Tenon Medical Announces Completion of Initial Alpha Cases of the New Quickstep Decorticator for the Next-Generation SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System

~ New decortication system is the latest advancement in Tenon's next-generation SI joint fusion platform with additional innovative product launches expected in the coming quarters ~

~ Quickstep Decorticator designed to streamline joint decortication and simplify the SImmetry+ surgical workflow ~

~ Full market release of Quickstep targeted for the first quarter of 2027. Company believes Quickstep will further support long-term adoption of the SImmetry+ System ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients with sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced the completion of the initial alpha cases with its new Quickstep Decorticator. Quickstep is the latest advancement in a line of technology that makes up Tenon's next-generation SI joint fusion systems. The Company is targeting full market release of Quickstep in the first quarter of 2027. The alpha cases follow the recent full market launch of the Company's titanium 3D-printed lateral screw as part of the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System.

Decortication: A Foundational Principle of True Arthrodesis

Achieving an authentic arthrodesis - a true biological fusion of bone across a joint, rather than fixation alone - has long depended on a well-defined set of surgical principles. Grounded in the AO principles that have guided orthopedic surgery for decades, these include thorough preparation of the joint surfaces, bone grafting, and rigid fixation that stabilizes the joint while a fusion response develops over time.

Joint preparation through decortication is intended to remove cartilage and the hard cortical surface of the joint to expose bleeding bone. This process releases the cellular and vascular elements that drive bone healing and creates a receptive bed for fusion. Without it, an implant may stabilize the SI joint mechanically, but the conditions that allow for bridging bone across the joint are significantly diminished.

The Quickstep Decorticator is designed to streamline the joint decortication step of the SImmetry+ procedure, a key step in prepoaring the joint for fusion. By simplifying instrumentation and reducing surgical steps, Quickstep is intended to help physicians work more efficiently in the operating room while remaining true to the AO-based fusion principles that underpin the SImmetry+ System: joint preparation, bone grafting, and rigid fixation. The company believes that procedural efficiency, ease of use and repeatability are key drivers of physician adoption, and the Company views Quickstep as an important step in expanding the SImmetry+ user base. Key features of the Quickstep include:

Drill and decorticate through one instrument. Surgeons can drill and decorticate the SI joint through a single instrument, reducing the need to switch between separate tools and consolidating multiple procedural steps into fewer ones.

Surgeons can drill and decorticate the SI joint through a single instrument, reducing the need to switch between separate tools and consolidating multiple procedural steps into fewer ones. Interchangeable cutting blades in multiple sizes. The system includes a choice of interchangeable cutting blades in various sizes, allowing surgeons to tailor decortication to the individual patient's anatomy.

The system includes a choice of interchangeable cutting blades in various sizes, allowing surgeons to tailor decortication to the individual patient's anatomy. Designed to support fusion. Quickstep is designed to decorticate the SI joint to help evoke a fusion response with the system's 3D-printed titanium implants, whose porous surface matrix is designed to facilitate bone ongrowth directly on the implant surface.

"Placing a screw across a symptomatic SI joint has shown to provide immediate stabilization and reduce painful micromotion of the joint; however, achieving a long-term arthrodesis should be the goal every time we treat SI joint dysfunction, just as it is in spinal fusion. Decortication of the SI joint is a critical step in achieving a lasting arthrodesis, but has historically been difficult to perform consistently and efficiently," said Sunil Panchal, MD, Founder and CEO of the National Institute of Spine and Pain in Tampa, Florida. "In my initial alpha cases with Quickstep, drilling and decorticating through the same instrument along a single trajectory eliminated several instrument exchanges and streamlined the workflow under fluoroscopy. The interchangeable cutting blades allowed me to select the most appropriate size cutting element for my patient's specific SI joint anatomy, so I could achieve thorough intra-articular preparation tailored to that joint."

"The Quickstep technology reflects our continued investment in the SImmetry+ platform and our commitment to giving physicians the tools they need to achieve consistent outcomes for their patients," said Steven M. Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenon. "Quickstep is intended to make the procedure more efficient without compromising the fusion principles at the core of SImmetry+. By giving physicians a simpler, streamlined decortication step, we believe Quickstep may further support long-term adoption of the SImmetry+ System. We look forward to feedback from our alpha physicians as we prepare for full market release in the first quarter of 2027."

Quickstep further strengthens Tenon's multi-approach sacro-pelvic portfolio. Tenon offers multiple SI joint fusion solutions tailored to physician preference: including lateral approaches with the SImmetry+ System, and an inferior-posterior approach with the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to transforming care for patients with certain sacro-pelvic disorders. Tenon was incorporated in the State of Delaware in 2012 and currently offers two systems to treat a diseased sacroiliac joint (the "SI Joint"). The Company has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI Joint using a single, robust titanium implant. In August 2025, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of SiVantage, Inc. and SIMPL Medical, LLC, including the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System, which treats disorders of the SI Joint through a minimally invasive lateral access solution that incorporates well-established orthopedic fusion principles. Since the national launch of The Catamaran System in October 2022, Tenon has been focused on three commercial opportunities: 1) primary SI Joint procedures, 2) revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI-Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct.

For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran, PiSIF, CAT PiSIF, ETAD, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion, CAT SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device, SImmetry are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM is also a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that Tenon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," "may," "designed to," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the full market release of the Quickstep Decorticator, including the target of the first quarter of 2027; the anticipated benefits, performance and physician acceptance of Quickstep, its expected impact on procedural efficiency and on adoption of the SImmetry+ System and expansion of its user base; the timing and success of additional product launches expected in the coming quarters; the anticipated commercial performance, adoption and demand for the SImmetry+ system; the timing of deployment of additional instrument sets; the development and timing of the next-generation lateral SI joint fusion system and future product launches; the SImmetry+ platform as a growth driver; the expected benefits of the Company's acquisition of SiVantage, Inc. and SIMPL Medical, LLC; the Company's market position and ability to expand market share; and anticipated clinical outcomes. Such statements are based on Tenon's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, among others, the results of early clinical use and physician feedback; potential delays in product development, manufacturing or commercialization; regulatory matters; market acceptance; competition; and the Company's ability to fund its operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For details on the uncertainties that may cause Tenon's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in any forward-looking statements, please review Tenon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated from time to time in Tenon's Form 10-Q filings and in Tenon's other public filings on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the sections entitled "Risk Factors." We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Sunil Panchal, MD is a paid consultant to Tenon Medical, Inc.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

203-741-8811

tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/tenon-medicalr-announces-completion-of-initial-alpha-cases-of-the-new-quicksteptm-decorti-1242734