RenX Enterprises Corp.: RenX Passes 4,100 Loads on Municipal Hauling Contract Extended Into 2027

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today announced that the City of St. Petersburg, Florida has extended the contract under which the Company's wholly owned logistics subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc. ("ZEI"), hauls the City's brush and yard waste, through January 31, 2027. ZEI has held the contract for approximately five years. Since January 2023, ZEI trucks have carried more than 4,100 loads of the City's brush and yard waste, more than 20 truckloads a week on average, to the Company's permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where the Company's Resource Group subsidiary grinds and screens it into the compost and mulch products the Company sells.

Every load under the contract works twice for RenX. ZEI is paid to haul it, and the same material arrives at Myakka City as feedstock for products the Company sells rather than as waste bound for a landfill. In its letter to shareholders on October 26, 2026, the Company described a platform with two businesses that invoice customers every week and a feedstock stream that customers pay the Company to receive. This contract is both of those things in one truck: ZEI invoices the City weekly, and the City was one of ZEI's five largest customers in 2025.

The City extended the contract while it prepares a new competitive solicitation for the services, which it expects to advertise in the coming weeks, and ZEI intends to submit a proposal. The extension does not commit the City to any minimum volume, and there is no assurance that ZEI will be awarded a contract under the new solicitation.

"For about five years ZEI has shown up every week for the City of St. Petersburg, and since the start of 2023 alone that is more than 4,100 loads of brush and yard waste that went to our RenX Myakka City facility instead of a landfill," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "We were paid to haul every one of those loads, and then we turned them into compost and mulch and sold that too. That is the whole RenX model in a single truck. On Monday, we told shareholders that a signed purchase order is a fact that does not change with the share price. So is a contract extension. The City is going back out to bid, and our goal is to earn the next contract the same way we have kept this one: by showing up."

The load count in this release is operating data derived from ZEI's invoicing and ticket records, includes periods before the Company acquired ZEI in June 2025, is unaudited, and is not a measure of revenue or profitability.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including its licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach is intended to allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets" and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding ZEI's performance of services under the contract through January 31, 2027; the City's expected timing for advertising a new competitive solicitation for the services in response to the solicitation; ZEI's intention to submit a proposal; loads transported under the contract continuing to be delivered to the Company's Myakka City facility as feedstock during the term of the contract; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the outcome and timing of the City's new solicitation, including the possibility that the solicitation is delayed, that ZEI is not awarded a contract, or that ZEI is awarded a contract on terms, scope, or pricing that differ from the current contract; the City's discretion over the volume, timing, and location of loads tendered under the contract, the absence of any minimum volume commitment, and the City's rights to terminate or further modify the contract; seasonal, weather-related, and storm-driven variability in the volume of brush and yard waste generated within the City; ZEI's ability to recruit and retain CDL-licensed drivers; the availability, condition, and financing of tractors, trailers, and other equipment; fuel, insurance, maintenance, and other operating costs borne by ZEI; compliance with Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and other regulatory requirements; the timing of payments by the City; the fact that the load count in this release is an unaudited operating metric derived from ZEI's invoicing records, includes periods before the Company's acquisition of ZEI, and is not a measure of revenue or indicative of future activity under the contract or any successor contract; Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, including its ability to satisfy, extend, or refinance debt maturities, and to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; the Company's ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

info@renxent.com

SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/renx-passes-4-100-loads-on-municipal-hauling-contract-extended-into-2027-1243196