EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Completes $521 Million ABS Financing

Transaction underscores EdgeCore's ability to secure capital and deliver data center capacity with certainty amid growing industry constraints

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the completion of an asset-backed securitization (ABS), totaling $521 million. Proceeds will be used to refinance construction loans and fund future green data center development.

This issuance is backed by EdgeCore's fully stabilized SV01 data center in Silicon Valley, which is comprised of 36 MW of IT capacity and is located on EdgeCore's Santa Clara, CA campus. When combined with EdgeCore's inaugural ABS issuance from 2025, this transaction more than doubles EdgeCore's financeable IT capacity, which now totals 62 MW. Both buildings are fully leased to the same high investment grade hyperscale tenant.

"Today's announcement of our second ABS financing is a strong signal to the market that EdgeCore continues to deliver data center capacity with certainty despite industrywide delays related to power delivery, supply chain activities and capital deployment," said Julie Brewer, EVP of Finance, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "EdgeCore's exponential growth is supported by the strong financial backing of our owner, Partners Group, and our ability to raise funds through strategies such as this asset backed securitization."

This ABS is comprised of designated green bonds, issued in accordance with EdgeCore's Green Financing Framework and aligned with the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association, reflecting EdgeCore's continued commitment to sustainable development and operations practices.

"Since Partners Group acquired EdgeCore in late 2022, the company has grown into a scaled hyperscale platform serving the world's largest cloud and technology companies," said Fentress Boyse, Member of Management, Infrastructure, Partners Group. "EdgeCore's second ABS financing in as many years demonstrates the quality of the contracted cash flows the team has built and the depth of capital available to support the platform. This is a reflection of EdgeCore's uncompromising delivery record in tandem with its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and safety."

The ABS transaction was led by MUFG as sole structuring advisor, with ING and MUFG acting as joint book-running managers. First Citizens Capital Securities and Huntington Capital Markets acted as co-managers. King & Spalding served as counsel to EdgeCore and Partners Group, and Milbank served as counsel to the underwriters.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2026 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Gaudet

courtney.gaudet@edgecore.com

SOURCE: EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edgecore-digital-infrastructure-completes-521-million-abs-financ-1242981