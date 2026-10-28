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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets and Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Potomac Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted earnings per common share, for the third quarter of 2026. This represents a 12% increase from the third quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.02% and return on average equity was 11.70% for the quarter.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $9.0 million, or $2.16 per share. This represents an increase of $2.4 million, or 36%, compared to the same period in 2025 when net income was $6.6 million, or $1.59 per share.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Net income

$2,591

$3,320

$2,322

EPS, basic and diluted

$0.63

$0.80

$0.56

ROA

1.02 %

1.32 %

0.98 %

ROE

11.70 %

15.52 %

11.62 %





Non-GAAP Measures(1):




Adj. Net income

$ 2,591

$3,320

$2,387

Adj. EPS (basic and diluted)

$0.63

$0.80

$0.58

Adj. ROA

1.02 %

1.32 %

1.01 %

Adj. ROE

11.70 %

15.52 %

11.94 %

Adj. Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$3,684

$4,552

$3,275

Adj. Pre-provision, pre-tax ROA

1.46 %

1.82 %

1.39 %

Net interest margin

3.79 %

3.76 %

3.54 %

Efficiency ratio

68.01 %

61.16 %

67.14 %

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

Alice Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bancshares stated, "While net income in the third quarter was lower than the preceding quarter, our second quarter results benefited from several revenue items that were not indicative of our ongoing earnings run rate. In contrast, third quarter performance reflects the strength of our core banking franchise, with continued expansion in net interest margin, strong deposit growth, solid loan production, and favorable asset quality. Reaching the $1 billion asset milestone while delivering a return on assets above 1.00% demonstrates the durability of our earnings and the effectiveness of our long-term growth strategy."

Expansion in New and Existing Markets

During the third quarter, the Bank opened a bank branch location in downtown Winchester, Virginia, which is located in one of Virginia's fastest-growing metro areas. The branch offers comprehensive banking services to individuals and businesses. The expansion into the new market is being led by an experienced market president and branch business development officer.

Strategic Talent Investments

To support its strategic growth objectives, the Bank invested in key leadership additions and organizational enhancements during the third quarter of 2026. These investments included the appointment of a Chief Operations Officer to strengthen operational capabilities and support future growth, and a Director of Digital and Payment Strategy to advance the Bank's digital banking and payments platforms. In addition, the Bank's Chief Information Officer recently transitioned to the Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, which expanded his leadership role to include enterprise-wide innovation and strategic transformation initiatives. Collectively, these leadership investments are designed to support market expansion, enhance operational efficiency, accelerate digital initiatives, and position the Bank for continued long-term growth.

Refinanced Subordinated Debt

The Company issued $15.0 million of subordinated debt on August 20, 2026, with a fixed interest rate of 6.50% until September 15, 2031, and a maturity date of September 15, 2036. Net proceeds of the issuance were used to fully redeem $10.0 million of subordinated debt, with a floating interest rate of 8.54%, on September 15, 2026. The remainder of the proceeds is available to invest in the Bank's capital to support asset growth or other strategic initiatives.

Third Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending September 30, 2026, are as follows, with comparisons to the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, unless otherwise noted:

  • Total assets surpassed $1.0 billion for the first time
  • Net income increased 12% year-over-year
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.79%
  • Return on assets was 1.02%
  • Return on equity was 11.70%
  • Loans increased 3% (annualized) and 6% year-over-year
  • Deposits increased 24% (annualized) and 8% year over year
  • Book value per share increased to $21.13, or 9% year-over-year

Net Interest Income

Third Quarter 2026 compared to Second Quarter 2026

Net interest income was $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $132 thousand, or 1%, over the second quarter of 2026. Total interest and dividend income increased by $89 thousand, while total interest expense decreased by $43 thousand. Interest income on loans was elevated in the second quarter of 2026 from accelerated loan fee income totaling $139 thousand from the payoff of a loan prior to its maturity date. If the accelerated fee income were excluded from second quarter results, net interest income would have increased $271 thousand, or 12% annualized, in the third quarter.

The increase in interest and dividend income was attributable to an increase of $86 thousand, or 1%, from interest income and fees on loans and an increase of $41 thousand, or 5%, from interest income on securities. The increases were partially offset by a $38 thousand decrease in other interest and dividend income. The increases resulted from higher yields and balance of the loans and securities portfolios. The decrease in other interest income and dividends was attributable to a decrease in the balance of interest-bearing deposits held in other financial institutions.

