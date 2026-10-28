New York Stock Exchange: Firehawk Defense Tops $1.4 Billion Valuation: NYSE Content Update

Firehawk Defense Tops $1.4 Billion Valuation: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 28th

Firehawk Defense announces its latest $150 million funding round The Dallas-based startup says that it expects to become the largest producer of artillery motors in the U.S. by the end of 2027. Firehawk plans to produce over 100,000 artillery motors next year. The company will use the funding to expand its Great Plains Arsenal in Oklahoma + integration facility in Mississippi.

Hex boosts its valuation to $1.2 billion The company also introduced Hex 4.0, which it says is a from-scratch rewrite for the era of agents. Hex adds that it's coming off the best revenue quarter in its history. Founder + CEO Barry McCardel will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's next moves.

BigBear.ai to report its Q3 earnings following Tuesday's market close The defense tech company posted 31% year over year revenue growth. BigBear.ai raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $150 million to $165 million. CEO Kevin McAleenan will join NYSE Live to deliver his biggest takeaways.



Opening Bell

Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE: BXSL) celebrates its 5th anniversary

Closing Bell

Haymaker Acquisition V (NYSE: HYAC U) celebrates listing on the NYSE

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