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WKN: A3DL84 | ISIN: FR001400AJ45 | Ticker-Symbol: MCHA
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 12:50
31,860 Euro
+0,19 % +0,060
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Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MICHELIN Chart 1 Jahr
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31,95031,97014:20
31,95031,96014:20
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Mia Saigon Awarded One MICHELIN Key as Vietnamese-Run Hospitality Joins the Global Stage

Mia Saigon Awarded One MICHELIN Key as Vietnamese-Run Hospitality Joins the Global Stage

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia Saigon has been awarded One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide hotel selection, joining 21 hotels in Vietnam, and only three in Ho Chi Minh City, to hold the distinction.

Introduced in 2024 as the hotel equivalent of the MICHELIN Star, the Key is awarded after anonymous stays by MICHELIN Inspectors, who assess architecture and interior design, the quality and consistency of service, personality and character, value, and a hotel's contribution to its setting. Hotels cannot apply for it. Worldwide, 2,832 hotels now hold a Key.

The recognition stands out in a selection led largely by international hotel groups. Mia Saigon is owned, led and run by Vietnamese people, and forms part of Mia Luxury Collection, a homegrown group of boutique properties.

"Mia Saigon was created as a home by the river, where every guest is known by name," said Ms Trinh Tran, Hotel Manager. "As a Vietnamese team, we bring the warmth of our hospitality to every stay. We are honoured that the MICHELIN Guide has recognised that spirit."

Guests may arrive by the hotel's shuttle boat along the Saigon River rather than by road. What greets them is a 53-room house drawing on Indochine design and the romance of Saigon's Art Deco era, where rooms and suites take their palettes from four gemstones - Citrine, Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald - and each opens onto a private balcony above the river or the gardens.

Art gives the house its character. Vietnamese fine art is placed throughout, from the riverside lobby to the rooftop, among it works by Bùi Xuân Phái and Ð? Xuân Doãn, Chu Ð?u pottery and ancient ceramics, the oldest some 2,000 years old. Each guest floor then carries a collection of its own, drawn from the everyday objects of 20th-century Vietnam: hand-painted propaganda posters that never went to print, book covers, stamps, matchbox art, first day covers and magazines. Guests can follow the whole collection on the hotel's own art tour.

The house gathers around The Living Room, known for its afternoon high tea, while Kitchen by the River serves refined Vietnamese and international cuisine and The Muse pours artisanal cocktails and tapas. Ô Spa, a riverside pool and lush gardens complete the retreat.

Reservations are available at miasaigon.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mia-saigon-awarded-one-michelin-key-as-vietnamese-run-hospitality-joins-the-global-stage-302922129.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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