





13,750





22,784





13,750

Total nonperforming assets $ 193,872



$ 130,576



$ 122,107



$ 150,842



$ 119,563



$ 193,872



$ 119,563











































Nonperforming assets:







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 35,840



$ 22,115



$ 17,495



$ 57,237



$ 27,880



$ 35,840



$ 27,880

Construction, land development and other land loans

8,228





3,781





2,054





2,183





583





8,228





583

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

84,341





64,394





63,168





60,296





57,241





84,341





57,241

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

49,874





19,597





17,880





9,215





11,471





49,874





11,471

Agriculture (includes farmland)

12,729





15,590





16,259





16,713





17,080





12,729





17,080

Consumer and other

2,860





5,099





5,251





5,198





5,308





2,860





5,308

Total $ 193,872



$ 130,576



$ 122,107



$ 150,842



$ 119,563



$ 193,872



$ 119,563

Number of loans/properties

709





499





484





449





424





709





424

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 591,951



$ 382,841



$ 383,840



$ 333,742



$ 339,626



$ 591,951



$ 339,626











































Net charge-offs (recoveries):







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 1,848



$ 1,386



$ 39,225



$ 5,388



$ 3,341



$ 42,459



$ 4,715

Construction, land development and other land loans

(1)





50





-





(154)





34





49





(125)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

308





314





862





175





853





1,484





2,246

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

1,004





(1,064)





(121)





(665)





1,015





(181)





1,248

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(51)





28





52





(5)





(40)





29





(54)

Consumer and other

1,329





1,469





1,291





1,145





1,255





4,089





4,149

Total $ 4,437



$ 2,183



$ 41,309



$ 5,884



$ 6,458



$ 47,929



$ 12,179











































Asset Quality Ratios







































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.41 %



0.34 %



0.33 %



0.46 %



0.36 %



0.47 %



0.35 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.60 %



0.52 %



0.48 %



0.69 %



0.54 %



0.60 %



0.54 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.05 %



0.03 %



0.67 %



0.11 %



0.12 %



0.23 %



0.07 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.85 %



1.53 %



1.52 %



1.53 %



1.54 %



1.85 %



1.54 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans,

excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.91 %



1.61 %



1.61 %



1.63 %



1.64 %



1.91 %



1.64 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and the out of state tax settlement; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Sep 30,

2026

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Sep 30,

2026

Sep 30,

2025 Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:



























Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 1.18

$ 1.67

$ 1.16

$ 1.49

$ 1.45

$ 3.99

$ 4.23





























Net income

$ 141,462

$ 168,583

$ 116,267

$ 139,907

$ 137,556

$ 426,312

$ 402,936 Merger related expenses, net of tax(AA)

55,098

596

33,588

212

49

89,282

49 FDIC special assessment, net of tax(AA)

-

-

-

(2,807)

-

-

- Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA)

(732)

(6,506)

-

-

-

(7,238)

- Out of state tax settlement

4,965

-

-

-

-

4,965

- Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement

$ 200,793

$ 162,673

$ 149,855

$ 137,312

$ 137,605

$ 513,321

$ 402,985





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

119,899

100,783

99,825

94,044

95,093

106,909

95,211 Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)

$ 0.46

$ 0.01

$ 0.34

$ -

$ -

$ 0.84

$ - FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.03)

$ -

$ -

$ - Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(AA)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.06)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.06)

$ - Out of state tax settlement, per diluted common share

$ 0.04

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.04

$ - Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement

$ 1.67

$ 1.62

$ 1.50

$ 1.46

$ 1.45

$ 4.81

$ 4.23





























Reconciliation of effective income tax rate to effective income tax rate excluding out of state tax settlement:



























Effective income tax rate (unadjusted)

24.4 %

21.6 %

22.7 %

21.8 %

21.9 %

22.8 %

21.7 %





























Income before income taxes

$ 187,087

$ 215,079

$ 150,337

$ 179,021

$ 176,038

$ 552,503

$ 514,559 Provision for income taxes

45,625

46,496

34,070

39,114

38,482

126,191

111,623 Out of state tax settlement

4,965

-

-

-

-

4,965

- Provision for income taxes excluding out of state tax settlement

$ 40,660

$ 46,496

$ 34,070

$ 39,114

$ 38,482

$ 121,226

$ 111,623 Effective income tax rate excluding out of state tax settlement

21.7 %

21.6 %

22.7 %

21.8 %

21.9 %

21.9 %

21.7 %































































Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Sep 30,

2026

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Sep 30,

2026

Sep 30,

2025 Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:



























Return on average assets (unadjusted)

1.06 %

1.55 %

1.10 %

1.49 %

1.44 %

1.22 %

1.40 %





























Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement

$ 200,793

$ 162,673

$ 149,855

$ 137,312

$ 137,605

$ 513,321

$ 402,985 Average total assets

$ 53,537,676

$ 43,437,135

$ 42,219,608

$ 37,665,928

$ 38,129,863

$ 46,438,619

$ 38,489,077 Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement

1.50 %

1.50 %

1.42 %

1.46 %

1.44 %

1.47 %

1.40 %





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, and out of state tax settlement:



























Return on average common equity (unadjusted)

5.77 %

8.14 %

5.70 %

7.30 %

7.18 %

6.49 %

7.08 %





























Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement

$ 200,793

$ 162,673

$ 149,855

$ 137,312

$ 137,605

$ 513,321

$ 402,985 Average shareholders' equity

$ 9,801,108

$ 8,288,528

$ 8,160,782

$ 7,668,802

$ 7,657,978

$ 8,757,257

$ 7,583,914 Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement

8.19 %

7.85 %

7.35 %

7.16 %

7.19 %

7.82 %

7.08 %





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:



























