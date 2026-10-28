S Hotels Jamaica: Jamaica's "Together We Rise" Monument Sends a Message of Resilience and Gratitude to the World

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MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Jamaica marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Melissa, a new landmark has risen on Montego Bay's Jimmy Cliff Boulevard. Together We Rise, a 62-foot monument created by acclaimed Jamaican artist Scheed Cole and commissioned by Jamaican entrepreneur and hospitality executive Christopher Issa of S Hotels Jamaica, stands as a tribute to resilience, gratitude and the enduring spirit of humanity.

Located at St. James Place on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, the monument is Jamaica's tallest monument to date and the country's largest monument dedicated to the helping hands of humanity. Completed just ahead of the anniversary of Hurricane Melissa, the landmark transforms a story of destruction into one of hope, recovery and unity.

The monument was inspired by the unprecedented challenges and remarkable acts of generosity that followed Hurricane Melissa, which impacted western Jamaica with sustained winds of 192 mph on land and gusts recorded as high as 252 mph. As communities rebuilt, support flowed from across Jamaica and around the world, reinforcing the idea that recovery is strongest when people come together.

Constructed from recycled materials, Together We Rise incorporates debris recovered from Hurricane Melissa, including a damaged light pole, transforming remnants of the storm into a lasting symbol of renewal. Its 62-foot height was intentionally chosen to commemorate Jamaica's Independence in 1962, linking the nation's history of perseverance with its continued spirit of resilience today.

"This monument is about gratitude as much as resilience," said Scheed Cole. "As Jamaica marks one year since Hurricane Melissa, Together We Rise honors the people and communities who stepped forward to help others. It is a reminder that in times of need, humanity is at its best when we stand together."

The project represents one of the most ambitious public art installations ever undertaken in Jamaica. Over a period of more than seven months, a team of 35 Jamaican specialists, including welders, fabricators, ironwork designers, concrete artisans and painters, worked to bring Cole's vision to life.

"This statue was already in motion before Hurricane Melissa, but the storm impacted us all," said Cole. "We had to change course and create something more inspirational on both a national and international level."

Cole ultimately named the monument Together We Rise and dedicated it to all those who extend a helping hand during moments of hardship and recovery.

"We wanted to show the world our resilience and say thank you to everyone who helped us, and not just us, but all those around the world who help people in times of need," added Cole.

Janet Silvera, chairman of the Hip Strip Stakeholders Group, welcomed the monument as a new addition to the boulevard's offerings, noting its potential to enhance the area's appeal to residents and visitors while celebrating Jamaica's artistic talent and resilient spirit.

Visible to thousands of residents and visitors each day, the monument is expected to become one of Montego Bay's most photographed landmarks and a significant addition to Jamaica's growing public art landscape. Alongside the iconic Doctor Bird sculpture and other cultural initiatives along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, Together We Rise further strengthens Montego Bay's reputation as a destination where art, culture and community converge.

As Jamaica marks the anniversary of Hurricane Melissa, the monument stands as both a symbol of national resilience and a message to the world: "Together We Rise, hand in hand."

Natalia Lopez Natalia@NarelcoMarketing.com 917-435-6289