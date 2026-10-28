Established Italian manufacturer adds approximately 185 personnel and three facilities as management focuses on customer programs, deliveries and cash generation

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company") today highlighted the completion of its acquisition of a 70% controlling interest in TEKNE S.p.A. ("TEKNE"), its previously reported stockholders' equity position, and its operating priorities as the Company's NYSE American equity compliance plan period approaches its October 29, 2026 deadline.

The completed TEKNE acquisition advances NUBURU's transformation into an integrated defense and security technology business. TEKNE brings an established Italian defense manufacturer with approximately 185 personnel across three facilities in Ortona, Poggiofiorito and Guastalla, capabilities spanning specialized vehicles, defense mobility and electronic warfare.

The Company's October 22, 2026 commercial update reported categories totaling approximately $96.8 million of remaining order and program value in TEKNE's September operating schedule. This preliminary, unaudited measure covers 100% of TEKNE and includes conditional items; it is not validated signed backlog, recognized revenue or a revenue forecast. Realization depends on program activation where required, production funding, delivery, customer acceptance and collection.

With the transaction closed, management's focus is on integration, execution and measurable financial results.

TEKNE Acquisition Expands NUBURU's Industrial Foundation

NUBURU's 70% controlling interest in TEKNE extends the Company's operating presence beyond its historical laser technology business into established industrial manufacturing serving defense and security customers. TEKNE's facilities, workforce and specialized technologies provide the industrial base for NUBURU's integrated defense and security strategy, and create opportunities to coordinate TEKNE's manufacturing expertise with NUBURU's laser technologies and complementary software capabilities.

Financial Position and NYSE American Compliance

As of June 30, 2026, NUBURU reported stockholders' equity of approximately $10.13 million, above the $4.0 million stockholders' equity threshold identified in its prior NYSE American compliance disclosures. This marked the Company's second consecutive quarter of positive stockholders' equity, following a stockholders' deficit of approximately $15.18 million at December 31, 2025.

The Company's compliance plan period under its NYSE American continued listing standards concludes on October 29, 2026. Any determination regarding the Company's compliance status rests with NYSE American, and NUBURU will communicate material developments regarding its listing status through its established public disclosure channels.

From Orders to Deliveries, Revenue and Cash

With TEKNE in the group, NUBURU is placing increased emphasis on converting its industrial capabilities and signed order book into measurable business performance. The Company's operational priorities are:

Order execution: advancing customer orders through manufacturing and fulfillment.

advancing customer orders through manufacturing and fulfillment. Deliveries: completing and delivering products and systems on schedule.

completing and delivering products and systems on schedule. Revenue realization: translating completed commercial activity into recognized revenue.

translating completed commercial activity into recognized revenue. Cash collections: driving working capital, customer payments and cash generation.

driving working capital, customer payments and cash generation. Financial discipline: aligning operating expenditures and capital allocation with business priorities.

The objective is straightforward: convert orders into deliveries, deliveries into revenue, and revenue into cash building the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Completed Milestones and Near-Term Priorities

Completed milestones

Completed the acquisition of a 70% controlling interest in TEKNE S.p.A. on October 15, 2026.

Expanded the industrial operating base through TEKNE's established Italian manufacturing operations.

Added capabilities in specialized vehicles, defense mobility and electronic warfare.

Reported stockholders' equity of approximately $10.13 million as of June 30, 2026, above the $4.0 million threshold identified in prior NYSE American compliance disclosures.

Near-term priorities

Advance integration of TEKNE's manufacturing and operating capabilities.

Prioritize conversion of orders into deliveries, recognized revenue and cash collections.

Develop commercial opportunities across defense mobility, electronic warfare, laser technologies and complementary software.

Maintain financial discipline and oversight of capital resources.

Provide shareholders with measurable operational and financial updates, including on applicable listing requirements.

Management Commentary

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU, commented:

"NUBURU today is a fundamentally different company from the one that entered 2026. We have closed TEKNE, repaid approximately $16.75 million of principal under our December 2025 debenture and Lyocon acquisition notes, reported two consecutive quarters of positive stockholders' equity and built an industrial platform with established customer programs. Our job now is execution turning that platform into deliveries, revenue and cash and we will keep shareholders informed on every material development, including our listing status, through our public disclosures."

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of NUBURU Defense LLC, added:

"TEKNE provides the industrial foundation for connecting our defense mobility and electronic-warfare capabilities with laser technologies and operational-resilience software. Our focus is to develop integrated solutions around specific customer requirements, with clear responsibility for technical validation, delivery and support. We intend to build on equipment deliveries with software, maintenance and lifecycle services, creating more repeatable business across the platform."

Gianluca Trezza, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of TEKNE S.p.A., said:

"TEKNE brings established manufacturing capabilities, experienced personnel and specialized defense technologies to NUBURU's industrial strategy. With the acquisition completed, our priority is execution advancing manufacturing activities, fulfilling customer requirements and translating our industrial capabilities into measurable business results."

Transparency and Shareholder Accountability

NUBURU believes shareholder confidence is earned through operating performance, financial transparency and consistent delivery against stated objectives. NUBURU will continue reporting material developments through its established public disclosure channels, with particular emphasis on operational milestones, financial performance, commercial progress and applicable listing requirements.

About NUBURU Inc

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is developing a dual-use Defense Security platform combining electronic warfare and defense mobility, laser and photonics engineering, operational-resilience software and AI-assisted orchestration, and advanced manufacturing and support. Its strategy is to integrate operating businesses and developing technologies into solutions for defense, security, critical-infrastructure and industrial customers. NUBURU's operating capabilities include Tekne's special-vehicle and electronic-system engineering, Lyocon's laser expertise and Orbit's operational-resilience software. Integrated mission packages and technologies under development remain subject to validation and applicable approvals. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. These include expectations regarding TEKNE integration and acquisition benefits, program activation and execution, deliveries, revenue recognition, cash collections, working-capital funding, financial discipline, integrated solutions, software and lifecycle services, commercial development, shareholder value, and NYSE American's compliance review and determination. These expectations are not guarantees of future results.

The remaining order and program value is a preliminary, unaudited operating measure for 100% of TEKNE and includes conditional items. It is not validated signed backlog, recognized revenue or a forecast. The referenced dollar amounts use the previously disclosed exchange rate of $1.1551 per euro; actual U.S. GAAP translation rates may differ. Programs may be changed, delayed or cancelled, and their conversion into revenue and cash depends on activation, funding and execution.

Actual results may differ materially because of procurement and funding decisions; contract changes or cancellations; competition; supply-chain, capacity, delivery, acceptance or payment delays; working-capital and financing constraints; deferred purchase-price and earn-out obligations; integration risks; product qualification; export-control, security, Golden Power and other regulatory requirements; currency, liquidity and continued-listing risks; and other factors described in NUBURU's SEC filings. Statements speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028133965/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net



Public Relations Global Partnerships:

Phoenix MGMT Consulting

www.PhoenixMGMTconsulting.com

PR@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com