Net income

$ 141,462

$ 168,583

$ 116,267

$ 139,907

$ 137,556

$ 426,312

$ 402,936 Average shareholders' equity

$ 9,801,108

$ 8,288,528

$ 8,160,782

$ 7,668,802

$ 7,657,978

$ 8,757,257

$ 7,583,914 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(4,721,163)

(3,931,096)

(3,768,729)

(3,556,680)

(3,560,083)

(4,146,343)

(3,563,763) Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 5,079,945

$ 4,357,432

$ 4,392,053

$ 4,112,122

$ 4,097,895

$ 4,610,914

$ 4,020,151 Return on average tangible common equity (F)

11.14 %

15.48 %

10.59 %

13.61 %

13.43 %

12.33 %

13.36 %





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA), and out of state tax settlement:



























Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(AA) and out of state tax settlement

$ 200,793

$ 162,673

$ 149,855

$ 137,312

$ 137,605

$ 513,321

$ 402,985 Average shareholders' equity

$ 9,801,108

$ 8,288,528

$ 8,160,782

$ 7,668,802

$ 7,657,978

$ 8,757,257

$ 7,583,914 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(4,721,163)

(3,931,096)

(3,768,729)

(3,556,680)

(3,560,083)

(4,146,343)

(3,563,763) Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 5,079,945

$ 4,357,432

$ 4,392,053

$ 4,112,122

$ 4,097,895

$ 4,610,914

$ 4,020,151 Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (AA), and out of state tax settlement

15.81 %

14.93 %

13.65 %

13.36 %

13.43 %

14.84 %

13.37 %































































Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Sep 30,

2026

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Sep 30,

2026

Sep 30,

2025 Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



























Shareholders' equity

$ 9,759,535

$ 8,305,259

$ 8,207,851

$ 7,616,140

$ 7,664,938

$ 9,759,535

$ 7,664,938 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(5,005,571)

(3,929,502)

(3,933,526)

(3,554,732)

(3,558,321)

(5,005,571)

(3,558,321) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,753,964

$ 4,375,757

$ 4,274,325

$ 4,061,408

$ 4,106,617

$ 4,753,964

$ 4,106,617





























Period end shares outstanding

119,713

100,646

100,835

93,058

94,993

119,713

94,993 Tangible book value per share

$ 39.71

$ 43.48

$ 42.39

$ 43.64

$ 43.23

$ 39.71

$ 43.23





























Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



























Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 4,753,964

$ 4,375,757

$ 4,274,325

$ 4,061,408

$ 4,106,617

$ 4,753,964

$ 4,106,617 Total assets

$ 54,101,075

$ 43,872,511

$ 43,619,183

$ 38,463,425

$ 38,330,469

$ 54,101,075

$ 38,330,469 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(5,005,571)

(3,929,502)

(3,933,526)

(3,554,732)

(3,558,321)

(5,005,571)

(3,558,321) Tangible assets

$ 49,095,504

$ 39,943,009

$ 39,685,657

$ 34,908,693

$ 34,772,148

$ 49,095,504

$ 34,772,148 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

9.68 %

10.96 %

10.77 %

11.63 %

11.81 %

9.68 %

11.81 %





























Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:



























Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 591,951

$ 382,841

$ 383,840

$ 333,742

$ 339,626

$ 591,951

$ 339,626 Total loans

$ 32,060,409

$ 25,027,998

$ 25,287,986

$ 21,805,368

$ 22,027,769

$ 32,060,409

$ 22,027,769 Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(1,131,888)

(1,290,156)

(1,433,152)

(1,304,798)

(1,278,178)

(1,131,888)

(1,278,178) Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 30,928,521

$ 23,737,842

$ 23,854,834

$ 20,500,570

$ 20,749,591

$ 30,928,521

$ 20,749,591 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program

1.91 %

1.61 %

1.61 %

1.63 %

1.64 %

1.91 %

1.64 %





























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets:



























Noninterest expense

$ 308,613

$ 176,176

$ 217,287

$ 138,712

$ 138,635

$ 702,076

$ 417,501





























Net interest income

$ 442,980

$ 330,550

$ 321,150

$ 274,953

$ 273,435

$ 1,094,680

$ 806,539 Noninterest income

52,720

60,705

46,474

42,780

41,238

159,899

125,521 Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets

(2,578)

(42)

318

35

3

(2,302)

1,182 Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

927

8,235

-

-

-

9,162

- Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets

54,371

52,512

46,156

42,745

41,235

153,039

124,339 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets

$ 497,351

$ 383,062

$ 367,306

$ 317,698

$ 314,670

$ 1,247,719

$ 930,878 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets

62.05 %

45.99 %

59.16 %

43.66 %

44.06 %

56.27 %

44.85 %





























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:



























Noninterest expense

$ 308,613

$ 176,176

$ 217,287

$ 138,712

$ 138,635

$ 702,076

$ 417,501 Less: merger related expenses

69,744

755

42,516

268

62

113,015

62 Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

(3,554)

-

-

- Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

$ 238,869

$ 175,421

$ 174,771

$ 141,998

$ 138,573

$ 589,061

$ 417,439





























Net interest income

$ 442,980

$ 330,550

$ 321,150

$ 274,953

$ 273,435

$ 1,094,680

$ 806,539 Noninterest income

52,720

60,705

46,474

42,780

41,238

159,899

125,521 Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets

(2,578)

(42)

318

35

3

(2,302)

1,182 Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

927

8,235

-

-

-

9,162

- Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets

54,371

52,512

46,156

42,745

41,235

153,039

124,339 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets

$ 497,351

$ 383,062

$ 367,306

$ 317,698

$ 314,670

$ 1,247,719

$ 930,878 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

48.03 %

45.79 %

47.58 %

44.70 %

44.04 %

47.21 %

44.84 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.