The decrease in total interest expense was attributable to a $52 thousand, or 2%, decrease in interest expense on deposits, and a $73 thousand, or 25%, decrease in interest expense on long term borrowings, which were partially offset by an $82 thousand, or 38%, increase in interest expense on subordinated debt. Interest expense on deposits decreased from a lower cost of deposits, while interest expense on long term borrowings decreased from lower borrowed amounts during the third quarter.

The increase in interest expense on subordinated debt resulted primarily from the timing of refinancing activities during the third quarter. The Company issued $15.0 million of subordinated debt on August 20, 2026, and used the proceeds to fully redeem $10.0 million of previously issued subordinated debt on September 15, 2026. Due to the timing of the transactions, there was a period in which the entire $25.0 million was outstanding.

Third Quarter 2026 compared to Third Quarter 2025

Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 15%. Total interest and dividend income increased by $868 thousand, or 7%, while total interest expense decreased by $334 thousand, or 8%.

The increase in interest and dividend income was attributable to an increase of $702 thousand, or 7%, from interest income and fees on loans and an increase of $225 thousand, or 32%, from interest income on securities. The increases were partially offset by a decrease of $58 thousand, or 5%, from other interest income and dividends. The increases resulted from higher yields on loans and securities and growth in the loan and securities portfolios. The decrease in other interest income and dividends was attributable to a decrease in interest-bearing deposits held in other financial institutions.

The decrease in total interest expense was primarily attributable to a $381 thousand, or 10%, decrease in interest expense on deposits. The decrease in interest expense was attributable to a lower cost of deposits, which was 1.52% compared to 1.82% for the same period one year ago.

Noninterest Income

Third Quarter 2026 compared to Second Quarter 2026

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the third quarter, which was a 13% decrease from the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a $100 thousand decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans and a $306 thousand decrease in other operating income. Although the Bank continued to originate SBA loans, there were no loans sold during the third quarter. Other operating income was elevated in the second quarter from a $201 thousand loan prepayment penalty and other income earned from incentives on debit card transactions. The decreases in gains on SBA loans and other operating income were partially offset by increases in service charges on deposit accounts, gains on the sale of mortgage loans, and debit card interchange income.

Third Quarter 2026 compared to Third Quarter 2025

Noninterest income increased by 18%, compared to the same period in the prior year, driven by growth in wealth and investment income, service charges on deposits, and debit card interchange income. Wealth and investment income increased $254 thousand, or 48%, primarily from the implementation of a new client fee schedule in the first quarter of 2026. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $48 thousand, or 22%, from an increase in overdraft activity and debit card interchange fee income increased $35 thousand, or 6%, from an increase in transaction volume.

Noninterest Expense

Third Quarter 2026 compared to Second Quarter 2026

Noninterest expense totaled $7.8 million, which was a 9% increase over the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to a $391 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $143 thousand increase in other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased from the addition of employees to support growth initiatives and an increase in incentive expense and commissions. Other operating expenses increased from an increase in losses from fraudulent transactions in customer accounts.

Third Quarter 2026 compared to Third Quarter 2025

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 16%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily a result of a $757 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $96 thousand increase in data processing, a $55 thousand increase in marketing expenses, and a $62 thousand increase in other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased primarily from the addition of employees to support growth initiatives and an increase in incentive compensation. Data processing expense increased from annual software updates, enhancements to fraud detection software, and network upgrades Marketing expense increased as a result of the Bank's growth and expansion initiatives and other operating expenses increased from an increase in losses from fraudulent transactions in customer accounts.

