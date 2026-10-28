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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 13:10 Uhr
214 Leser
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Sihoo Showcases Adaptive Ergonomic Solutions at ORGATEC 2026, Engaging Global Workplace Professionals

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORGATEC 2026, the international trade fair for the modern working world, opened in Cologne on 27 October, and Sihoo is bringing its latest developments in adaptive ergonomic design to the show. At Hall 8.1, Booths A-060 & B-061, the ergonomic seating specialist is showcasing a portfolio of innovative office chairs headlined by the H300 Pro and the Doro C300 Pro V2.

Sihoo booth at ORGATEC 2026

On-Site Engagement with Workplace Professionals

Throughout the fair, Sihoo's booth has welcomed international workplace professionals, including distributors, corporate procurement managers and designers, to explore its ergonomic seating solutions first-hand. Live demonstrations and on-site discussions have allowed visitors to learn about Sihoo's design approach and exchange views on comfort, flexibility and modern workplace needs. Overall, visitor feedback has been positive, and conversations have been friendly and engaging throughout the event.

Sihoo team posing with visitors at ORGATEC 2026

Hands-On Experiences with Adaptive Ergonomic Seating

At dedicated workstations on the booth, Sihoo presents two approaches to adaptive ergonomic seating:

  • Designed for focused work, the Sihoo H300 Pro pairs four-way adjustable lumbar support with a dynamic support system and synchronous recline, allowing visitors to experience the chair in forward-leaning, upright and reclined positions. Its 7D coordinated armrests add further flexibility, adapting smoothly to a variety of tasks and postures.

Visitor testing Sihoo H300 Pro chair

Sihoo ergonomic chair live demonstration

  • The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 brings full-body adaptive support to the forefront. Its DynaCore System coordinates four support zones, and the SyncroFlex System tracks body movements for a personalized fit, while Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 and 8D Bionic Armrests cater to activities ranging from typing and reading to mobile gaming and reclining.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 display

Ergonomic Innovation and Future Workplace Needs

Sihoo's presence at ORGATEC 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to adaptive ergonomic innovation. Guided by its mission to "Elevate the quality of people's life via furniture innovation," Sihoo continues to refine its ergonomic seating designs to keep pace with the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

Visit Sihoo at ORGATEC 2026

ORGATEC 2026 runs through 30 October. Sihoo welcomes industry professionals to connect on-site:

  • Venue: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany
  • Booth: Hall 8.1, A-060 & B-061
  • Dates: 27-30 October 2026

About Sihoo

Founded in 2011, Sihoo specializes in ergonomic furniture, with products reaching more than 10 million households across over 122 countries and regions.

Media Contact

Shenzhen Sihoo Intelligent Home Co., Ltd

Email: marketing@sihoo.com

Website: https://de.Sihoo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e06c775b-4b9d-4f98-8eed-8687dae6eae8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3254e95c-84ca-43cd-999f-f224faa779a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8317b3c1-3ef3-40e5-bf66-07eac96d07e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31060dff-5db2-4fe2-a76e-73df8dcd0840

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a543a8d6-fdc6-48a5-a730-77a5daa96eae


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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