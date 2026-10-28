The website presents Karat's three hiring solutions through responsive layouts and interactive navigation designed around the hiring funnel.

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Baunfire's website design for Karat, a technical hiring company, was named a finalist in DesignRush's October 2026 Best Designs Awards.

Image Caption: DesignRush selected Baunfire's website for technical hiring company Karat as a finalist in its October 2026 Best Designs Awards. Image source: DesignRush.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/320890_1411bda7b453eb8a_001full.jpg

DesignRush's Best Designs program follows a monthly evaluation process. Its in-house jury scores published designs out of 10, with projects scoring at least 7.5 shortlisted for final review by external judges.

A panel of at least three creative directors from leading global brands and agencies independently evaluates shortlisted designs across four weighted criteria:

Design

Usability

Creativity

Content

Image Caption: Baunfire's website for Karat presents its hiring solutions through human-centered UX, responsive layouts, and interactive elements. Image source: Karat/Baunfire.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/320890_1411bda7b453eb8a_002full.jpg

The project focuses on making Karat's hiring services easier to understand and navigate. Baunfire used human-centered UX design, accessible visuals, responsive layouts, and subtle animations to give the website a distinct visual identity and help visitors find relevant services.

The website organizes Karat's three offerings:

Karat Qualify

Karat Interview

Hiring Insights, along the stages of a hiring funnel.

A switchable solutions panel lets visitors browse different hiring needs without moving between separate pages. The design also uses a restrained palette of blue, teal, and white, with yellow and pink accents to draw attention to selected services.

"The goal was to make Karat's services easy to understand while giving the brand a clear, approachable digital presence. We organized the website around the hiring journey, helping visitors find the solutions most relevant to their needs. Being named a DesignRush Awards finalist is welcome recognition of the work our team put into the project," said Catherine Erath, Director of Creative at Baunfire.

The finalist listing and project details are available on DesignRush: www.designrush.com/best-designs/websites/karat-website-design.

About Baunfire:

Baunfire is an award-winning web design and digital agency based in Silicon Valley, specializing in custom web design, development, and user experience solutions. The firm works with growth-stage and enterprise organizations to build scalable digital platforms that align brand goals with technical execution and long-term performance.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320890