Asset Quality

Overview

Asset quality metrics remained favorable as of September 30, 2026. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.17% on September 30, 2026, compared to 0.43% on June 30, 2026, and 0.09% on September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.06% on September 30, 2026, compared to 0.05% on June 30, 2026, and 0.22% on September 30, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.27% for the third quarter of 2026 and the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.8 million, or 1.00% of total loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $350 thousand for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $250 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 and $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses was comprised of a $350 thousand provision for loans and no provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in provision for credit losses during the third quarter over prior periods was attributable to an increase in net charge-offs during the period.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.8 million, or 1.00% of total loans on September 30, 2026, compared to 1.03% of total loans on June 30, 2026, and 1.03% of total loans on September 30, 2025.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning

$7,938

$7,972

$7,359

Net charge-offs

(537)

(244)

(13)

Provision for credit losses on loans

350

210

160

Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending

$7,751

$7,938

$7,506

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $477 thousand on September 30, 2026, and $477 thousand on June 30, 2026. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the third quarter, compared to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $40 thousand for the second quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.0 billion on September 30, 2026, which was a 19% increase (annualized) from June 30, 2026, and a 7% increase year-over-year. There was no meaningful change in the Bank's asset composition when comparing balances on September 30, 2026, to balances on June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025.

Interest-bearing deposits held in other financial institutions increased by $37.1 million during the third quarter and decreased by $3.1 million from one year ago.

Securities available for sale increased $2.3 million, or 9% annualized, during the third quarter, and increased $21.0 million, or 27% from one year ago. Net unrealized losses in the securities portfolio totaled $7.5 million on September 30, 2026, which was an increase of $1.7 million from June 30, 2026, and an increase of $2.5 million from September 30, 2025. The increases were attributable to changes in market rates.

Total (gross) loans increased $6.5 million, or 3% annualized, during the third quarter, which was primarily attributable to an $8.5 million increase in other real estate loans (secured by commercial real estate). The loan growth occurred despite a larger than expected amount of loans that paid off prior to their maturity dates during the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased $46.1 million, or 6%.

Total deposits increased $51.6 million, or 24% annualized, during the third quarter, and increased $66.0 million, or 8%, year over year. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled 23% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026.

Other borrowings decreased to $17.9 million on September 30, 2026, compared to $30.0 million on June 30, 2026, and $32.0 million one year ago. The decrease was attributable to an FHLB advance that matured in the third quarter. On September 30, 2026, other borrowings was comprised of two FHLB advances totaling $14.5 million with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.12% and maturity dates ranging from 2027 to 2028.

Shareholders' equity totaled $87.6 million on September 30, 2026, an increase of $665 thousand, or 3% annualized from June 30, 2026, and $7.2 million, or 9%, from one year ago. The increases were attributable to growth in retained earnings. Retained earnings increased $2.0 million, or 10% annualized, quarter-over-quarter, and $9.0 million, or 13%, year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2026 and increased $1.8 million year-over-year from changes in market rates. The Bank remained well-capitalized based on capital ratios at the end of the following quarterly periods:


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Total capital ratio(2)

14.09 %

14.06 %

13.74 %

Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

13.04 %

12.97 %

12.66 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

13.04 %

12.97 %

12.66 %

Leverage ratio(2)

10.04 %

9.85 %

9.84 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)(3)

8.53 %

8.86 %

8.35 %

Dividends

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, which was equal to the dividend paid during the second quarter of 2026.

The Company recently announced that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share was declared for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend was declared for all shareholders of record as of November 5, 2026, and payable on November 12, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The plan ends on October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. There were no repurchases of common stock during the first nine months of 2026 or during 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its ten-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust and Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For," the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts




Alice P. Frazier
President and CEO
(304) 728-2431
[email protected]

M. Shane Bell

Executive Vice President and CFO
(304) 728-2434

[email protected]

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Performance Summary










(in thousands, except share and per share data)










(unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Income Statement










Interest and dividend income:










Interest and fees on loans

$ 11,149


$ 11,063


$ 10,447


$ 32,696


$ 29,630

Taxable interest on securities

934


893


709


2,623


2,134

Tax-exempt interest on securities

29


29


30


88


87

Other interest and dividends

1,002


1,040


1,060


2,875


2,723

Total interest and dividend income

$ 13,114


$ 13,025


$ 12,246


$ 38,282


$ 34,574

Interest expense:










Interest on deposits

$ 3,328


$ 3,380


$ 3,709


$ 9,950


$ 10,146

Interest on short term borrowings

6


6


9


15


9

Interest on long term borrowings

214


287


312


791


934

Interest on subordinated debt

300


218


152


733


433

Total interest expense

$ 3,848


$ 3,891


$ 4,182


$ 11,489


$ 11,522

Net interest income

$ 9,266


$ 9,134


$ 8,064


$ 26,793


$ 23,052

Provision for credit losses

350


250


200


800


675

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 8,916


$ 8,884


$ 7,864


$ 25,993


$ 22,377

Noninterest Income:










