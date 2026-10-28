du, the leading telecommunications and digital service provider and Comarch Communications, a global provider of Enterprise Tech solutions for connectivity, have expanded their partnership to lay the data foundation for goal-oriented autonomous execution.

Comarch Communications is delivering a major upgrade to du's Operational Support Systems (OSS) platform. By creating a unified central hub for all network data regardless of its source, the platform automatically keeps information up to date, giving du complete real-time visibility over its network resources.

Justin Shields, CIO at du: "Our ambition at du is to raise the standard for operational agility while keeping the trust of our customers. Resilience and control are at the center of how we plan to scale AI. This next phase with Comarch Communications strengthens the inventory and topology foundation that underpins our vision for an enhanced customer experience, while enabling a new generation of AI-driven applications and workflows. By combining trusted network intelligence, embedded AI, and automation, we are creating the foundation for increasingly autonomous operations and faster decision-making. This is an important step toward simpler, more proactive, and more intelligent operations across our multi-brand environment."

Pawel Workiewicz, CCO at Comarch Communications:"Seven years after the beginning of our work together, we are taking our collaboration with du to the next level. With network maintenance and data reconciliation happening automatically in the background thanks to Agentic AI, subscribers experience higher reliability and fewer outages. This upgrade directly improves network uptime and ensures faster troubleshooting across all digital services.

Transforming Operations with Agentic AI

This initiative introduces autonomous AI agents that monitor network conditions, analyze multi-vendor logs, and handle routine workflows. Key capabilities of the platform include:

Automatic missing-data fixes: Automatic finding, syncing, and restoring missing configuration details across vendor systems.

Automatic finding, syncing, and restoring missing configuration details across vendor systems. Smart discrepancy diagnosis: Using AI agents to pinpoint structural errors, distinguish vendor bugs from setup gaps, and fix inventory issues.

Using AI agents to pinpoint structural errors, distinguish vendor bugs from setup gaps, and fix inventory issues. Faster remediation and smart ticketing: Cutting resolution times from days to minutes through automated fixes and auto-generated tickets.

Cutting resolution times from days to minutes through automated fixes and auto-generated tickets. Automated cataloging: Reading vendor manuals and automatically updates hardware libraries via APIs without manual effort.

To ensure enterprise-grade security safety, the AI framework operates within strict governance guardrails. While initial deployment utilizes secure "sandbox" environments with human-in-the-loop verification, the architecture is designed for goal-oriented autonomous, closed-loop execution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028361992/en/

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