

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years amid soaring energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 13.8 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 10.9 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since December 2022.



The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by a 45.9 percent jump in energy costs. Prices for intermediate goods increased 6.4 percent, and those for capital goods rose by 2.4 percent. Data showed that costs for consumer goods moved up 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.9 percent after rising 2.4 percent in August.



Separate official data showed that industrial sales dropped 0.9 percent monthly in September, reversing a 1.7 percent increase in August.



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