Wealth and investments

$ 779


$ 790


$ 525


$ 2,314


$ 1,528

Service charges on deposit accounts

265


240


217


739


702

Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans

393


350


408


1,237


1,006

ATM and check card fees

578


563


543


1,640


1,536

Income from bank owned life insurance

104


102


102


307


299

Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment

-


(1)


(1)


(10)


(3)

Net gain on sale of SBA loans

-


100


-


508


-

Other operating income

144


450


120


962


441

Total noninterest income

$ 2,263


$ 2,594


$ 1,914


$ 7,697


$ 5,509

Noninterest expenses:










Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4,474


$ 4,083


$ 3,717


$ 12,606


$ 10,860

Occupancy

340


321


310


995


964

Equipment

344


301


351


914


1,071

Accounting, audit, and compliance

89


58


72


220


211

Marketing

170


231


115


548


345

Data processing

509


471


413


1,465


1,318

FDIC assessment

113


114


111


335


314

Other professional fees

150


139


208


424


480

Trust professional fees

219


209


190


634


505

Director and committee fees

126


117


93


369


258

Legal fees

37


16


47


70


103

Supplies

85


71


55


245


200

Communications

121


129


119


371


343

ATM and check card expense

291


282


269


846


773

Other operating expenses

777


634


715


2,125


1,740

Total noninterest expenses

$ 7,845


$ 7,176


$ 6,785


$ 22,167


$ 19,485

Income before income tax expense

$ 3,334


$ 4,302


$ 2,993


$ 11,523


$ 8,401

Income tax expense

743


982


671


2,568


1,817

Net income

$ 2,591


$ 3,320


$ 2,322


$ 8,955


$ 6,584

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Performance Summary










(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)





















As of or For the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Common Share and Per Common Share Data










Earnings per common share, basic

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.56


$ 2.16


$ 1.59

Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.58


$ 2.12


$ 1.62

Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.56


$ 2.16


$ 1.59

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.58


$ 2.12


$ 1.62

Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Shares outstanding at period end

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

$ 21.13


$ 20.97


$ 19.39


$ 21.13


$ 19.39

Cash dividends

$ 0.15


$ 0.15


$ 0.13


$ 0.43


$ 0.39











Key Performance Ratios










Return on average assets

1.02 %


1.32 %


0.98 %


1.21 %


0.97 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.02 %


1.32 %


1.01 %


1.18 %


0.99 %

Return on average equity

11.70 %


15.52 %


11.62 %


13.93 %


11.48 %

Adjusted return on average equity (1)

11.70 %


15.52 %


11.94 %


13.65 %


11.74 %

Net interest margin (1)

3.79 %


3.76 %


3.54 %


3.74 %


3.52 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

68.01 %


61.16 %


67.14 %


64.68 %


67.52 %











Average Balances










Average assets

$ 1,003,240


$ 1,005,076


$ 936,572


$ 990,253


$ 906,923

Average earning assets

971,386


973,898


905,307


958,759


875,936

Average shareholders' equity

87,892


85,785


79,290


85,932


76,667











Asset Quality










Loan charge-offs

$ 543


$ 251


$ 23


$ 816


$ 110

Loan recoveries

6


7


10


19


50

Net charge-offs

537


244


13


797


60

Non-accrual loans

657


500


2,138


657


2,138

Nonperforming assets (5)

657


500


2,138


657


2,138

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

1,331


3,163


694


1,331


694

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

15


128


-


15


-

Special mention loans

23,999


21,078


15,635


23,999


15,635

Substandard loans, accruing

1,039


418


1,125


1,039


1,125

Annualized net charge-offs/total loans

0.27 %


0.13 %


0.01 %


0.14 %


0.01 %

Non performing assets/total assets

0.06 %


0.05 %


0.22 %


0.06 %


0.22 %

Accruing past due loans/total loans

0.17 %


0.43 %


0.09 %


0.17 %


0.09 %











Capital Ratios (2)










