Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce preliminary results of the Fall channel sampling program at its Traxxin Project located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and is also pleased to provide an update on Ring of Fire progress.

Mechanical stripping and channel sampling at the Traxxin Main Zone focused on the up-dip projection of a mineralized quartz vein intersected in hole TX-26-02 earlier this year, which returned 100.7 g/t gold over 2.95 meters, announced in a Bold news release dated June 25, 2026. Gold Results for 30 channel samples have now been received from the laboratory, ranging from 9 to 24,800 ppb gold (0.009 to 24.8 g/t), with 6 samples returning > 5 g/t gold and 11 samples returning >1 g/t gold. These results include the highest gold values in channel sampling to date at the Traxxin Main Zone as well as the densest concentration of anomalous gold values in channel samples to date. This supports the Bold technical team's hypothesis that the eastern side of the more than 20-meter wide Traxxin shear zone may be particularly enriched in gold mineralization. Full channel sample results are provided in Table 1 (below), and Figure 1 (below) shows the 2026 channel sampling results in conjunction with the 2021 channel sampling results (announced in a Bold news release dated January 12, 2022).

Table 1 Traxxin Main Zone Channel Sampling Results Sample_No Channel_No Easting

(NAD83 UTM

Zone 15) Northing

(NAD83 UTM

Zone 15) Length_cm Cumulative_

length_cm Azi_deg Dip_deg Rock Type Au ppb C277101 TX1 654224.3 5412530.1 60 60 150 38 Chlorite Schist 9 C277102 TX1 654224.5 5412529.5 70 130 183 0 Chlorite Schist 346 C277103 TX2 654225.7 5412530.7 30 30 150 21 Quartz Vein 33 C277104 TX2 654225.9 5412530.3 57 87 150 0 Quartz Vein 47 C277105 TX3 654226.1 5412532.3 35 35 133 68 Quartz Vein 62 C277106 TX3 654226.2 5412532.2 25 60 133 0 Quartz Vein 873 C277107 TX3 654226.5 5412532.0 40 100 133 22 Quartz Vein 106 C277108 TX4 654226.3 5412532.6 40 40 105 41 Quartz Vein 197 C277109 TX5 654226.7 5412532.7 45 45 115 43 Quartz Vein 2160 C277110 TX6 654226.3 5412533.4 30 30 110 60 Quartz Vein 3660 C277111 TX7 654227.1 5412533.0 55 55 130 35 Quartz Vein 57 C277112 TX8 654227.5 5412532.6 30 30 163 26 Quartz Vein 50 C277113 TX9 654226.6 5412533.6 55 55 115 43 Quartz Vein 167 C277114 TX9 654226.9 5412533.4 55 55 133 31 Chlorite Schist 6040 C277115 TX10 654227.8 5412533.2 30 30 140 0 Quartz Vein 5810 C277116 TX10 654228.0 5412533.0 40 70 140 22 Quartz Vein 504 C277117 TX11 654227.3 5412534.3 70 70 123 38 Quartz Vein 520 C277118 TX12 654228.0 5412535.1 35 35 151 44 Quartz Vein 44 C277119 TX13 654228.1 5412534.7 40 40 151 0 Chlorite Schist 982 C277121 TX14 654228.3 5412534.3 45 45 145 27 Quartz Vein 9410 C277122 TX15 654228.2 5412535.3 55 55 121 39 Quartz Vein 4510 C277123 TX16 654227.8 5412540.0 70 70 115 22 Quartz Vein 5820 C277124 TX17 654228.2 5412539.1 45 45 115 0 Quartz Vein 100 C277125 TX17 654228.6 5412538.9 50 95 122 0 Quartz Vein 4880 C277126 TX17 654229.0 5412538.6 55 150 118 15 Quartz Vein 5980 C277127 TX17 654229.6 5412538.4 70 220 112 17 Altered Tonalite 790 C277128 TX17 654230.2 5412538.2 70 290 110 24 Altered Tonalite 361 C277129 TX17 654230.8 5412538.0 65 355 110 31 Chlorite Schist 1300 C277130 TX18 654232.6 5412537.6 75 75 120 0 Altered Tonalite 158 C277131 TX19 654228.6 5412534.9 35 35 125 24 Chlorite Schist 24800





Figure 1: Fall 2026 Channel Sampling Results at Traxxin Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/321354_bold-ventures-figure1.jpg

Additional mechanical stripping and channel sampling has been carried out along strike from the gold-bearing vein along the eastern edge of the Traxxin Main Zone, with results from 84 additional channel samples pending.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "The program's success reflects the Company's evolving understanding of the Traxxin gold system, and final channel sampling results should greatly aid in targeting the upcoming drilling."

Ring of Fire News

The Company is also pleased to draw attention to recent developments regarding the Ring of Fire, Ontario, where Bold holds mineral rights including a 10% carried interest in the Black Horse Chromite Deposit (for more information, please refer to the Ring of Fire page on Bold's website). The Federal government recently matched the province of Ontario's $1 billion pledge towards road construction to the Ring of Fire. The funding is part of a $9-billion package intended to bolster key economic sectors in critical mineral development and downstream in the steel and automotive industries. See link to article below:

Ottawa matches Ontario with $1 billion for Ring of Fire roads - Northern Ontario Business

Bold Ventures shares the provincial and federal governments' desire for urgent action on critical mineral development and applauds this important milestone for the Ring of Fire.

Channel Sampling QAQC

Channel samples were cut by portable diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags and driven to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Control samples (blanks, gold standards, duplicates) were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 5%. All samples were analyzed for gold concentrations using ActLabs method 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and over-limit (> 5g/t) samples were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A3-50, a 50g gravimetric fire assay. Channel sample lengths, orientations, dips and positions relative to geological features were mapped under supervision of the QP.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321354