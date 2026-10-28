TrustScale Acquires RagMetrics AI Configuration and Evaluation Systems, Expanding Its Portfolio for Safer and Better AI

Acquisition expands TrustScale's Nuance Configurability and Rubrics alongside Argus Evaluation Automations; RagMetrics CEO Olivier Cohen and CTO Hernan Lardiez join TrustScale

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / TrustScale , an AI training, evaluation and assurance company, today announced it has acquired the technology assets and IP of RagMetrics, an AI configuration and evaluation platform. Hallucinations cost organizations nearly $70 billion a year and the problem must be addressed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. The acquisition expands TrustScale's product portfolio with additional AI intellectual property, configuration capabilities and evaluation technology, including a cost-effective, AI-as-a-Judge offering for low- to moderate-risk use cases.

As part of the transaction, RagMetrics CEO Olivier Cohen, a serial entrepreneur who has built and scaled AI and SaaS companies in the US and EMEA, joins TrustScale as Principal, AI Solutions. Hernan Lardiez, whose career spans Microsoft, McAfee, Nokia and Fiserv, joins TrustScale's Product and Customer Solutions teams.

"Everyone wants AI that is safer and better, and they need assurance that their AI's risk profile fits their business needs," said Lawrence Snapp, CEO of TrustScale. "RagMetrics expands TrustScale's Nuance specifications and Argus automation capabilities, empowering labs, builders, and enterprises with granular AI configurability that integrates with our Argus automation system to evaluate and correct AI mistakes real-time. Bringing Olivier and Hernan onto the team also accelerates our work to remove enterprise adoption friction and unleash AI's potential without unbearable risks."

The RagMetrics acquisition supports TrustScale's three-pillar approach to making AI safer and better: Nuance defines AI quality through specifications, rubrics and frameworks; Argus automates training, evaluation, correction and assurance; and Humanus brings domain expertise and human judgment to cases that require them. Together, these capabilities help AI makers, shapers and users at the model, agent and application levels, to improve and trust their AI across open and closed models & public and private data.

"AI evaluation starts with defining what you want an intelligence system to do and having a practical way to measure whether it delivers in real-time to prevent problems," said Cohen. "Joining TrustScale gives us the opportunity to bring RagMetrics' capabilities into a broader system for AI safety, quality and improvement, helping customers move from experimentation to trusted use in public and private environments."

To learn more about TrustScale's AI specifications, training, evaluation, correction and assurance offerings, visit TrustScale.ai .

About TrustScale

TrustScale is an AI security and quality company offering configuration, training, evaluation and assurance solutions that empower organizations to create, shape and use artificial intelligence with greater confidence and control. Built on more than 20 years of data solutions across 200-plus languages, TrustScale develops independent technologies that automate the detection of AI mistakes, evaluate claims against grounded evidence and empower people to be in control of consequential decisions and actions. Learn more at TrustScale.ai .

Media contact:

Songue PR for TrustScale

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SOURCE: TrustScale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trustscale-acquires-ragmetrics-ai-configuration-and-evaluation-sy-1242629