Total capital

$ 109,945


$ 108,160


$ 100,914


$ 109,945


$ 100,914

Tier 1 capital

101,716


99,746


92,921


101,716


92,921

Common equity tier 1 capital

101,716


99,746


92,921


101,716


92,921

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

14.09 %


14.06 %


13.74 %


14.09 %


13.74 %

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

13.04 %


12.97 %


12.66 %


13.04 %


12.66 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets

13.04 %


12.97 %


12.66 %


13.04 %


12.66 %

Leverage ratio

10.04 %


9.85 %


9.84 %


10.04 %


9.84 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Performance Summary










(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)











For the Period Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025

Balance Sheet










Cash and due from banks

$ 4,031


$ 4,884


$ 6,133


$ 3,603


$ 4,648

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial
institutions

112,075


74,980


87,754


76,046


115,174

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,106


$ 79,864


$ 93,887


$ 79,649


$ 119,822

Securities available for sale, at fair value

98,915


96,642


92,713


80,905


77,935

Equity securities, at fair value

331


309


280


258


278

Restricted securities

1,410


2,122


1,852


1,932


1,932

Loans held for sale

2,710


3,321


1,771


2,804


2,946

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

770,441


763,774


750,548


743,808


724,611

Premises and equipment, net

9,168


8,776


8,734


8,759


8,164

Accrued interest receivable

2,741


2,800


2,719


2,309


2,592

Bank owned life insurance

14,207


14,103


14,002


14,378


14,275

Other assets

11,115


9,744


9,340


9,482


9,708

Total assets

$ 1,027,144


$ 981,455


$ 975,846


$ 944,284


$ 962,263











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 211,123


$ 196,835


$ 187,715


$ 183,461


$ 204,355

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

688,257


650,911


657,665


629,568


629,062

Total deposits

$ 899,380


$ 847,746


$ 845,380


$ 813,029


$ 833,417

Short term borrowings

3,423


2,967


2,241


2,451


3,013

Long term borrowings

14,500


27,000


27,000


29,000


29,000

Subordinated debt

14,597


10,000


10,000


10,000


10,000

Accrued interest payable

902


993


936


1,052


1,037

Other liabilities

6,773


5,846


5,652


6,309


5,437

Total liabilities

$ 939,575


$ 894,552


$ 891,209


$ 861,841


$ 881,904











Common stock

$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493

Surplus

14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547

Retained Earnings

77,821


75,852


73,154


70,649


68,815

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(5,798)


(4,495)


(4,063)


(3,752)


(4,002)


$ 91,063


$ 90,397


$ 88,131


$ 85,937


$ 83,853

Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury

(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 87,569


$ 86,903


$ 84,637


$ 82,443


$ 80,359

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,027,144


$ 981,455


$ 975,846


$ 944,284


$ 962,263











Loan Data










Construction and land development

$ 41,982


$ 41,585


$ 37,751


$ 45,537


$ 45,979

Secured by farmland

7,306


7,351


7,435


7,509


7,594

Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

270,257


270,734


270,027


258,467


256,974

Secured by multifamily residential properties

38,400


38,906


38,205


39,280


39,928

Secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential
properties

128,574


122,061


114,770


114,078


117,053

Secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties

220,067


218,096


217,282


205,548


188,227

Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)

432


101


109


120


128

Commercial and industrial loans (except those
secured by real estate)

62,052


62,967


63,517


72,158


66,965

Consumer installment loans

2,752


2,830


2,859


2,757


2,845

All other loans

6,370


7,081


6,565


6,150


6,424

Total loans

$ 778,192


$ 771,712


$ 758,520


$ 751,604


$ 732,117

Allowance for credit losses

(7,751)


(7,938)


(7,972)


(7,796)


(7,506)

Loans, net

$ 770,441


$ 763,774


$ 750,548


$ 743,808


$ 724,611

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Non-GAAP Reconciliations










(in thousands, except share and per share data)










(unaudited)





















As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Adjusted Net Income










Net income (GAAP)

$ 2,591


$ 3,320


$ 2,322


$ 8,955


$ 6,584

Add: Core system conversion expense

-


-


-


-


85

Add: Renaming expense

-


-


82


-


104

Subtract: BOLI death benefit

-


-


-


(227)


-

Total adjustments

$ -


$ -


$ 82


$ (227)


$ 189

Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)

-


-


(17)


