Nosa Plugs AB: NOSA signs agreement with SEDA S.p.A. and strengthens its presence in the Italian healthcare market

Nosa Plugs AB (publ) has today, through its subsidiary NoseOption AB ("NOSA" or the "Company"), entered into a distribution agreement with Italian company SEDA S.p.A. ("SEDA") for the sale of NOSA Odor control, NOSA Microbial control and NOSA Smell training in the Italian market. SEDA is an established distributor of medical devices and equipment, with nationwide coverage in Italy and sales to hospitals and clinics. As the partnership begins, SEDA will place an initial order for NOSA's Odor control, Microbial control and Smell training products.

Founded in 1973, SEDA has more than 50 years of experience distributing medical technology and clinical solutions in areas including anaesthesia and intensive care, cardiology, surgery, dialysis and emergency care. The company has 42 employees and annual revenue of approximately EUR 20 million. SEDA operates throughout Italy and also serves healthcare customers in San Marino and Vatican City.

The agreement marks a significant expansion of NOSA's commercial presence in Italy. NOSA already has a smaller distribution partnership in the market through For.me.sa. Srl, but the partnership with SEDA gives the Company access to a substantially larger organisation, broader customer relationships and an established sales structure serving Italian hospitals and clinics.

"Italy is a large and strategically important healthcare market for NOSA. With SEDA, we have a partner with the reach, organisation and expertise needed to successfully roll out our full healthcare product range," says Adrian Liljefors, CEO of Nosa Plugs AB.

NOSA Odor control is designed to reduce the perception of unpleasant odours in settings such as healthcare and care environments. NOSA Microbial control is designed for use in environments where exposure to airborne microorganisms may occur, while NOSA Smell training is used for structured smell training. The agreement enables SEDA to offer a broader range of NOSA's solutions to its established customer base in the Italian healthcare sector.

The Italian healthcare market is the third largest in Europe, with more than 1,000 hospitals and over one million people employed in the sector. The market is therefore strategically important to the Company in the long term.

For further information:

Adrian Liljefors, CEO Nosa Plugs AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@nosaplugs.com

About NOSA:

NOSA Plugs AB (publ) is a Swedish medical technology company that has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 16 March 2023, under the ticker "NOSA". FNCA Sweden AB acts as the company's Certified Adviser.

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

NOSA's press releases are available at:

https://nosaplugs.com/sv/investerare/