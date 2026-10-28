Assembler AI Closes $4 Million Seed Round for Manufacturing Computer Vision

Assembler AI closes a $4 million seed round to support the expansion of its computer vision platform for North American manufacturers

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Assembler AI, a computer vision company serving the manufacturing sector, announced the close of a $4 million seed funding round. The company will use the proceeds of the round to accelerate its growth across North American manufacturers. Diagram ClimateTech Fund led the round with support from several well-established players, including Drive Capital, Fondaction, Developer Capital, Mavrik, Sprout Fund, and Telegraph Ventures. With funding in place, the company is now expanding beyond its limited pre-launch customer set and taking AI-driven computer vision technologies to market.

"In venture capital, 'Why now?' is always an important question to ask," said Jordan Steiner, CEO of Developer Capital. "With Assembler, the 'why now' is obvious. This has been a need for the manufacturing industry for decades. Now, AI technology has finally caught up, and Assembler has built a system that is ready to be deployed. We believe Brett and the rest of the Assembler team will be the ones to execute on this opportunity and win the market."

"We are very pleased to be able to realize our vision for Assembler AI through this funding round," said Brett Beranek, CEO of Assembler AI. "Our solutions solve a number of problems for manufacturers who rely on manual processes. We help them improve quality outcomes and close the critical gap between plant capacity and actual output, which currently sits at 76% in the United States."

"Recent advances in computer vision opened up a new way to tackle one of manufacturing's most persistent challenges: improving quality and efficiency in work done by hand," said Amélie Foz-Couture, General Partner and Co-Head, Diagram ClimateTech Fund. "Catching mistakes earlier can prevent valuable materials from becoming scrap. We're excited to back Brett and the team as they bring to market a solution that lowers costs, improves throughput, and delivers meaningful climate impact in a sector whose materials contribute significantly to global GHG emissions."

Assembler AI is a computer vision company with a singular focus on assisting operators and continuous improvement engineers in manufacturing. Operator Vision by Assembler AI captures every action at a manual station and flags cycle time deviations, quality deviations, and the actions that put production at risk. The operator gets guidance in real time. Engineering gets visibility across every station and every shift.

The company's experienced founding team includes CEO Brett Beranek, who has spent 25 years building and scaling AI companies, Jonayed Islam, Head of Product, Artem Pilzak, Head of AI, and Stephan Lefrancois, Head of Engineering.

For more information, visit https://www.assembler-ai.com/

About Assembler AI

Assembler AI is a Montreal-based computer vision company developing AI-powered technology for discrete manufacturing environments. Its Operator Vision platform is designed to monitor manual production stations, identify process and quality deviations, and provide operational visibility to manufacturing teams. The company serves manufacturers across North America and focuses on applying computer vision technology to production and continuous-improvement workflows.

Media Contact

Organization: Assembler AI

Contact Person Name: Jonayed Islam

Website: https://www.assembler-ai.com/

Email: jonayed.islam@assembler-ai.com

Country: Canada

SOURCE: Assembler AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/assembler-ai-closes-4-million-seed-round-for-manufacturing-computer-vi-1241581