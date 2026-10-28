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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
130 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Firehawk Defense Tops $1.4 Billion Valuation: NYSE Content Update

Firehawk Defense Tops $1.4 Billion Valuation: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 28th

  • Firehawk Defense announces its latest $150 million funding round
    • The Dallas-based startup says that it expects to become the largest producer of artillery motors in the U.S. by the end of 2027.
    • Firehawk plans to produce over 100,000 artillery motors next year.
    • The company will use the funding to expand its Great Plains Arsenal in Oklahoma + integration facility in Mississippi.
  • Hex boosts its valuation to $1.2 billion
    • The company also introduced Hex 4.0, which it says is a from-scratch rewrite for the era of agents.
    • Hex adds that it's coming off the best revenue quarter in its history.
    • Founder + CEO Barry McCardel will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's next moves.
  • BigBear.ai to report its Q3 earnings following Tuesday's market close
    • The defense tech company posted 31% year over year revenue growth.
    • BigBear.ai raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $150 million to $165 million.
    • CEO Kevin McAleenan will join NYSE Live to deliver his biggest takeaways.

Opening Bell
Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE: BXSL) celebrates its 5th anniversary

Closing Bell
Haymaker Acquisition V (NYSE: HYAC U) celebrates listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/firehawk-defense-tops-1-4-billion-valuation-nyse-content-update-302922159.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.