Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York and London:

The Stifel Healthcare Conference, where management will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in New York City. The fireside chat is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET.

The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, where management will host investor meetings on November 16th 17th, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

The live webcast of the Stifel Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Evolus website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics by building a differentiated portfolio of injectable brands that address the evolving needs of practitioners and patients. Our portfolio includes Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels, and Profhilo, the market-leading injectable for skin quality in Europe, which Evolus has exclusively licensed for development and commercialization in the United States. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau, Nuceiva, and Evolysse are registered trademarks of Evolus, Inc.

Profhilo is a registered trademark of IBSA Institut Biochimique SA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028766999/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Nareg Sagherian, Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: (248) 202-9267

Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:

Email: media@evolus.com