48


(40)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,591


$ 3,320


$ 2,387


$ 8,776


$ 6,733





















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic










Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.56


$ 2.16


$ 1.59

Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.58


$ 2.12


$ 1.62





















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted










Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.56


$ 2.16


$ 1.59

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.63


$ 0.80


$ 0.58


$ 2.12


$ 1.62





















Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings










Net interest income

$ 9,266


$ 9,134


$ 8,064


$ 26,793


$ 23,052

Total noninterest income

2,263


2,594


1,914


7,697


5,509

Net revenue

$ 11,529


$ 11,728


$ 9,978


$ 34,490


$ 28,561

Total noninterest expense

7,845


7,176


6,785


22,167


19,485

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 3,684


$ 4,552


$ 3,193


$ 12,323


$ 9,076

Add: Core system conversion expense

-


-


-


-


85

Add: Bank renaming expense

-


-


82


-


104

Subtract: BOLI death benefit

-


-


-


(227)


-

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 3,684


$ 4,552


$ 3,275


$ 12,096


$ 9,265





















Adjusted Performance Ratios










Average assets

$ 1,003,240


$ 1,005,076


$ 936,572


$ 990,253


$ 906,923

Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.02 %


1.32 %


0.98 %


1.21 %


0.97 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.02 %


1.32 %


1.01 %


1.18 %


0.99 %











Average shareholders' equity

$ 87,892


$ 85,785


$ 79,290


$ 85,932


$ 76,667

Return on average equity (GAAP)

11.70 %


15.52 %


11.62 %


13.93 %


11.48 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

11.70 %


15.52 %


11.94 %


13.65 %


11.74 %











Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.46 %


1.82 %


1.35 %


1.66 %


1.34 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average
assets

1.46 %


1.82 %


1.39 %


1.63 %


1.37 %











Net Interest Margin










Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 9,272


$ 9,140


$ 8,070


$ 26,811


$ 23,070

Average earning assets

971,386


973,898


905,307


958,759


875,936

Net interest margin

3.79 %


3.76 %


3.54 %


3.74 %


3.52 %





















Efficiency Ratio










Total noninterest expense

$ 7,845


$ 7,176


$ 6,785


$ 22,167


$ 19,485

Subtract: Core system conversion expense

-


-


-


-


(85)

Subtract: Renaming expense

-


-


(82)


-


(104)

Total noninterest expense subtotal

$ 7,845


$ 7,176


$ 6,703


$ 22,167


$ 19,296

Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 9,272


$ 9,140


$ 8,070


$ 26,811


$ 23,070

Total noninterest income

$ 2,263


$ 2,594


$ 1,914


$ 7,697


$ 5,509

Add: Net losses on disposal of premises &
equipment

-


(1)


(1)


(10)


(3)

Subtract: Bank owned life insurance death benefit

-


-


-


(227)


-

Total noninterest income subtotal

$ 2,263


$ 2,593


$ 1,913


$ 7,460


$ 5,506

Subtotal

$ 11,535


$ 11,733


$ 9,983


$ 34,271


$ 28,576











Efficiency ratio

68.01 %


61.16 %


67.14 %


64.68 %


67.52 %











Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income










GAAP measures:










Interest income - loans

$ 11,149


$ 11,063


$ 10,447


$ 32,696


$ 29,630

Interest income - investments taxable

934


893


709


2,623


2,134

Interest income - investments tax exempt

29


29


30


88


87

Interest income - other

1,002


1,040


1,060


2,875


2,723

Interest expense - deposits

(3,328)


(3,380)


(3,709)


(9,950)


(10,146)

Interest expense - short term borrowings

(6)


(6)


(9)


(15)


(9)

Interest expense - long term borrowings

(214)


(287)


(312)


(791)


(934)

Interest expense - subordinated debt

(300)


(218)


(152)


(733)


(433)

Net interest income

$ 9,266


$ 9,134


$ 8,064


$ 26,793


$ 23,052

Non-GAAP measures:










Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest
income - municipal securities (4)

$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 18


$ 18

Tax equivalent net interest income

$ 9,272


$ 9,140


$ 8,070


$ 26,811


$ 23,070











Tangible Book Value Per Share










Tangible common equity

$ 87,569


$ 86,903


$ 80,359


$ 87,569


$ 80,359

Common shares outstanding, ending

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share

$ 21.13


$ 20.97


$ 19.39


$ 21.13


$ 19.39





















(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.


(2) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bank.










(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.










(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%










(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans. There was no other real estate owned for the periods presented.




SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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