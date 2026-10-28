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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 13:06 Uhr
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G-P Recognized by Inc. for Empowering Businesses to Grow and Succeed Globally

G-P Recognized by Inc. for Empowering Businesses to Grow and Succeed Globally

G-P named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner in HR & People Operations

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leader in AI-driven global employment, ranked No. 1 by industry analysts, today announced it has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.

"At G-P, we're committed to breaking down barriers so businesses can build incredible teams and people can access life-changing career opportunities, regardless of geography," said Nicole Sahin, CEO, G-P. "Being named an Inc. Power Partner validates the real-world impact of our work. The true value of innovation isn't just in the technology we create, but in what it makes possible - giving businesses the confidence to grow without limits, and empowering teams everywhere to connect, collaborate and do their best work."

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

"Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers - they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed."

G-P continues to earn recognition across the HR technology industry for innovations that help businesses simplify global employment, navigate compliance and expand with confidence. G-P Gia was selected as winner of the "AI-Powered HR Solution of the Year" award in the inaugural HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership. G-P Gia was also named a finalist in the 2026 AI Awards for both Best Agentic AI Solution and Best Use of AI in Human Resources (HR).

Learn more about G-P's award-winning innovation, here.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. As the world's first agentic AI-driven Global Employment Platform, G-P codes global labor laws and compliance directly into existing corporate workflows, helping companies of all sizes manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries backed by more than a decade of global operational data and the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts. This unmatched proprietary knowledge powers its Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, and Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, products.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-recognized-by-inc-for-empowering-businesses-to-grow-and-succeed-globally-302921620.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.